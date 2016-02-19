Planning Office Space - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851398624, 9781483103266

Planning Office Space

1st Edition

Editors: Francis Duffy Colin Cave John Worthington
eBook ISBN: 9781483103266
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st July 1984
Page Count: 256
Description

Planning Office Space tackles architectural concerns in offices design. The book is comprised of 37 chapters that are organized into 10 sections.

Section I covers the planning of the office space. Section II discusses the office shell, while Section III deals with the office interior. The book also deals with the economics of building offices, and then tackles the legal concerns in office planning. The office environment and facilities are discussed. The text also covers office space management and the future of office designs. The last section presents a guide to office design.

The text will be useful to architects and individuals who want to either commission or renovate an office.

Table of Contents


1: Planning Office Space

The Principles of Office Design

Two Decades of Continuous Development

Some Notes on an Activity

2: The Office Shell

The Custom Designed Office Building

Methods of Measuring Space: The Shell

Shell and Core

Office Shells: A Comparison

Grids

3: The Office Interior

Bürolandschaft: A Science of Office Design

Bürolandschaft: An Appraisal

The Organization and the Shell

The Organization and the Scenery

Layout in Open Plan Offices

Methods of Measuring Space: The Scenery

4: The Economics of Building Offices

Building Finance

The Residual Method of Land Valuation

Office Building: Variations in Shape

Scenery Costs

5: The Law and Regulations

Legislation on the Quantity and Location of Development

Regulations Controlling the Office Shell

6: The Office Environment

Integrated Services for Office Buildings

Acoustic Factors

Thermal Factors

Office Environment Checklist

7: Office Facilities

Entrances and Reception Areas

Conference and Meeting Facilities

Storage and Distribution

Eating

Hygiene Facilities

Automatic Data Processing

8: Managing Office Space

Office Furniture

Moving into an Office

Management of Office Space

Three Older Office Buildings

9: A Possible Future

New Projects

New Directions

10: Design Guide

Design Guide

Bibliography

List of Authors

Index

About the Editor

Francis Duffy

Affiliations and Expertise

DEGW Ltd

Colin Cave

John Worthington

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Institute of Advanced Architectural Studies, York University, UK.

