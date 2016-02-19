Plankton & Productivity in the Oceans - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080215518, 9781483297880

Plankton & Productivity in the Oceans

2nd Edition

Volume 1: Phytoplankton

Authors: J. E. G. Raymont
eBook ISBN: 9781483297880
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st March 1980
Page Count: 496
Description

Although Volume 1 deals mainly with phytoplankton, it ends with a comparison of the primary productivity of different major regions and of the factors responsible for varying production.

Readership

For botany and marine biology students, teachers and researchers.

Table of Contents

(partial) Physical aspects of the oceanic environment. Chemical composition and characteristics of seawater. Primary production. The algae of the phytoplankton. Phytoplankton crop. Factors limiting primary production - light and temperature, nutrients, grazing. A global view of primary production.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297880

About the Author

J. E. G. Raymont

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, UK

