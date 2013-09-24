Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook
8th Edition
A Manual of Quick, Accurate Solutions to Everyday Pipeline Engineering Problems
Description
Presented in easy-to-use, step-by-step order, Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook is a quick reference for day-to-day pipeline operations. For more than 35 years, the Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook has served as the "go-to" reference for solving even the most day-to-day vexing pipeline workflow problems. Now in its eighth edition, this handbook continues to set the standard by which all other piping books are judged. Along with over 30% new or updated material regarding codes, construction processes, and equipment, this book continues to offer hundreds of "how-to" methods and handy formulas for pipeline construction, design, and engineering and features a multitude of calculations to assist in problem solving, directly applying the rules and equations for specific design and operating conditions to illustrate correct application, all in one convenient reference.
For the first time in this new edition, we are taking the content and data off the page and adding a new dimension of practical value for you with online interactive features to accompany some of the handiest and most useful material from the book:
- Interactive tables that takes data from the book and turns them into a sortable spreadsheet format that gives you the ability to perform your own basic filtering functions, show/hide columns of just the data that is important to you, and download the table into an Excel spreadsheet for additional use
- A graph digitizer which pulls a graph from the book and gives you the power to plot your own lines on the existing graph, see all the relative x/y coordinates of the graph, and name and color code your lines for clarity
- A converter calculator performing basic conversions from the book such as metric conversions, time, temperature, length, power and more
Please feel free to visit the site: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780123876935/index.php, and we hope you will find our features as another useful and efficient tool for you in your day-to-day activity.
Key Features
- Identify the very latest pipeline management tools and technologies required to extend the life of mature assets
- Understand the obstacles and solutions associated with pipeline operations in challenging conditions
- Analyze the key issues relating to flow assurance methodologies and how they can impact pipeline integrity
- Evaluate effective ways to manage cost and project down-time
Readership
Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Pipeline Construction Contractors, Pipeline Designers, Pipeline Drafters
Table of Contents
1. General Information
Cables and Ropes
Belts and Shafts
Miscellaneous
Pipeline Pigging
2. Construction
Project Scoping Data
Right-of-Way
Ditching
Concrete Work
Pipe Laying
Pipe Lowering
Welding
Pipeline Welding
3. Pipe Design
4. Electrical Design
Floodlighting Concepts
5. Hydrostatic Testing
The Benefits and Limitations of Hydrostatic Testing
Appendix A
Appendix B
6. Pipeline Drying
Pipeline Dewatering, Cleaning, and Drying
7. Control Valves
Relief Valve Sizing, Selection, Installation, and Testing
Sizing Valves for Gas and Vapor
8. Corrosion/Coatings
NAPCA Specifications Pipeline Felts
Advances in Pipeline Protection
Induced AC Voltages on Pipelines May Present a Serious Hazard
Measuring Unwanted Alternating Current in Pipe
Corrosion of Low-Velocity, High Water Cut Oil Emulsion Pipelines
Internal Stray Current Interference Form an External Current Source
Improvements to the External Corrosion Direct Assessment Process
9. Gas—General
Considerations for Selecting Energy Measurement Equipment
10. Gas—Compression
Centrifugal Compressor Data
11. Gas—Hydraulics
12. Liquids—General
13. Liquids—Hydraulics
Marine Hose Data
Pressure Loss through Valves and Fittings
14. Pumps
Pulsation Control for Reciprocating Pumps
Key Centrifugal Pump Parameters and How They Impact Your Applications—Part 1
Key Centrifugal Pump Parameters and How They Impact Your Applications–Part 2
Pump Curve Accuracy
15. Measurement
Gas Measurement
16. Instrumentation
Developments in Pipeline Instrumentation
Choosing the Right Technology for Integrated SCADA Communications
17. Leak Detection
18. Tanks
19. Maintenance
20. Economics
Time Value of Money: Concepts and Formulas
Decision and Evaluation Criteria for Investments and Financial Projects
Sensitivity Analysis
Decision Tree Analysis of Investments and Financial Projects
Accounting Fundamentals
References and Recommended Reading
21. Rehabilitation–Risk Evaluation
22. Conversion Factors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 806
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123876942
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123876935
About the Author
E.W. McAllister
Affiliations and Expertise
E.W. McAllister has more than 50 years' of experience in the pipeline industry as an engineer, administrator, and project manager. He has worked for Chevron Pipe Line Company and Gulf Pipe Line Company, and now runs his own engineering services consulting firm in Houston, TX, USA.