Pigment Cell Biology provides information on the growth of the pigment cell throughout its life cycle. This book explains how the pigment cell synthesizes its melanin. Organized into 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the factors that involved in governing the unique color pattern formation for three species of salamander. This text then explores the cranial and the caudal sections of the medullary plate that contribute to the pigment development of the head and the tail of amphibians. Other chapters consider the difference in the pituitary output of black and white axolotls. This book discusses as well the slow progress in the definition of the roles of the pituitary hormones in melanogenesis. The final chapter deals with a group of pigments that are derived by oxidation from tryptophan. This book is a valuable resource for embryologists, geneticists, histologists, physiologists, cytochemists, and endocrinologists. Comparative pathologists, biophysicists, and biochemists will also find this book useful.
Extrinsic and Intrinsic Factors Influencing Amphibian Pigment Pattern Formation
Some Aspects of the Life History of Amphibian Pigment Cells
Role of Genetic Pituitary Differences in Larval Axolotl Pigment Development
Pituitary Hormones in Melanogenesis
Comparative Oncology of Melanomas in Hamsters and Man
Quantitative Histological Investigations on the Melanocyte System of the Human Epidermis
The Symbiosis of Melanocytes and Human Epidermis Under Normal and Abnormal Conditions
Behavior in Vitro of Normal and Neoplastic Melanocytes of the Human Choroid
Cytological Studies of Human Pigment Cells in Tissue Culture
Precursors of Epidermal Melanocytes in the Negro Fetus
Malignant Melanoma Among Negroes and Latin Americans in Texas
Some Physical Properties of Melanotic and Amelanotic Melanoma Cells
The Growth and Metabolism of Normal and Abnormal Pigment Cells in Fishes
The Melanoma Cell as an Incompletely Differentiated Pigment Cell
Effects of Genotype and Cellular Environment on Melanocyte Morphology
The Genetics and Biochemistry of Tyrosinase in Neurospora crassa
The Etiology and Development of a Melanotic Tumor in Drosophila
Physiological Studies of Melanogenesis
Nuclear Extrusion in Cells of Cloudman Melanoma in Vitro
Inhibition of Melanogenesis by Tissues and the Control of Intracellular Autoxidations
Histochemical Aspects of Enzymes, Lipids, Polysaccharides, and Nucleic Acids in Human Melanomas
A Microspectrophotometric-Autoradiographic Study of Tyrosinase Activity in Human Melanoma
The Melanoma as a Model in a Rational Chemotherapy Study
Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormones from Pituitary Glands
Hormonal Regulation of Subcellular Glycolysis in the S9I Mouse Melanoma
Metabolic and Growth Responses of Mouse Melanomas, Krebs-2 Carcinoma, and Brain Relative to Stress, and Insulin: Anti-Insulin Hormones
Tyrosinase Activity in Vertebrate Melanocytes
Preparation and Properties of Mammalian Tyrosinase
Pigment Cell Damage in Hair Follicles with Relation to X-Rays and Oxygen
Electron Microscope Studies on Pigment Formation in Human Hair Follicles
Structure of Melanins
Mode of Action of Tyrosinase
Polyphenoloxidase Action at Low pH Values
The Ommochromes
