Plankton & Productivity in the Oceans
2nd Edition
Volume 1: Phytoplankton
Authors: J. E. G. Raymont
eBook ISBN: 9781483297880
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st March 1980
Page Count: 496
Description
Although Volume 1 deals mainly with phytoplankton, it ends with a comparison of the primary productivity of different major regions and of the factors responsible for varying production.
Readership
For botany and marine biology students, teachers and researchers.
Table of Contents
(partial) Physical aspects of the oceanic environment. Chemical composition and characteristics of seawater. Primary production. The algae of the phytoplankton. Phytoplankton crop. Factors limiting primary production - light and temperature, nutrients, grazing. A global view of primary production.
About the Author
J. E. G. Raymont
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton, UK
