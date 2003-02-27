Planar Lipid Bilayers (BLM's) and Their Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509406, 9780080539034

Planar Lipid Bilayers (BLM's) and Their Applications, Volume 7

1st Edition

Authors: H.T. Tien † A. Ottova-Leitmannova
eBook ISBN: 9780080539034
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509406
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th February 2003
Page Count: 1044
Table of Contents

I. Lipid bilayer principle of biomembranes The lipid bilayer concept: Experimental realization and current applications; Dielectric and Electrical Properties of Lipid Bilayers in Relation to their Structure II. Ion Selectivity, Specificity, and Membrane Reconstitution Investigation of substrate-specific porin channels in lipid bilayer membranes; Reconstitution in planar lipid bilayers of ion channels synthesized in ovo and in vitro III. Biotechnology Systems Aspects of Supported Membrane Biosensors; Biosensors from interactions of DNA with lipid membranes IV. Light-induced phenomena and spectroscopy Photoinduced Charge Separation in Lipid Bilayers; Photosynthetic pigment-protein complexes in planar lipid membranes

Description

The lipid bilayer is the most basic structural element of cell membranes. A wide range of topics are covered in this volume, from the origin of the lipid bilayer concept, to current applications and experimental techniques. Each chapter in this volume is self-contained and describes a group's research, providing detailed methodology and key references useful for researchers. Lipid bilayer research is of great interest to many because of it's interdisciplinary nature.

Key Features

· Provides an overview of decades of research on the lipid bilayer · 38 contributed chapters, by leading scientists, cover a wide range of topics in one authoritative volume · Book coincides with 40th anniversary of BLM

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, colloid and surface chemists, electrochemists, physicists, physiologists, biotechnologists, and others working on membrane phenomena and ultrathin films.

Details

1044
1044
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080539034
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509406

@qu: "The book caters to a diverse readership. It is packed with highly informative and sometimes highly readable chapters suitable both for a person new to the area and someone wanting to expand their knowledge in the emerging areas. Some of the chapters are well written, easy to read and provide good introductions to the various aspects of BLMs. Other chapters are more specialized and suited to those working on specific aspects. Parts of the book could be useful in undergraduate and graduate teaching." @source: BIOTECHNOLOGY ADVANCES, volume 22, 2003

About the Authors

H.T. Tien † Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, Michigan, USA

A. Ottova-Leitmannova Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, Michigan, USA & Centre for Interface Sciences Microelectronics Department, Slovak Technical University, Bratislava, Slovak Republic

