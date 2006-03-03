Piping and Pipelines Assessment Guide
1st Edition
Description
Whether it’s called “fixed equipment” (at ExxonMobil), “stationary equipment” (at Shell), or “static equipment” (in Europe), this type of equipment is the bread and butter of any process plant. Used in the petrochemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, food processing industry, paper industry, and the manufacturing process industries, stationary equipment must be kept operational and reliable for companies to maintain production and for employees to be safe from accidents. This series, the most comprehensive of its kind, uses real-life examples and time-tested rules of thumb to guide the mechanical engineer through issues of reliability and fitness-for-service.
This volume on piping and pipeline assessment is the only handbook that the mechanical or pipeline engineer needs to assess pipes and pipelines for reliability and fitness-for-service.
Key Features
- Provides essential insight to make informed decisions on when to run, alter, repair, monitor, or replace equipment
- How to perform these type of assessments and calculations on pipelines is a ‘hot' issue in the petrochemical industry at this time
- There is very little information on the market right now for pipers and pipeliners with regard to pipe and pipeline fitness-for-service
Readership
Mechanical Engineers, Maintenance Engineers, Piping Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Maintenance engineers, Pipeline Operators, Plant Engineers, Plant Operators, Plant Maintenance Engineers, Pipeline Inspectors, Piping Inspectors, Materials Specialists
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1: An Introduction to In-plant Piping and Pipeline Fitness-for-Service
Introduction
What Is Piping?
Areas Where Corrosion Attacks Piping
The Maximum Allowable Operating Pressure (MAOP)
Assessment Procedure
Classification of Corroded Regions
Corroded Pit Region Interaction Parameters
Methodology
Determining the Allowable Length of Corrosion
Corrosion Allowance
Assessing Type 3 Flaws
Burst Tests Validation
Circumferential Corrosion
Corrosion in Pipe Bends
Branch Connections and Fittings
Determining a Maximum Allowable Operating Pressure
Flaws in Heat-Affected Zones of Welds
Chapter 2: An Introduction to Engineering Mechanics of Piping
Piping Criteria
Stress Categories
Allowable Stress Range for Secondary Stresses
Stresses Acting on Piping Elements
Stress Calculations
The Pipeline Codes—ASME B31.4 and B31.8
Flexibility and Stiffness of Piping
Stiffness and Large Piping
Flexibility Method of Piping Mechanics
Criteria for Flexibility Analysis
Example Using the Empirical Flexibility Criterion
Suggested Criteria for Level of Piping Flexibility Analysis
Closure
Chapter 3: Fitness-for-Service Topics of Local Thin Areas, Plain Dents, Dents-Gouges, and Cracks for Piping
Useful RSF Equations Using API 579
Assessment Techniques and Acceptance Criteria
Remaining Life Assessment
Remediation
In-Service Monitoring
Documentation
Damage Mechanisms
Blisters and Laminations
Assessment of Local Thin Areas
General Metal Loss Assessment
Local Metal Loss Assessment
Performing the Remaining Life Assessment
Material Property Data
Crack-like Flaws
Grooves, Plain Dents, and Dents with Gouges
Plain Dents
Dents and Gouge Combination Type Flaws
Chapter 4: Fitness-for-Service for Brittle Fracture Concerns
Introduction
Brittle Fracture Concepts
Definitions
Safe Operation at Low Temperatures Existing Equipment
Example 4-1 Determining the Basic MAT and Constructing the MAT Curve
Determining the MAT Using Fracture Mechanics
Variations to MAT
Charpy Exemption Pitfalls—Words of Caution
Welding
Considerations for Design Codes Other Than ASME
Selecting Materials and Defining Impact Requirements—New Piping and Components
Managing Potential CET Violations
Cases of Brittle Fracture
Transient Thermal Stresses
Example 4-2 Thermal Transients in a Pressure Relief Piping System
Chapter 5: Piping Support Systems for Process Plants
Spring Supports
Piping Nozzle Loads on Rotating Equipment
Nozzle Stiffness and Elastic End Conditions
Piping Systems Without Springs
Fluid Forces Acting on Piping Systems
Nozzle Movements and Thermal Displacement
Residual Heat Transfer Through Pipe Shoes
Chapter 6: Piping Maintenance and Repairs
Leaking Pipe Flanges and Hot Bolting
Leak Sealing by Banding Flange or Wire Seal Peripheral Seal Repair
Bolted Pipe Clamps
Flange Insert Clamps (Insert Ring or Tongue Clamps)
Clamps with Thrust Loads
Sealants
Repairs Involving Hot Work
Equipment Isolation Repairs—Stoppling
Equipment Isolation Repairs by Freeze Sealing
Closure—Threaded Connections
Chapter 7: Hot Tapping (Pressure Tapping) and Freezing
The Hot Tap Process
Assessing the Feasibility of Hot Tapping
Special Considerations for Welded-on (Hot Work) Hot Taps
Hot Tap Design Considerations
Wall Thickness of Header Pipe
Test Pressure and Temperature
The Hot Tap Package
Freeze Sealing
Chapter 8: Pipeline Fitness-for-Service, Repair, and Maintenanceâ€”Selected Topics
Useful RSF Equations Using API 579 Methodologies
API 579 Criteria Modified to Pipelines
Grooves, Plain Dents, and Dents with Gouges and Crack-like Defects
Repair Options for Pipelines
Hydrogen Attack
Soil-Structure Interaction Abnormality of Pipe Bowing
Thermal Expansion of Buried Pipelines
Restraining Bowing of Pipelines
Appendix A: Properties of Pipe
Appendix B: Weights of Pipe Materials
Appendix C: Formulas for Pipe, Internal Fluid, and Insulation Weights
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 3rd March 2006
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678803
About the Author
Keith Escoe
A. Keith Escoe, P.E., has worked in the chemical process, oil refining, and pipeline industries for thirty two years all over the world. His experience includes South America, the North America, and the Middle East. He is retired from Saudi Aramco in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he was an engineering specialist. He is currently an international consultant. The author of many technical papers and books, Mr. Escoe has a B.S. in Mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington, an MBA from the University of Arkansas and is a licensed professional engineer in Texas.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Consultant, Houston, TX, USA