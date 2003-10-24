Plant Cell Death Processes
1st Edition
Description
Programmed cell death is a common pattern of growth and development in both animals and plants. However, programmed cell death and related processes are not as generally recognized as central to plant growth. This is changing fast and is becoming more of a focus of intensive research. This edited work will bring under one cover recent reviews of programmed cell death, apoptosis and senescence.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty and researchers in plant science, plant development, plant growth, plant physiology, plant pathology and related disciplines; libraries at institutions with strong programs in these and related areas.
Table of Contents
Introduction Death and Cell Differentiation Disease, Mechanisms, and Molecular Markers Gene Expression during Senescence Genes that Alter Senescence Senescence and Genetic Engineering Proteolysis Ethylene Signaling Jasmonates - Biosynthesis, Stress Responses and Development Programmed Cell Death and Related Processes Photosynthesis and Chloroplast Breakdown How Leaves Turn Free Radicals and Oxidative Stress Nutrient Resorption Whole Plant Senescence Autumnal and Trees Top Senescence in Perennials Phototoxicity Ultraviolet Effects Effects of Airborne Pollutants Physiology of Flower Senescence Postharvest Senescence of Vegetables Evolution and Demography of Whole Plant Senescence Flower Longevity Leaf Senescence Light and Senescence
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 24th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492087
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125209151
About the Editor
Larry Nooden
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Reviews
Throughout 26 chapters Plant Cell Death Processes discusses all essential topics of plant senescence from molecular approaches to ecological and evolutionary considerations. An introductory chapter together with comparative cell death and integrative whole plant senescence chapters provide updated perspectives which will be appreciated by both specialized and general interest readers. Going into basic mechanisms, chapters provide a full account of the different senescence-related processes with special emphasis on recent molecular and genetic approaches connecting pioneering senescence investigations, programmed cell death (PCD) in plants and animals and responses to biotic and abiotic stresses. Far from a descriptive approach, introductory and ecological chapters provide excellent complements to the integrative explanations in the chapters devoted to specific processes or organs. Triggering factors, cause-effect sequences of processes an the ecological-evolutionary fitness meaning of senescence are the key questions in the field. They are competently treated through specific perspectives in the different chapters, avoiding simplifications and showing their complexity and molecular relations with other processes previously considered outside of the senescence field. In my opinion, Plant Cell Death Processes will be an obligate reference book for those investigating in plant senescence and in several fields sharing molecular processes with senescence. -Prof. Bartolomé Sabater, Universidad de Alcalá, Madrid, Spain