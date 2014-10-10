Plant Design and Operations provides practical guidance on the design, operation, and maintenance of process facilities. The book is based on years of hands-on experience gathered during the design and operation of a wide range of facilities in many different types of industry including chemicals, refining, offshore oil and gas, and pipelines. The book helps managers, engineers, operators, and maintenance specialists with advice and guidance that can be used right away in working situations.

Each chapter provides information and guidance that can be used immediately. For example, the chapter on Energy Control Procedures describes seven levels of positive isolation — ranging from a closed block valve all the way to double block and bleed with line break. The Safety in Design chapter describes topics such as area classification, fire protection, stairways and platforms, fixed ladders, emergency showers, lighting, and alarms.

Other areas covered in detail by the book include security, equipment, and transportation. A logical, practical guide to maintenance task organization is provided, from conducting a Job Hazards Analysis to the issue of a work permit, and to the shutdown and isolation of equipment. Common hazards are covered in detail, including flow problems, high pressure, corrosion, power failure, and many more.

