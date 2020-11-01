Phytorestoration of Abandoned Mining and Oil Drilling Sites
1st Edition
Description
Phytorestoration of Abandoned Mining and Oil Drilling Sites presents case studies and latest research for the most effective methods to address the large amounts of waste materials released due to mining and oil drilling activities. In particular, phytoremediation is described as a novel eco-friendly and cost effective method for extraction of toxic compounds by plants for restoration of mining and oil drilling contaminated sites. Plantings on these contaminated areas leads to removal of toxic substances such as heavy metals and hydrocarbons, improvement in the physicochemical and biological properties of the soil, long term forest ecosystem rehabilitation, restoration of ecosystem productivity, stability and biological diversity, and reduction of carbon dioxide. Utilizing worldwide examples, Phytorestoration of Abandoned Mining and Oil Drilling Sites discusses the potential of phytoremediation as an ideal solution for sites contaminated by mining and oil drilling sites.
Key Features
- Includes exploration of efficient plants for restoration of contaminated former mining and oil drilling sites
- Addresses adverse impacts of toxicants released from mining activities on living organisms, including human health
- Presents characteristics of contaminated former mining and oil drilling sites
Readership
Students, Academics, Environmentalists, Ecologists, Geologists, Industrialists, and Soil Scientists
Table of Contents
- Characteristics of Former Mining and Oil Drilling Sites and Adverse Impacts of These Activities on the Environment and Human Health
2. An Overview of Phytorestoration of Former Mining and Oil Drilling Sites
3. Contamination of the Stream Water and Sediments with Uranium Mine and Their Possible Phytoremediation
4. Influence of Open Cast Mining on the Soil Properties of Ledo Colliery of Tinsukia District of Assam, India
5. Potential of Purun tikus to Restore the Iron (Fe) Contaminated Acide Mine Drainage by Using Constructed Wetland
6. Phytoreclamation of Abandoned Acid Mine Drainage Site after Treatment with Fly Ash
7. Role of Fungi in Restoration of Mine Dump Soil Contaminated with Petroleum Hydrocarbons
8. Assessment of Native Plant Species Growing in Mining-Spoiled Soils for Phytorestoration of Heavy Metals
9. Assessment of Phytoremediation Potential of Plant Species in Copper Mine Tailings
10. Phytostabilization of Metalliferous Mine Waste
11. Restoration of Coal Mine Waste Sites by Using Plant Species
12. Phytoaccumulation of Trace Elements by Grevillea pteridifolia Knight Grown on Iron Ore Tailings
13. Evaluation of Natural Phytoremediation Processes Occurring at Ex-Tin Mining Catchment
14. Uranium Mine Tailing Remediation by Amending Land Soil and Invading Native Plant Species
15. Physiological and Antioxidant Responses in Plants Exposed to Heavy Metals During Cultivation in Mining Dump Sites
16. Potential of Ricinus communis for the Removal of Toxic Metals from Mining Dumping Sites
17. Phytorestoration Potential of Invasive Plant Species during Cultivation in Mining Dump Sites
18. Phytoextraction of Heavy Metals by Tree Species Growing on Hazardous Mining Sludge
19. Selection of Plant Species for Phytoremediation of Oil Drilling Sites: An Overview
20. Phytoremediation Study of Oil Spill Site Using Common Nigerian Vegetables
21. Case Studies of Phytorestoration of Abandoned Oil Drilling Sites
22. Phytoremediation of Oil Contaminated Aquatic Sites using Aquatic Macrophytes
23. Phytomining: A Sustainable Approach for Recovery and Extraction of Valuable Metals
24. Phytomining Potential of Albizia julibrissin Plant
25. Restoring Indigenous Knowledge for Mining Dump Sites: A Study at Iron Mining Areas in Jharkhand
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212004
About the Editors
Kuldeep Bauddh
Dr. Kuldeep Bauddh is currently an Assistant Professor of Environmental Science at the Centre for Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, India. Dr. Bauddh is currently engaged in teaching in key areas of environmental sciences like Environmental Pollution and Management, Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Toxicology, Soil Science, and Hazardous Waste Management. He is also an Associate Editor of the journal “Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability” as well as the co-editor of the magazine “Kahaar”. His main research areas are phytoremediation, ecological restoration and slow release fertilizers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Centre for Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, India
John Korstad
Dr. John Korstad is a Professor of Biology and Past Director of the Honors Program at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma (USA). His educational background includes a BA in Geology and BS in Biology from Calif. Lutheran University, a MS in Environmental Science from Cal. State Hayward, and a MS and Ph.D. in Zoology from the Univ. Michigan. His specialty is Limnology (lake ecology) with specific expertise in nutrient-phytoplankton (microalgae)-zooplankton interactions and lake management. He has vast experience in aquaculture, including two sabbatical years doing research at The Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research (SINTEF) in Trondheim, Norway (the second one funded by a Fulbright Fellowship).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology and Past Director of the Honors Program, Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA
Pallavi Sharma
Dr. Pallavi Sharma is a UGC-Assistant Professor at the Department of Life Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, India. Dr. Sharma is currently engaged in deciphering the mechanisms of abiotic stress tolerance in plants. She obtained her Ph.D. in Biochemistry (2005) from Department of Biochemistry, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, UP. She worked as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in National Institute of Plant Genome Research, New Delhi, India, Department of Physics, University of Arkansas, USA and Department of Plant Sciences, College of Agriculture and Bioresources, University of Saskatchewan, Canada where her research was focused on MAP Kinase signaling cascade in rice plants and mechanisms of cold stress tolerance and fusarium head blight resistance in wheat plants. She has published 16 book chapters and 20 research papers in various international and national journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
UGC-Assistant Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, India
Ratings and Reviews
