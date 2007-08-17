Pickwell's Binocular Vision Anomalies
5th Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States.
Going from strength to strength, this best-selling book on binocular vision anomalies is now in its fifth edition. Maintaining its popular and practical ‘how-to' approach, it has been thoroughly updated and expanded to provide an excellent practice reference for all optometrists, orthoptists, ophthalmologists and dispensing opticians. Now with an easy-to-use 2 colour layout and redrawn diagrams the new edition is more accessible than ever. Covering the latest evidence-based research it provides an emphasis on the clinical applications for every eyecare practitioner.
Key Features
- Still a must-have classic - this is THE definitive reference work on binocular vision disorders
- Comprehensive theory is rooted in reality, for use from study into clinical practice
- Enlarged, enhanced, authoritative and erudite
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 17th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750688970
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039256
About the Author
Bruce Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Institute of Optometry Visiting Professor, City, University London Visiting Professor, London South Bank University London, UK