Plant Design and Operations provides practical guidance on the design, operation, and maintenance of process facilities. The book is based on years of hands-on experience gathered during the design and operation of a wide range of facilities in many different types of industry including chemicals, refining, offshore oil and gas, and pipelines. The book helps managers, engineers, operators, and maintenance specialists with advice and guidance that can be used right away in working situations.
Each chapter provides information and guidance that can be used immediately. For example, the chapter on Energy Control Procedures describes seven levels of positive isolation — ranging from a closed block valve all the way to double block and bleed with line break. The Safety in Design chapter describes topics such as area classification, fire protection, stairways and platforms, fixed ladders, emergency showers, lighting, and alarms.
Other areas covered in detail by the book include security, equipment, and transportation. A logical, practical guide to maintenance task organization is provided, from conducting a Job Hazards Analysis to the issue of a work permit, and to the shutdown and isolation of equipment. Common hazards are covered in detail, including flow problems, high pressure, corrosion, power failure, and many more.
- Provides information to managers, engineers, operators and maintenance personnel which is immediately applicable to their operations
- Supported by useful, real-world examples and experience from a wide range of facilities and industries
- Includes guidance on occupational health and safety, industrial hygiene and personal protective equipment
Managers and technical staff in the oil and gas industry: refineries, pipelines, transportation, offshore facilities. Managers and engineers in the process industries.
- Chapter 1. Operations
- Introduction
- Professional Advice
- Regulations, Standards, and Guidance
- Units of Measurement
- Risk Reduction
- Flammable and Combustible Materials
- Area Classification
- Housekeeping
- Nonprocess Operations
- Simultaneous Operations
- Examples
- Chapter 2. Maintenance and inspection
- Introduction
- Types of maintenance
- Maintenance task organization
- Pressure tests
- Online cleaning and repair
- Inspection
- Chapter 3. Energy control procedures
- Introduction
- Regulations and standards
- Removal of the hazard
- Equipment and piping
- Minimizing contact with air
- Positive isolation
- Lockout/tagout
- Electrical Isolation
- Administrative Controls
- Work permits
- Confined-space entry
- Tie-Ins
- Hot Tapping
- Plugged lines
- Chapter 4. Occupational safety
- Introduction
- Measuring Performance
- Safety manual
- Behavior-based safety
- Lone Worker Policy
- Incident Reporting
- Portable Gas Detectors
- Machinery safety
- Fall protection
- Dropped Objects
- Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Overhead power lines
- Cranes and rigging
- Chapter 5. Chemicals
- Introduction
- Fluid Categories
- Material safety data sheets
- Global harmonization system
- The safety diamond
- Exposure limits
- Benzene
- Hydrogen fluoride
- Sulfur dioxide
- Hydrogen sulfide
- Chlorine
- Carbon Monoxide
- Carbon Dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Lead
- Chapter 6. Personal protective equipment
- Introduction
- Employer Responsibility
- Regulations and Standards
- Clothing
- Respiratory protection
- Head Protection
- Hand protection
- Foot Protection
- Eye protection
- Chapter 7. Health and industrial hygiene
- Introduction
- Employee access to records
- Asbestos
- Noise
- Naturally occurring radioactive material
- Lifting
- Heat stress
- Cold stress
- Radiant Heat
- Food and galley hygiene
- Alcohol and drug policy
- Chapter 8. Human factors and ergonomics
- Introduction
- Process Safety Management
- Human Error
- Ergonomics
- Human Factors on Projects
- Control Rooms
- Valve Criticality Analysis
- Signs
- Labeling
- Color Coding
- Chapter 9. Firefighting
- Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Principles of Firefighting
- Firewater
- Portable Fire Extinguishers
- Training
- Chapter 10. Safety in design
- Introduction
- Units of Measurement
- Fire Protection
- Stairways, Ramps, and Platforms
- Fixed Ladders
- Emergency Showers and Eyewashes
- Chapter 11. Siting and layout
- Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Siting
- Layout
- Spacing
- Blocks and Roads
- Equipment
- Piping and Valves
- Utilities
- Buildings
- Loading and Unloading
- Emergency Equipment
- Fire and Gas Detection
- Manual Alarm Call Points
- Offshore Facilities
- Chapter 12. Equipment
- Introduction
- Pressure Vessels
- Storage Tanks
- Pumps
- Compressors
- Heat Exchangers
- Fired Heaters
- Boilers
- Internal Combustion Engines
- Electrical equipment
- Chapter 13. Piping and valves
- Introduction
- Piping
- Blinds
- Valves
- Pressure relief devices
- Flame arrestors
- Flares
- Chapter 14. Safety instrumentation
- Introduction
- Alarms
- Safety instrumented systems
- HIPPS
- Chapter 15. Transportation
- Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Road Vehicles
- Loading/Unloading
- Marine Transport
- Helicopters
- Chapter 16. Security
- Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Types of Attack
- Security Vulnerability Analyses
- Managing Security
- Response to a Threatening Call
- Chapter 17. Common hazards
- Introduction
- Process Hazards
- Hazards of Utilities
- Hazards of Water
- Hazards of Steam
- Hazards of Ice
- Hazards of Compressed Gas
- Hazards of Air
- Hazards of External Events
- Hazards of Equipment and Instruments
- Hazards of Piping, Valves, and Hoses
- References
- Index
Ian Sutton is a chemical engineer with over thirty years of experience in the process industries. He has worked on the design and operation of chemical plants, offshore platforms, refineries, pipelines and mineral processing facilities. He has extensive experience in the development and implementation of process safety management and operational excellence programs. He has published multiple books including Process Risk and Reliability Management, 2nd Edition and Offshore Safety Management, 2nd Edition, both published by Elsevier.
