Plant Growth and Development
1st Edition
A Molecular Approach
Description
Plant Growth and Development: A Molecular Approach presents the field of plant development from both molecular and genetic perspectives. This field has evolved at a rapid rate over the past five years through the increasing exploitation of the remarkable plant Arabidopsis. The small genome, rapid life cycle, and ease of transformation of Arabidopsis, as well as the relatively large number of laboratories that are using this plant for their research, have lead to an exponential increase in information about plant development mechanisms. In Plant Growth and Development: A Molecular Approach Professor Fosket synthesizes this flood of new information in a way that conveys to students the excitement of this still growing field. His textbook is based on notes developed over more than ten years of teaching a course on the molecular analysis of plant growth and development and assumes no special knowledge of plant biology. It is intended for advanced undergraduates in plant development, as well as those in plant molecular biology. Graduate students and researchers who are just beginning to work in the field will also find much valuable information in this book. Each chapter concludes with questions for study and review as well as suggestions for further reading. Illustrated with two-color drawings and graphs throughout, and containing up-to-date and comprehensive coverage, Plant Growth and Development: A Molecular Approach will excite and inform students as it increases their understanding of plant science.
Key Features
- Presents plant development from a molecular and cellular perspective
- Illustrates concepts with two-colour diagrams throughout
- Offers key study questions and guides to further reading within each chapter
- Gives an up-to-date and thorough treatment of this increasingly important subject area
- Derived from the author's many years of teaching plant developmental biology
Table of Contents
Introduction. The Genetic Basis of Plant Development. The Size and Complexity of Plant Genomes. Regulation of Gene Expression. Characteristics of Plant Cells that Are Important in Development. Light, Hormones, And Cell Signaling Pathways. Cell Division, Polarity, And Growth in Plant Development. Embryogenesis, Seed Development. Apical Meristems and the Formation of the Plant Body. Biotic Factors Regulate Some Aspects of Plant Development. Summary. Questions for Study and Review. Further Reading. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd March 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124077928
About the Author
Donald Fosket
Donald E. Fosket is professor of developmental and cell biology at the University of California, Irvine. He is an internationally respected educator and researcher with a keen interest in how plant cell growth and differentiation are regulated. His professional associations include memberships in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society of Plant Physiologists, the American Society for Cell Biology, and the Society for Development Biology. Professor Fosket has written numerous scholarly articles and book chapters, and he has presented seminars and lectures at scientific meetings and universities across the United States as well as abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of California, Irvine, U.S.A.