Presented in easy-to-use, step-by-step order, Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook is a quick reference for day-to-day pipeline operations. For more than 35 years, the Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook has served as the "go-to" reference for solving even the most day-to-day vexing pipeline workflow problems. Now in its eighth edition, this handbook continues to set the standard by which all other piping books are judged. Along with over 30% new or updated material regarding codes, construction processes, and equipment, this book continues to offer hundreds of "how-to" methods and handy formulas for pipeline construction, design, and engineering and features a multitude of calculations to assist in problem solving, directly applying the rules and equations for specific design and operating conditions to illustrate correct application, all in one convenient reference.

For the first time in this new edition, we are taking the content and data off the page and adding a new dimension of practical value for you with online interactive features to accompany some of the handiest and most useful material from the book:

Interactive tables that takes data from the book and turns them into a sortable spreadsheet format that gives you the ability to perform your own basic filtering functions, show/hide columns of just the data that is important to you, and download the table into an Excel spreadsheet for additional use

A graph digitizer which pulls a graph from the book and gives you the power to plot your own lines on the existing graph, see all the relative x/y coordinates of the graph, and name and color code your lines for clarity

A converter calculator performing basic conversions from the book such as metric conversions, time, temperature, length, power and more

Please feel free to visit the site: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780123876935/index.php, and we hope you will find our features as another useful and efficient tool for you in your day-to-day activity.