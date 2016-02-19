Pineal and Retinal Relationships presents the proceedings of the Symposium on Pineal and Retinal Relationships, held in Sarasota, Florida on May 3–5, 1985. This book looks at the features that the retina of the lateral eyes and the pineal organ share, including biochemical processes, photoreceptive structures, biorhythmic phenomena, and physiological functions. This text also discusses the general and complex concept of photoneuroendocrine systems. Organized into 27 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the basic features of retinal and pineal receptors. It then proceeds with a discussion of the environmental factors that vertebrates use as cue to synchronize their circannual and circadian rhythms by which they adjust their physiological, behavioral, and biochemical functions. Other chapters consider the melatonin synthesis in vertebrates, which allows them to sequence physiological events into closer temporal position with seasonal climatic changes. This book is a valuable resource to optometrist, neurologist, neurosurgeons, photobiologists, ophthalmologists, and eye care professionals.

Preface

Historical Perspectives of Photoneuroendocrine Systems

Multiple Cell Types in the Pineal: Functional Aspects

Photoneurophysiology of Pinealocytes

Turnover of Pineal Photoreceptive Membranes in the Frog, Rana esculenta Complex

Regulation of Teleost Retinomotor Movements by Cyclic AMP, Calcium, and Dopamine

Circadian Photoreceptor Outer Segment Disc Shedding in the Rat

Indole Biochemistry in Pineal and Retinal Mechanisms

Melatonin in Vertebrates: Arguments for Local Functions and Hormonal Effects

Multiple Aromatic Amine TV-Acetyltransferases in the Pineal Gland

Localization of Melatonin Synthesis and Binding in the Vertebrate Retina

Melatonin and 7V-Acetyltransferase Rhythms in Pineal and Retina

Rhythms of Melatonin Biosynthesis in Retina: Involvement of Calcium, Cyclic A M P and Dopamine in the Regulation of Serotonin N-Acetyltransferase

Melatonin and Dopamine Interactions in the Regulation of Rhythmic Photoreceptor Metabolism

Modulation of Dopaminergic Activity by Melatonin in Retina

The Influence of Light Irradiance and Wavelength on Pineal Physiology of Mammals

The Suprachiasmatic Nucleus (SCN) as a Site of the Circadian Pacemaker in Mammals

Adrenergic Regulation of Cyclic A M P and Cyclic GMP in Rat Pinealocytes

Retinal S Antigen, An Overview

Pineal Gland in S-Antigen Induced Experimental Autoimmune Uveitis

Isolation of cDNAs for Bovine S-Antigen

S-Antigen Immunocytochemistry

Effects of Continuous Light Exposure on Pinealitis Induced by Retinal Soluble Antigen

Interphotoreceptor Retinoid-Binding Protein: A Link between Retinal Rod Photoreceptor Cells and Pineal Gland

Interstitial Retinol-Binding Protein (IRBP) in Rat and Bovine Pineal Organs: Evolutionary Vestige or Functional Molecule?

Electron Microscopic Localization of Immunoreactive Opsin in the Pineal Organ

Structure of Transducin and Its Relationship to Cellular Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Proteins

Light Activation of Phospholipase C in Frog Rod Outer Segments

