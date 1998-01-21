Plant Energetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124273504, 9780080514017

Plant Energetics

1st Edition

Authors: Octavian Ksenzhek Alexander Volkov
eBook ISBN: 9780080514017
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124273504
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st January 1998
Page Count: 389
Description

Emphasizing the physical and technological aspects of plant energetics, this comprehensive book covers a significant interdisciplinary research area for a broad range of investigators. Plant Energetics presentsthe thermodynamics of energy processes in plants, their interconnection and arrangement, and the estimation of intrinsic energy needs of the plant connected with performing various physiological functions. The book also demonstrates the role of electrical and electrochemical processes in the plants life cycle.

Plant Energetics incorporates such diverse themes as thermodynamics, biophysics, and bioelectrochemistry with applications in horticulture and ecology. It also discusses the roles and mechanisms of both quantum and thermophysical processes of theconversion of solar energy by plants, including photosynthesis and long distance transport.

Comprehensive details of value to basic and applied researchers dealing with photosynthesis, agriculture, horticulture, bioenergetics, biophysics, photobiology, and plant physiology make Plant Energetics an informative, one-stop resource that willsave time and energy in your search for the latest information.

Key Features

Readership

Upper division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers in plant physiology, biophysics, bioelectrochemistry, biochemistry, and ecology

Table of Contents

Light. Fluxes of Solar Radiation and Absorption of Light by Plants. Arrangement of Energy Processes in the Plants. Problems of Integration and Hierarchy of Structures. Thermodynamics of Energy Conversion by Plants. Electrochemistry and Processes of Energy Conversion in Plants. Photochemistry of Photosynthesis and Mechanism of Oxygen Evolution. Energetics of Dark Respiration and Mechanism of Cytochrome Oxidase Functioning. Plants and the Atmosphere: Heat and Moisture Exchange. Energetics of Permeation of Molecules and Ions across Membranes. Transpiration Stream. Entropy Balance of the Plant. Electrical Signals and Long Distance Communication in Plants. Artificial Photosynthesis in Organized Assemblies of Photosynthetic Pigments.The Man and the Plant. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
389
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080514017
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124273504

About the Author

Octavian Ksenzhek

Octavian S. Ksenzhek received his doctoral degree in electrochemistry from Dniepropetrovsk Institute of Chemical Technology. Dr. Ksenzhek has been the director of the Bioelectrochemistry laboratory at the Ukrainian State University of Chemical Technology since 1983. He is a member of the International Bioelectrochemical Society. Dr. Ksenzhek has published more than 350 research papers and reviews and haswritten three books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ukrainian State University of Chemical Technology

Alexander Volkov

Alexander G. Volkov received his doctoral degree from the A.N. Frumkin Institute of Electrochemistry of the USSR Academy of Sciences. He is now with the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is a member of the Biophysical Society, the American Chemical Society, the Electrochemical Society, and the International Bioelectrochemical Society. He has presented more than 70 invited lectures at international meetings and seminars, published more than 120 research papers and 19 reviews, and has edited or written two books.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California

