Plant Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080167534, 9781483279374

Plant Metabolism

1st Edition

Authors: H. E. Street W. Cockburn
eBook ISBN: 9781483279374
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 334
Description

Plant Metabolism, Second Edition focuses on the processes, principles, and methodologies involved in the metabolism of higher plants.

The book first elaborates on cell structure and function, enzymes, and catabolism. Discussions focus on the control of respiration, conservation of the energy liberated in respiration, chemical pathways of respiration, enzymes in the living cell, prosthetic groups and coenzymes, protein nature of enzymes, general structure of plant cells, and osmotic behavior of cells. The manuscript then tackles anabolism and secondary plant products. Topics include phenylpropanoids, flavonoids, isoprenoid compounds, assimilation of nitrogen and sulfur, synthesis of sucrose and polysaccharides, location of the photosynthetic apparatus, influence of external factors on the rate of photosynthesis, and general nature of photosynthesis. The text takes a look at growth and differentiation, absorption, secretion, and translocation, secondary plant products, and regulation of metabolism.

The publication is a valuable source of data for plant science experts and researchers interested in plant metabolism.

Table of Contents


Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Units and Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Cell Structure and Function

3 Enzymes—The Catalysts of Metabolism

4 Catabolism

5 Anabolism

6 Secondary Plant Products

7 Absorption, Secretion and Translocation

8 The Regulation of Metabolism

9 Growth and Differentiation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279374

