Pickwell's Binocular Vision Anomalies - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780750688970, 9780702039256

Pickwell's Binocular Vision Anomalies

5th Edition

Authors: Bruce Evans
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750688970
eBook ISBN: 9780702039256
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th August 2007
Page Count: 464
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States.
Going from strength to strength, this best-selling book on binocular vision anomalies is now in its fifth edition. Maintaining its popular and practical ‘how-to' approach, it has been thoroughly updated and expanded to provide an excellent practice reference for all optometrists, orthoptists, ophthalmologists and dispensing opticians. Now with an easy-to-use 2 colour layout and redrawn diagrams the new edition is more accessible than ever. Covering the latest evidence-based research it provides an emphasis on the clinical applications for every eyecare practitioner.

Key Features

  • Still a must-have classic - this is THE definitive reference work on binocular vision disorders
  • Comprehensive theory is rooted in reality, for use from study into clinical practice
  • Enlarged, enhanced, authoritative and erudite

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750688970
eBook ISBN:
9780702039256

About the Author

Bruce Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Institute of Optometry Visiting Professor, City, University London Visiting Professor, London South Bank University London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.