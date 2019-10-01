Ensure you understand one of the most sophisticated areas of respiratory care with Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation: Physiological and Clinical Applications, 7th Edition! Known for its simple explanations and in-depth coverage of patient-ventilator management, this evidence-based text walks you through the most fundamental and advanced concepts surrounding mechanical ventilation and helps you understand how to properly apply these principles to patient care. This new edition is an excellent reference for all critical care practitioners and features coverage of the physiological effects of mechanical ventilation on different cross sections of the population. Additionally, student-friendly features promote critical thinking and clinical application — such as key points, AARC clinical practice guidelines, critical care concepts, updated learning objectives which address ACCS exam topics and are currently mandated by the NBRC for the RRT-ACCS credential.