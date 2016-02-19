Plant Engineer's Reference Book
1st Edition
Description
- Useful to engineers in any industry Extensive references provided throughout Comprehensive range of topics covered * Written with practical situations in mind A plant engineer is responsible for a wide range of industrial activities, and may work in any industry. The breadth of knowledge required by such professionals is so wide that previous books addressing plant engineering have either been limited to certain subjects or cursory in their treatment of topics. The Plant Engineer's Reference Book is the first volume to offer complete coverage of subjects of interest to the plant engineer. This reference work provides a primary source of information for the plant engineer. Subjects include selection of a suitable site for a factory and provision of basic facilities (including boilers, electrical systems, water, HVAC systems, pumping systems and floors and finishes). Detailed chapters deal with basic issues such as lubrication, corrosion, energy conservation, maintenance and materials handling as well as environmental considerations, insurance matters and financial concerns. The authors chosen to contribute to the book are experts in their various fields. The Editor has experience of a wide range of operations in the UK, other European countries, the USA, and elsewhere in the world. Produced with the backing of the Institution of Plant Engineers, this work is the primary source of information for plant engineers in any industry worldwide.
Readership
Plant engineers in manufacturing, process, utilities, maintenance engineers, plant manufacturers
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Physical considerations in site selection; Plant location; Industrial buildings; Industrial flooring; Planning and plant layout; Contracts and specifications; Finance for the plant engineer; Industrial boilers; Combustion equipment; Oil; Gas; Liquefied petroleum gas; Coal and ash; Steam utilization; Heating; Ventilation; Air conditioning; Water and effluents; Pumps and pumping; Cooling towers; Electricity generation; Electrical distribution and installation; Electrical instrumentation; Lighting; Compressed air systems; Noise and vibration; Air pollution; Dust and fume control; Insulation; Economizers; Heat exchanges; Corrosion; Paint coatings for the plant engineer; Maintenance; Energy conservation; Insurance: plant and equipment; Insurance: buildings and risks; Health and safety; Education and training; Lubrication.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1991
- Published:
- 12th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292007
About the Editor
DENNIS A SNOW
Affiliations and Expertise
Previously Teaching Fellow, Loughborough University of Technology and Senior Lecturer, de Montfort University.