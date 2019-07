Pituitary Adenoma, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-4

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Manish K. Aghi and Lewis S. Blevins, will focus on Pituitary Adenoma. Topics include, but are not limited to, Molecular biology of nonfunctional and functional pituitary adenomas, Intraoperative Fluorescent Visualization of pituitary adenomas, Intraoperative MRI for pituitary adenomas, Pituitary Apoplexy, Management of giant pituitary adenomas, Management of Pituitary Adenomas Invading the Cavernous Sinus, Management of Recurrent Pituitary Adenomas, Medical Management of Cushing’s Disease, Medical Management of Acromegaly, Surgery for Pediatric Pituitary Adenomas, Visual Outcomes after Pituitary Surgery, Endocrine Outcomes after Pituitary Surgery, Sodium perturbations after pituitary surgery, and Sinonasal Quality of Life After Pituitary Surgery.