Piaget—a Practical Consideration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080068923, 9781483140254

Piaget—a Practical Consideration

1st Edition

A Consideration of the General Theories and Work of Jean Piaget, with an Account of a Short Follow Up Study of His Work on the Development of the Concept of Geometry

Authors: G. A. Helmore
eBook ISBN: 9781483140254
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 82
Description

Piaget—A Practical Consideration deals with the general theories and work of Jean Piaget, with an account of a short follow up study of his work on the development of the concept of geometry. Piaget's theory concerning the general pattern of intellectual development in children is discussed, along with his study of children from two English primary schools in differing environments. This book is comprised of seven chapters and opens with a brief background on the life of Piaget and his approach to his work. The next chapter summarizes Piaget's general theories, including his concept of intelligence and its development; his studies of the progress made by children towards higher levels of equilibrium; and the Piagetian stages of development. The reader is then introduced to Piaget's experiments and their results on the development of the thought, language, and moral judgment of the child. The final chapter considers some recorded criticisms of Piaget's methods and maturation system.
This monograph will be a useful resource for educators and psychologists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. Jean Piaget and His Approach to His Work

Chapter 2. A Summary of the General Theories of Piaget—The Piagetian Concept of Intelligence and Its Development

Chapter 3. The Piagetian Experiments

Chapter 4. Six Selected Piagetian Experiments

Chapter 5. The Results of the Six Experiments

Chapter 6. The Results of the Experiments Interpreted

Chapter 7. A Brief Critical Review and Consideration of Piaget's Theories

Appendix 1. Selected Protocols for Each Stage of Each Experiment

Appendix 2. Books and Articles by Jean Piaget

References

Details

No. of pages:
82
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140254

