Planar Cell Polarization during Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518453, 9780080458618

Planar Cell Polarization during Development, Volume 14

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Paul Wassarman
eBook ISBN: 9780080458618
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518453
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th July 2005
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Planar Polarity in the Drosophila Wing Planar Cell Polarity in the Drosophila Eye: Cell Fate and Organization Long-range Coordination of planar polarity patterning in Drosophila Dorsoventral boundary for organizing growth and planar polarity in the Drosophila eye Recent discoveries in vertebrate non-canonical Wnt signaling: Toward a Wnt signaling network Planar cell polarity in the vertebrate inner ear Morphogenetic cell movements shaping the zebrafish gastrula

Description

Cellular polarization is key to all cellular functions. Our perceptions, which are derived from our senses, depend on the proper cellular polarization of our sense organs, such as the eyes or ears. Much of this book examines the different aspects in cellular polarization and its researched role in the Drosophila, where the first planar cellular polarity (PCP) gene was discovered over 20 years ago. Topics also include: From flies to man: how we are polarized, Marking an embryo work, Cellular polarization at its functional best, Hearing and seeing your environment, and From a cell to an organ. This series represents timely issues in developmental biology. It provides annual reviews of selected topics, written from the perspectives of leading investigators in the field of development.

Key Features

  • Presents many various organisms such as flies, fish, frogs and mice
  • Offers over 40 exceptional illustrations
  • First of its kind to include new data and detailed models on cell planar polarization

Readership

Developmental Biologists, Cell Biologists, Entomologists, Geneticists, Libraries of Acamdemic Institutions, Medican Institutions

About the Serial Editors

Paul Wassarman Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, USA, Tel: +1 212 241 8616, Fax: +1 212 427 7532, Email: P.Wassarman@smtplink.mssm.edu.

