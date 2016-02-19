Piaget—A Practical Consideration deals with the general theories and work of Jean Piaget, with an account of a short follow up study of his work on the development of the concept of geometry. Piaget's theory concerning the general pattern of intellectual development in children is discussed, along with his study of children from two English primary schools in differing environments. This book is comprised of seven chapters and opens with a brief background on the life of Piaget and his approach to his work. The next chapter summarizes Piaget's general theories, including his concept of intelligence and its development; his studies of the progress made by children towards higher levels of equilibrium; and the Piagetian stages of development. The reader is then introduced to Piaget's experiments and their results on the development of the thought, language, and moral judgment of the child. The final chapter considers some recorded criticisms of Piaget's methods and maturation system.

This monograph will be a useful resource for educators and psychologists.