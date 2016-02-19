Pipeline Design for Water Engineers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444873736, 9780080870311

Pipeline Design for Water Engineers, Volume 40

3rd Edition

Authors: D.J. Stephenson
eBook ISBN: 9780080870311
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1989
Page Count: 262
Table of Contents

1. Economic Planning. Introduction. Pipeline economics. Basics of economics. Balancing storage. 2. Hydraulics. The fundamental equations of fluid flow. Flow head loss relationships. Minor losses. Pressure and flow control in pipes. Types of valves. Cavitation in control valves. 3. Pipeline System Analysis and Design. Network analysis. Optimization of pipeline systems. 4. Water Hammer and Surge. Rigid water column surge theory. Mechanics of water hammer. Elastic water hammer theory. Protection of pumping lines. 5. Air in Pipelines. Introduction. Problems of air entrainment. Air intake at pump sumps. Air absorption at free surfaces. Hydraulic removal of air. Air valves. Head losses in pipelines. Water hammer. 6. External Loads. Soil loads. Superimposed loads. 7. Concrete Pipes. The effect of bedding. Prestressed concrete pipes. 8. Steel and Flexible Pipe. Internal pressures. Tension rings to resist internal pressures. Deformation of circular pipes under external load. Stress due to circumferential bending. Stiffening rings to resist buckling with no side support. 9. Secondary Stresses. Stresses at branches. Stresses at bends. The pipe as a beam. Temperature stresses. 10. Pipes, Fittings and Appurtenances. Pipe materials. Line valves. Air valves. Thrust blocks. Forces induced by supports. Flow measurement. Telemetry. 11. Laying and Protection. Selecting a route. Laying and trenching. Thrust bores. Pipe bridges. Underwater pipelines. Joints and flanges. Coatings. Linings. Cathodic Protection. Thermal insulation. 12. Pumping Installations. Influence of pumps in pipeline design. Types of pumps. Terms and definitions. Impeller dynamics. Pump characteristic curves. Motors. Pumpstations. General References and Standards. Books for Further Reading. Appendix. Symbols for pipe fittings. Properties of pipe shapes. Properties of water. Properties of pipe materials. Conversion factors. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

"... the book is at its best in the design and analysis sections and could stand on these alone as a well-stocked handbook with copious references for further study," commented the Journal of the National Water Council after publication of an earlier edition of Pipeline Design for Water Engineers.

This classic monograph has been revised and updated to take account of new developments in the field. Recent research in cavitation and flow control has prompted additional sections to be added. There are also new sections on supports to exposed pipes and secondary stress. Additional references and a new layout make up this edition. Some sections appearing in previous editions, noteably on pipe network systems analysis and optimization have been ommitted as they were considered more appropriate in the author's parallel book Pipeflow Analysis'' (Developments in Water Science, 19).

About the Authors

D.J. Stephenson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Industrial Science, Cranfield Institute of Technology, UK

