Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes V1

Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes, Volume 1, provides an understanding of the diversity and complexity of diseases caused by phytopathogenic prokaryotes. It is part of a two-volume treatise that summarizes current research on these organisms. The book is organized into four parts. Part I covers the physical nature of prokaryotic phytopathogens as well as how they are presently classified, the limitation of this artificial classification, and the biology of the pathogen's invasion of plants. Part II presents conceptual hypotheses for the formation of the agricorpus (pathogen/host complex as a biological unit) and how this association may be detrimental or beneficial to both members of the unit. Other topics include the basic determinant of evolutionary change (the gene), and the evolution of vectors for dispersal of pathogens. Part III elaborates on the interaction at the plant/environment/pathogen interface (the plant surface). It presents information on the interaction of prokaryotes in the rhizosphere and phyllosphere, and how this interaction developed. Part IV shows how prokaryotes affect their hosts once infection has been established. This information is presented in sequence progressing from the disease-causing mechanisms of the facultative endophytic pathogens to those of the obligate endophytic pathogens.
Table of Contents
Part I Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes
Chapter 1 Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Diseases Caused by Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes
III. Characteristics of Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes
IV. Research Areas
V. Summary
Chapter 2 How Phytopathogenic Prokaryotes Are Classified
I. Introduction
II. Systematic Classification
III. The Position of "Pathogenicity" in Classification
IV. The List of Approved Names
V. DNA-DNA Homology
VI. Protein Homology
VII. Nutritional Homology
VIII. Summary
Chapter 3 The Infection Process
I. Introduction
II. Migration to the Host
III. Recognition and Contact
IV. Predisposing Environmental Factors
V. Natural Openings
VI. Wounds
VII. Establishment
Part II Concepts for Plant Interactions with Prokaryotes
Chapter 4 Rationale for Pathogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Rationale for Occurrence of Pathogens
III. Rationale for Coevolution
IV. Rationale for Genetic Accommodations
V. Economic Rationale
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 5 The Evolution of Pathogenesis and Race Specificity
I. Introduction
II. Basic Terminology
III. Genetic Organization and Evolutionary Mechanisms
IV. Factors Affecting Race Specificity and Pathogenesis
V. New Genetic Mechanisms for Variation
VI. Prospectus
Chapter 6 Evolution of the Insect Vector Relationship
I. Introduction
II. Vector Transmission as an Adaptation of Parasitism
III. Vector-Pathogen Interactions
IV. Parasitic Fitness and Selection
V. Conclusions
Part III Prokaryote Interactions on Plant Surfaces
Chapter 7 Plant Surfaces and Bacterial Growth: The Rhizosphere and Rhizoplane
I. Introduction
II. The Physical Environment at Plant Surfaces
III. The Chemical Environment at Plant Surfaces
IV. Future Work
Chapter 8 Role of Root-Colonizing Bacteria in Plant Growth
I. Introduction
II. Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria
III. Root-Colonizing Bacteria in Plant Health and Disease: Potpourri
IV. Influence of Soil Physical Factors
V. Future Directions-The Need for Techniques
Chapter 9 Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria: Colonization of the Rhizosphere and Roots
I. Introduction
II. The Rhizosphere
III. Specificity of Infection or Association
IV. Competition of Rhizobium Strains for Nodulation
V. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Soft-Rotting Bacteria in the Rhizosphere
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Subspecies and Strains of Erwinia carotovora
III. Occurrence of Erwinia carotovora in Fallow Soils
IV. Occurrence of Erwinia carotovora in Plant Rhizospheres
V. Significance of Soil and Rhizosphere Populations of Erwinia carotovora
VI. Factors Affecting the Isolation of Erwinia carotovora from Fallow and Rhizosphere Soils
VII. Factors Affecting Populations of Erwinia carotovora in Rhizosphere Soils
VIII. Conclusion
Chapter 11 Clostridia and Plant Disease: New Pathogens?
I. Introduction
II. Clostridia in Relation to Bacterial Soft Rot of Potato Tubers
III. Clostridia in Relation to Cavity Spot of Carrots
IV. Clostridia in Relation to Internal Wetwood in Trees
V. Requirements for Future Work on Clostridia Associated with Plants
VI. Conclusions
Chapter 12 Survival of Phytopathogenic Bacteria in Soil
I. Introduction
II. Synecology of Bacterial Plant Pathogens
III. Factors Affecting Survival in Soil
IV. Control Strategies for Soil-Borne Phytopathogenic Bacteria
V. Techniques for the Study of Soil Bacteria
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 13 Phylloplane Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Nature of Epiphytic Populations on Leaves
III. Distribution of Epiphytic Populations
IV. Epiphytic Bacteria and Effects on the Plant
V. Interactions between Bacteria
VI. Interactions between Bacteria and Fungi
VII. Prospects for Biological Control on Aerial Plant Surfaces
Chapter 14 Epiphytic Ice Nucleation-Active Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Ecological Role of Ice Nucleation-Active Bacteria
III. Future Directions of Research Involving Ice Nucleation-Active Bacteria
IV. Conclusions
Part IV Prokaryote Interactions within the Plant
Chapter 15 Altered Metabolism - Response to Infection
I. Introduction
II. Photosynthesis
III. Dark Respiration
IV. Effect of Disease on Nitrogen Metabolism
V. Secondary Metabolism
VI. A Glimpse into the Future
Chapter 16 Pectate Lyase Regulation and Bacterial Soft-Rot Pathogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Regulation in Envinia chrysanthemi
III. Regulation in Erwinia carotovora subsp. carotovora
IV. Regulation in Other Bacteria
V. Regulation in Planta
VI. Conclusions and Prospects
Chapter 17 Toxins and Pathogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Definition and Scope
III. Role in Pathogenesis
IV. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 18 Plant Pathogens That Engineer Their Hosts
I. Introduction
II. Opine Concept
III. Inception of the Crown Gall Cell
IV. The Octopine Family of Opines
V. The Nopaline Family of Opines
VI. The Agropine Family of Opines
VII. The Agrocinopine Family of Opines
VIII. Bacterial Enzymes for Utilization of Opines
IX. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 19 Wilts: Concepts and Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Physical Environment
III. Entry into the Plant
IV. Nutrient Availability within Vessels
V. Symptom Induction
VI. Summary
Chapter 20 Chronic and Insidious Disease: The Fastidious Vascular Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. The Plant Vascular System and Insect Habitats
III. Xylem Inhabitors
IV. Phloem Inhabitors
V. Summary
Chapter 21 Pathogenicity of Spiroplasmas, Mycoplasmalike Organisms, and Vascular-Limited Fastidious Walled Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Spiroplasmas
III. Mycoplasmalike Organisms (MLO)
IV. Phloem-Limited Fastidious Walled Bacteria
V. Xylem-Limited Fastidious Walled Bacteria
VI. Concluding Remarks
Index
