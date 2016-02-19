Planning Office Space tackles architectural concerns in offices design. The book is comprised of 37 chapters that are organized into 10 sections.

Section I covers the planning of the office space. Section II discusses the office shell, while Section III deals with the office interior. The book also deals with the economics of building offices, and then tackles the legal concerns in office planning. The office environment and facilities are discussed. The text also covers office space management and the future of office designs. The last section presents a guide to office design.

The text will be useful to architects and individuals who want to either commission or renovate an office.