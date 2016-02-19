Pineal and Retinal Relationships
Pineal and Retinal Relationships presents the proceedings of the Symposium on Pineal and Retinal Relationships, held in Sarasota, Florida on May 3–5, 1985. This book looks at the features that the retina of the lateral eyes and the pineal organ share, including biochemical processes, photoreceptive structures, biorhythmic phenomena, and physiological functions. This text also discusses the general and complex concept of photoneuroendocrine systems. Organized into 27 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the basic features of retinal and pineal receptors. It then proceeds with a discussion of the environmental factors that vertebrates use as cue to synchronize their circannual and circadian rhythms by which they adjust their physiological, behavioral, and biochemical functions. Other chapters consider the melatonin synthesis in vertebrates, which allows them to sequence physiological events into closer temporal position with seasonal climatic changes. This book is a valuable resource to optometrist, neurologist, neurosurgeons, photobiologists, ophthalmologists, and eye care professionals.
Table of Contents
Preface
Historical Perspectives of Photoneuroendocrine Systems
Multiple Cell Types in the Pineal: Functional Aspects
Photoneurophysiology of Pinealocytes
Turnover of Pineal Photoreceptive Membranes in the Frog, Rana esculenta Complex
Regulation of Teleost Retinomotor Movements by Cyclic AMP, Calcium, and Dopamine
Circadian Photoreceptor Outer Segment Disc Shedding in the Rat
Indole Biochemistry in Pineal and Retinal Mechanisms
Melatonin in Vertebrates: Arguments for Local Functions and Hormonal Effects
Multiple Aromatic Amine TV-Acetyltransferases in the Pineal Gland
Localization of Melatonin Synthesis and Binding in the Vertebrate Retina
Melatonin and 7V-Acetyltransferase Rhythms in Pineal and Retina
Rhythms of Melatonin Biosynthesis in Retina: Involvement of Calcium, Cyclic A M P and Dopamine in the Regulation of Serotonin N-Acetyltransferase
Melatonin and Dopamine Interactions in the Regulation of Rhythmic Photoreceptor Metabolism
Modulation of Dopaminergic Activity by Melatonin in Retina
The Influence of Light Irradiance and Wavelength on Pineal Physiology of Mammals
The Suprachiasmatic Nucleus (SCN) as a Site of the Circadian Pacemaker in Mammals
Adrenergic Regulation of Cyclic A M P and Cyclic GMP in Rat Pinealocytes
Retinal S Antigen, An Overview
Pineal Gland in S-Antigen Induced Experimental Autoimmune Uveitis
Isolation of cDNAs for Bovine S-Antigen
S-Antigen Immunocytochemistry
Effects of Continuous Light Exposure on Pinealitis Induced by Retinal Soluble Antigen
Interphotoreceptor Retinoid-Binding Protein: A Link between Retinal Rod Photoreceptor Cells and Pineal Gland
Interstitial Retinol-Binding Protein (IRBP) in Rat and Bovine Pineal Organs: Evolutionary Vestige or Functional Molecule?
Electron Microscopic Localization of Immunoreactive Opsin in the Pineal Organ
Structure of Transducin and Its Relationship to Cellular Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Proteins
Light Activation of Phospholipase C in Frog Rod Outer Segments
Index
