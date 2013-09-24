Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780123876935, 9780123876942

Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook

8th Edition

A Manual of Quick, Accurate Solutions to Everyday Pipeline Engineering Problems

Authors: E.W. McAllister
eBook ISBN: 9780123876942
Paperback ISBN: 9780123876935
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 806
Description

Presented in easy-to-use, step-by-step order, Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook is a quick reference for day-to-day pipeline operations. For more than 35 years, the Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook has served as the "go-to" reference for solving even the most day-to-day vexing pipeline workflow problems. Now in its eighth edition, this handbook continues to set the standard by which all other piping books are judged. Along with over 30% new or updated material regarding codes, construction processes, and equipment, this book continues to offer hundreds of "how-to" methods and handy formulas for pipeline construction, design, and engineering and features a multitude of calculations to assist in problem solving, directly applying the rules and equations for specific design and operating conditions to illustrate correct application, all in one convenient reference.

For the first time in this new edition, we are taking the content and data off the page and adding a new dimension of practical value for you with online interactive features to accompany some of the handiest and most useful material from the book:

  • Interactive tables that takes data from the book and turns them into a sortable spreadsheet format that gives you the ability to perform your own basic filtering functions, show/hide columns of just the data that is important to you, and download the table into an Excel spreadsheet for additional use
  • A graph digitizer which pulls a graph from the book and gives you the power to plot your own lines on the existing graph, see all the relative x/y coordinates of the graph, and name and color code your lines for clarity
  • A converter calculator performing basic conversions from the book such as metric conversions, time, temperature, length, power and more

Please feel free to visit the site:  http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780123876935/index.php, and we hope you will find our features as another useful and efficient tool for you in your day-to-day activity.

Key Features

  • Identify the very latest pipeline management tools and technologies required to extend the life of mature assets
  • Understand the obstacles and solutions associated with pipeline operations in challenging conditions
  • Analyze the key issues relating to flow assurance methodologies and how they can impact pipeline integrity
  • Evaluate effective ways to manage cost and project down-time

Readership

Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Pipeline Construction Contractors, Pipeline Designers, Pipeline Drafters

Table of Contents

1. General Information

Abstract

Cables and Ropes

Belts and Shafts

Miscellaneous

Pipeline Pigging

2. Construction

Abstract

Project Scoping Data

Right-of-Way

Ditching

Concrete Work

Pipe Laying

Pipe Lowering

Welding

Pipeline Welding

3. Pipe Design

Abstract

4. Electrical Design

Abstract

Floodlighting Concepts

5. Hydrostatic Testing

Abstract

The Benefits and Limitations of Hydrostatic Testing

Appendix A

Appendix B

6. Pipeline Drying

Publisher Summary

Pipeline Dewatering, Cleaning, and Drying

7. Control Valves

Abstract

Relief Valve Sizing, Selection, Installation, and Testing

Sizing Valves for Gas and Vapor

8. Corrosion/Coatings

Abstract

NAPCA Specifications Pipeline Felts

Advances in Pipeline Protection

Induced AC Voltages on Pipelines May Present a Serious Hazard

Measuring Unwanted Alternating Current in Pipe

Corrosion of Low-Velocity, High Water Cut Oil Emulsion Pipelines

Internal Stray Current Interference Form an External Current Source

Improvements to the External Corrosion Direct Assessment Process

9. Gas—General

Publisher Summary

Considerations for Selecting Energy Measurement Equipment

10. Gas—Compression

Abstract

Centrifugal Compressor Data

11. Gas—Hydraulics

Abstract

12. Liquids—General

Abstract

13. Liquids—Hydraulics

Publisher Summary

Marine Hose Data

Pressure Loss through Valves and Fittings

14. Pumps

Abstract

Pulsation Control for Reciprocating Pumps

Key Centrifugal Pump Parameters and How They Impact Your Applications—Part 1

Key Centrifugal Pump Parameters and How They Impact Your Applications–Part 2

Pump Curve Accuracy

15. Measurement

Abstract

Gas Measurement

16. Instrumentation

Publisher Summary

Developments in Pipeline Instrumentation

Choosing the Right Technology for Integrated SCADA Communications

17. Leak Detection

Publisher Summary

18. Tanks

Abstract

19. Maintenance

Publisher Summary

20. Economics

Abstract

Time Value of Money: Concepts and Formulas

Decision and Evaluation Criteria for Investments and Financial Projects

Sensitivity Analysis

Decision Tree Analysis of Investments and Financial Projects

Accounting Fundamentals

References and Recommended Reading

21. Rehabilitation–Risk Evaluation

Abstract

22. Conversion Factors

Abstract

Index

Details

No. of pages:
806
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780123876942
Paperback ISBN:
9780123876935

About the Author

E.W. McAllister

Affiliations and Expertise

E.W. McAllister has more than 50 years' of experience in the pipeline industry as an engineer, administrator, and project manager. He has worked for Chevron Pipe Line Company and Gulf Pipe Line Company, and now runs his own engineering services consulting firm in Houston, TX, USA.

Ratings and Reviews

