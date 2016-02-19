Pigment Cell Biology provides information on the growth of the pigment cell throughout its life cycle. This book explains how the pigment cell synthesizes its melanin. Organized into 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the factors that involved in governing the unique color pattern formation for three species of salamander. This text then explores the cranial and the caudal sections of the medullary plate that contribute to the pigment development of the head and the tail of amphibians. Other chapters consider the difference in the pituitary output of black and white axolotls. This book discusses as well the slow progress in the definition of the roles of the pituitary hormones in melanogenesis. The final chapter deals with a group of pigments that are derived by oxidation from tryptophan. This book is a valuable resource for embryologists, geneticists, histologists, physiologists, cytochemists, and endocrinologists. Comparative pathologists, biophysicists, and biochemists will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Myron Gordon, December 11, 1899—March 12, 1959

Extrinsic and Intrinsic Factors Influencing Amphibian Pigment Pattern Formation

Some Aspects of the Life History of Amphibian Pigment Cells

Role of Genetic Pituitary Differences in Larval Axolotl Pigment Development

Pituitary Hormones in Melanogenesis

Comparative Oncology of Melanomas in Hamsters and Man

Quantitative Histological Investigations on the Melanocyte System of the Human Epidermis

The Symbiosis of Melanocytes and Human Epidermis Under Normal and Abnormal Conditions

Behavior in Vitro of Normal and Neoplastic Melanocytes of the Human Choroid

Cytological Studies of Human Pigment Cells in Tissue Culture

Precursors of Epidermal Melanocytes in the Negro Fetus

Malignant Melanoma Among Negroes and Latin Americans in Texas

Some Physical Properties of Melanotic and Amelanotic Melanoma Cells

The Growth and Metabolism of Normal and Abnormal Pigment Cells in Fishes

The Melanoma Cell as an Incompletely Differentiated Pigment Cell

Effects of Genotype and Cellular Environment on Melanocyte Morphology

The Genetics and Biochemistry of Tyrosinase in Neurospora crassa

The Etiology and Development of a Melanotic Tumor in Drosophila

Physiological Studies of Melanogenesis

Nuclear Extrusion in Cells of Cloudman Melanoma in Vitro

Inhibition of Melanogenesis by Tissues and the Control of Intracellular Autoxidations

Histochemical Aspects of Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, and Nucleic Acids in Human Melanomas

A Microspectrophotometric-Autoradiographic Study of Tyrosinase Activity in Human Melanoma

The Melanoma as a Model in a Rational Chemotherapy Study

Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormones from Pituitary Glands

Hormonal Regulation of Subcellular Glycolysis in the S9I Mouse Melanoma

Metabolic and Growth Responses of Mouse Melanomas, Krebs-2 Carcinoma, and Brain Relative to Stress, and Insulin: Anti-Insulin Hormones

Tyrosinase Activity in Vertebrate Melanocytes

Preparation and Properties of Mammalian Tyrosinase

Pigment Cell Damage in Hair Follicles with Relation to X-Rays and Oxygen

Electron Microscope Studies on Pigment Formation in Human Hair Follicles

Structure of Melanins

Mode of Action of Tyrosinase

Polyphenoloxidase Action at Low pH Values

The Ommochromes

Index

