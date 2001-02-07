Pipelines and Risers, Volume 3
1st Edition
Editors: Yong Bai
eBook ISBN: 9780080539010
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th February 2001
Page Count: 520
About the Editors
Yong Bai Editor
Professor Yong Bai is the President of Offshore Pipelines and Risers, Inc. in Houston, and also the director of the Offshore Engineering Research Center at Zhejiang University. He has previously taught at Stavanger University in Norway and has also worked with ABS as manager of the Offshore Technology Department and DNV as the JIP project manager. Yong obtained a Ph.D. in Offshore Structures at Hiroshima University, Japan in 1989. Yong has authored more than 100 papers on the design and installation of subsea pipelines and risers and is the author of Marine Structural Design and Subsea Pipelines and Risers.
President, Offshore Pipelines and Risers (OPR) Inc.
