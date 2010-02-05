Piping and Pipeline Calculations Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856176934, 9780080958996

Piping and Pipeline Calculations Manual

1st Edition

Construction, Design Fabrication and Examination

Authors: Philip Ellenberger Philip Ellenberger
eBook ISBN: 9780080958996
Paperback ISBN: 9781856176934
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th February 2010
Page Count: 376
Description

This book is a "no nonsense" guide to the principle intentions of the codes or standards and provides advice on compliance. After using this book the reader should come away with a clear understanding of how piping systems fail and what the code requires the designer, manufacturer, fabricator, supplier, erector, examiner, inspector, and owner to do to prevent such failures. The focus of the book is to enhance participants' understanding and application of the spirit of the code or standard and form a plan for compliance. The book is enhanced by a multitude of calculations to assist in problem solving, directly applying the rules and equations for specific design and operating conditions to illustrate correct applications. Each calculation is based on a specific code.

Key Features

Written by a professional/educator with over 35 years of experience
Covers all major codes and standards
Demonstrates how the code and standard has been correctly and incorrectly applied

Readership

Piping Engineers, Designers, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers and Chemical Engineers

Table of Contents

PART I: INTRODUCTION Chapter 1: Major codes and standard Common and Uncommon Chapter 2: Metric vs. US Customary measurement Chapter 3: Pipeline materials selection and use PART II: CONSTRUCTION, DESIGN FABRICATION Chapter 1: Calculations for piping and pipeline sizing, friction losses and flow Chapter 2: Calculations for piping and pipeline pressure integrity regarding thickness, including straight pipe, curved pipe, and intersections. Chapter 3: Calculations regarding piping flexibility, reactions, for sustained, thermal and occasional loading. Chapter 4: Calculations for high frequency vibration as opposed to low frequency Chapter 5: Calculations for slug flow and fluid transients Chapter 6: Calculations for pipe supporting elements and methods. Chapter 7: Calculations for occasional loadings such as wind and earthquake Chapter 8: Calculations for such fabrication and examination elements as might lend them selves to calculations. Chapter 9: Calculations regarding valves and flow control PART III: CHARTS GRAPHS AND OTHER HELPFUL GUIDES
These are not to be listed in chapters and will be developed from the preceding two parts of the book

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080958996
Paperback ISBN:
9781856176934

About the Author

Philip Ellenberger

J. Phillip Ellenberger, P.E., retired as Vice President of Engineering at WFI International (a division of Bonney Forge ) in Houston, Texas, a design and manufacturing firm specializing in machined branch connections. He is a life member of ASME, for which he serves on several codes and standards committees. He is active with the B16 F & C subcommittees, the B31.3 design task group, and the B31 mechanical design and fabrication committee. Mr. Ellenberger is also the MSS Chairman of the Coordinating Committee and Committee 113, and IS member of WG 10 SC67. He has taught piping stress analysis at the University of Houston, and numerous professional seminars on B31.3 and related topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President of Engineering at WFI International (a division of Bonney Forge ), retired

Reviews

"This monograph serves as a guide to the principle intentions of the piping systems codes or standards and provides advice on compliance. The author demonstrates a clear understanding of how piping fail and what the code systems requires the designer, manufacturer, fabricator, supplier, erector, examiner, inspector, and owner to do to prevent such failures. The focus of the book is to enhance participants' understanding and application of the spirit of the code or standard and form a plan for compliance. The book is enhanced by a multitude of calculations to assist in problem solving, directly applying the rules and equations for specific design and operating conditions to illustrate correct applications."--MCEER

Ratings and Reviews

