Placebo Effects in Neurologic Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211182

Placebo Effects in Neurologic Disease, Volume 153

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Natalie Witek Christopher Goetz Glenn Stebbins
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128211182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2020
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents

Part 1: Background and methods in placebo

    1. Better than nothing: A historical account of placebos and placebo effects from modern to contemporary medicine

      2. Marco Annoni

    2. Determinants of placebo effects

      3. Sharlet Anderson and Glenn T. Stebbins

    3. Strategies to minimize placebo effects in research investigations

      4. Filipe B Rodrigues and Joaquim J Ferreira

    4. Maximizing placebo response in neurological clinical practice

      5. Louise-Laure Mariani and Jean-Christophe Corvol

    5. Statistical methods in handling placebo effect

      6. Rema Raman

    6. Nocebo and lessebo effects

      7. Tiago A. Mestre

    7. Deception and the ethics of placebo

      8. A. Jon Stoessl

      Part 2: Placebo response in specific disease populations

    8. Placebo effects in pain

      9. Luana Colloca

    9. Placebo responses in Parkinson's disease

      10. Jau-Shin Lou

    10. Placebo effect in subjects with cognitive impairment

      11. Kaori Ito and Klaus Romero

    11. Placebo in epilepsy

Daniel M. Goldenholz and Shira R. Goldenholz

Description

Placebo Effects in Neurologic Disease, Volume 153, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Background and Methods in Placebo, Better than Nothing: A Historical Account of Placebos and Placebo Effects from Modern to Contemporary Medicine, Determinants of PE, Strategies for Minimizing PE in Research, Maximizing placebo response in the clinic, Statistical methods for handling PE, Nocebo and Lessebo effects, Ethics of deception, Pain, Parkinson's Disease, Cognitive impairment, Epilepsy, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the placebo effect

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of  Neurologic Disease

About the Serial Volume Editors

Natalie Witek

Natalie Witek is at Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA

Christopher Goetz

Professor and Associate Chairman, Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush University, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL Professor of Neurological Science

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chairman, Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush University, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL Professor of Neurological Science

Glenn Stebbins

Glenn Stebbins is at Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA

