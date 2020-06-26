Placebo Effects in Neurologic Disease, Volume 153
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Background and methods in placebo
- Better than nothing: A historical account of placebos and placebo effects from modern to contemporary medicine
- Determinants of placebo effects
- Strategies to minimize placebo effects in research investigations
- Maximizing placebo response in neurological clinical practice
- Statistical methods in handling placebo effect
- Nocebo and lessebo effects
- Deception and the ethics of placebo
- Placebo effects in pain
- Placebo responses in Parkinson's disease
- Placebo effect in subjects with cognitive impairment
- Placebo in epilepsy
Marco Annoni
Sharlet Anderson and Glenn T. Stebbins
Filipe B Rodrigues and Joaquim J Ferreira
Louise-Laure Mariani and Jean-Christophe Corvol
Rema Raman
Tiago A. Mestre
A. Jon Stoessl
Part 2: Placebo response in specific disease populations
Luana Colloca
Jau-Shin Lou
Kaori Ito and Klaus Romero
Daniel M. Goldenholz and Shira R. Goldenholz
Description
Placebo Effects in Neurologic Disease, Volume 153, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Background and Methods in Placebo, Better than Nothing: A Historical Account of Placebos and Placebo Effects from Modern to Contemporary Medicine, Determinants of PE, Strategies for Minimizing PE in Research, Maximizing placebo response in the clinic, Statistical methods for handling PE, Nocebo and Lessebo effects, Ethics of deception, Pain, Parkinson's Disease, Cognitive impairment, Epilepsy, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the placebo effect
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Neurologic Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 26th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211182
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Natalie Witek
Natalie Witek is at Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA
Christopher Goetz
Professor and Associate Chairman, Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush University, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL Professor of Neurological Science
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chairman, Department of Neurological Sciences, Rush University, Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL Professor of Neurological Science
Glenn Stebbins
Glenn Stebbins is at Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program, USA
