Planning Office Space
1st Edition
Description
Planning Office Space tackles architectural concerns in offices design. The book is comprised of 37 chapters that are organized into 10 sections.
Section I covers the planning of the office space. Section II discusses the office shell, while Section III deals with the office interior. The book also deals with the economics of building offices, and then tackles the legal concerns in office planning. The office environment and facilities are discussed. The text also covers office space management and the future of office designs. The last section presents a guide to office design.
The text will be useful to architects and individuals who want to either commission or renovate an office.
Table of Contents
1: Planning Office Space
The Principles of Office Design
Two Decades of Continuous Development
Some Notes on an Activity
2: The Office Shell
The Custom Designed Office Building
Methods of Measuring Space: The Shell
Shell and Core
Office Shells: A Comparison
Grids
3: The Office Interior
Bürolandschaft: A Science of Office Design
Bürolandschaft: An Appraisal
The Organization and the Shell
The Organization and the Scenery
Layout in Open Plan Offices
Methods of Measuring Space: The Scenery
4: The Economics of Building Offices
Building Finance
The Residual Method of Land Valuation
Office Building: Variations in Shape
Scenery Costs
5: The Law and Regulations
Legislation on the Quantity and Location of Development
Regulations Controlling the Office Shell
6: The Office Environment
Integrated Services for Office Buildings
Acoustic Factors
Thermal Factors
Office Environment Checklist
7: Office Facilities
Entrances and Reception Areas
Conference and Meeting Facilities
Storage and Distribution
Eating
Hygiene Facilities
Automatic Data Processing
8: Managing Office Space
Office Furniture
Moving into an Office
Management of Office Space
Three Older Office Buildings
9: A Possible Future
New Projects
New Directions
10: Design Guide
Design Guide
Bibliography
List of Authors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st July 1984
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103266
About the Editor
Francis Duffy
Affiliations and Expertise
DEGW Ltd
Colin Cave
John Worthington
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute of Advanced Architectural Studies, York University, UK.