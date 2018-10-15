Plant Factory Using Artificial Light
1st Edition
Adapting to Environmental Disruption and Clues to Agricultural Innovation
Description
Plant Factory Using Artificial Light: Adapting to Environmental Disruption and Clues to Agricultural Innovation features interdisciplinary scientific advances as well as cutting-edge technologies applicable to plant growth in plant factories using artificial light. The book details the implementation of photocatalytic methods that ensure the safe and sustainable production of vegetables at low cost and on a commercial scale, regardless of adverse natural or manmade influences such as global warming, climate change, pollution, or other potentially damaging circumstances. Plant Factory Using Artificial Light is an essential resource for academic and industry researchers in chemistry, chemical/mechanical/materials engineering, chemistry, agriculture, and life/environmental/food sciences concerned with plant factories.
Key Features
- Presents an interdisciplinary approach to advanced plant growth technologies
- Features methods for reducing electric energy costs in plant factories and increasing LED efficiency
- Considers commercial scale operation
Readership
(Graduate) students, scientists and researchers in academia and industry in Chemical, Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Chemistry, Agriculture, Life Science, Environment Science, and Food Science
Table of Contents
Part I: Efficient and effective vegetable cultivation technologies to enhance productivity and quality
1. Fundamentals and Practices of Cultivation Technology
1.1 Theory and Technology to Control the Nutrient Solution of Hydroponics
1.2 Cultivation technology for vegetable and herb production
1.3 Characteristics of vegetable growing in plant factories and technical issues
1.4 Post-harvest quality of leafy greens growing in a plant factory
2. Advanced Technologies for Control of Plant Growth
2.1 Nature and source of light for plan factory
2.2 Relationship between photo-science and plant growth
2.3 Plant Circadian Rhythms and Vertical Agriculture
2.4 Control theory in the metabolic rhythms of plants
2.5 Nitrate content control in green vegetables grown under LED lighting
2.6 Photoreceptor-Mediated Plant Development
3. Safety, Security and Nutritional Assessment of Vegetables Harvested in Plant Factories
3.1 Optimization of Growth Environment and Development of Technology to Control the Concentration of Functional Components
3.2 Assessment from food science
3.3 Functional plants
3.4 Total Performance Evaluation in Plant Factory with Artificial Lighting
Part II: New science and technologies for low cost production and IT control systems
4. Advanced engineering technologies
4.1 Development of efficient production systems
4.2 Energy consumption and heat sources in plant factories
4.3 Advanced technologies for pollination in plant factories
5. Novel technology fusion and development using IT technologies
5.1 A study on Supercooled Storage of Leaf Lettuces Produced in Plant Factory
5.2 Network and Processing System
5.3 IT networks and plant factories
Part III: Various technological approaches and business strategies for plant factories
6. Introduction of advanced technologies
6.1 Fundamental Components and Points to Consider in the Design of a Plant Factory: An example of OPU New-Generation Plant Factory
6.2 Development of a seedling selection robot using green clock technology
6.3 Cell-type Modular Plant Factory
7. Various approaches to spreading and expanding plant factories
7.1 Universal design as welfare technology
7.2 Optimizing plant factory performance for local requirements
8. Current situation of plant factories around the world
8.1 Plant factories in Taiwan
8.2 Vertical Farming Technology Development; the Dutch Approach
8.3 Plant factories in Japan
9. Prospective developments in plant factories
9.1 VERDIR (Enhancement of the environment through sustainable rehabilitation and responsible innovation)
9.2 Aquaponics in plant factory
9.3 Advanced Technologies for Large Scale Plant Factories – Integration of Industrial and Systems Engineering Approach in Controlled Environment Crop Production
9.4 Plant factory and space development, "space farm"
10. Plant Factory and New Renewable Energy Technology
10.1 Integration of Artificial Photosynthesis (photocatalysis) and Natural Photosynthesis for the Environmentally-harmonious Production of H2 from H2O Involving Biomass and Vegetables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139745
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139738
About the Editor
Masakazu Anpo
Masakazu Anpo is a Professor Emeritus of Osaka Prefecture University (ex-Vice President & Executive Director) since 2015 (Osaka, Japan) and a Special Honored Professor & International Advisor at Fuzhou University (Fuzhou, China) since 2015. He is a pioneer in the research of photochemical reactions on solid surfaces, the design of highly efficient visible-light-responsive TiO2 photocatalysts, and single-site transition metal oxide photocatalysts constructed within the framework of zeolites and mesoporous materials for the issues of environment and energy. He is the editor-in-chief of the international journal Res. Chem. Intermed. (Springer), and has published many books such as “Photochemistry on Solid Surfaces” (1989, Elsevier), “Environmentally Bengin Photocatalysis” (2014, Springer) and reviews such as Chem. Rev., 114 (2014), Adv. Inorg. Chem., 72 (2018). He is a member of Academia Europaea and Science Council of Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Osaka Prefecture University – Osaka, Japan Special Honor Professor and International Advisor, Fuzhou University – Fuzhou, China
Hirokazu Fukuda
Dr. Hirokazu Fukuda is a professor at Osaka Prefecture University in Course of Bio-Production Engineering Systems, Department of Mechanical Engineering in Graduate School of Engineering. He is also affiliated with the Research and Development Center for Plant Factories, Osaka Prefecture University. His research has focused on the development of plant diagnosis systems, using modeling and bioinformatics to find a way to increase productivity in plant factories. His unique prediction model and bioinformatics for biological clocks have been installed in commercial plant factories. Currently, he is studying instability in plant production caused by the nonlinearity of plant environmental responses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka Prefecture University (OPU), Osaka, Japan
Teruo Wada
Dr. Teruo Wada is an associate professor at Osaka Prefecture University in Course in Plant Production Science, Division of Applied Life Sciences in Graduate School of Life and Environmental Sciences. He is also affiliated with the Research and Development Center for Plant Factories, Osaka Prefecture University. His research has focused on year-round production of high-value vegetables through hydroponic systems in greenhouses and plant factories. More specifically, he studies technologies to control mineral composition in nutrient solutions and optimize growth environments for vegetables. Recently, he is working on aquaponics applied to lettuce and loach, and postharvest technologies for vegetables and fruits using hydrogen water.
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka Prefecture University (OPU), Osaka, Japan