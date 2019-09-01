Phytonutrients in Food
1st Edition
From Traditional to Rational Usage
Description
Phytonutrients in Food: From Traditional to Rational Usage offers an overview of phytonutrients and reveals techniques related to the extraction, separation, identification and quantification of these compounds. The book focuses on the connection between the discovery and characterization of new molecules, explores new applications of well-known compounds and their relative effects for human health, analyses the processes of extraction, identification and production, and explains the protocols and precautions to avoid degradation, significant loss, or production of secondary reactions during production. Intended for researchers, product developers, nutritionists, food chemists, pharmacologists, pharmacists and students studying these topics, this book provides an invaluable reference.
Key Features
- Focuses on the connection between the discovery and characterization of new molecules in phytonutrients
- Explores new applications of well-known compounds and their relative effects on human health
- Analyzes the processes of extraction, identification and production
- Explains the protocols and precautions to avoid degradation, significant loss, and the production of secondary reactions during production
Readership
Researchers, product developers, nutritionists, food chemists, pharmacologists, pharmacists, and students studying these topics
Table of Contents
1. Nutritional and bioactive characterization of unexplored food rich in phytonutrients
2. Phytonutrients: structure-function relationship, health benefits, stability and fate during processing
3. Bioavailability and safety of phytonutrients
4. Pharmacokinetic studies
5. Disease modifying effects of phytonutrients at gene levels
6. Consumption of rich/enrich phytonutrients food and their relationship with health status of population
7. Optimization of extraction methodologies and purification technologies to recover phytonutrients from food
8. Development of new food products based on phytonutrients
9. Development of analytical methods focused on studying phytonutrients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153543
About the Editor
Seyed Mohammad Nabavi
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran Seyed Mohammad Nabavi is biotechnologist and Senior Scientist of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and member of Iran’s national elites foundation. His research focused on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 200 publications in international journal, 51 communications at national and international congress and eight chapters in book series. He is referee of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Ipek Suntar
Dr. Ipek Suntar is an Associate Professor at the Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmacy, Gazi University, Ankara, Turkey. She got her bachelors, M.Sc. and PhD. degrees from the same university. She conducted a part of her PhD. studies in University of Wolverhampton, UK, by obtaining scholarship from Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK). Her research field mainly focuses on the investigation of the in vivo wound healing, anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive, anti-endometriotic and anti-urolithiatic activities of the natural sources used in traditional medicine through biological activity-guided fractionation and isolation assays. She has published 60 scientific articles (SCI and SCI-exp. indexed) and 10 book chapters. She is a member of Society for Medicinal Plant and Natural Product Research (GA), Phytochemical Society of Europe (PSE) and Association for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of Southeast European Countries (AMAPSEEC). She received many awards including Scientist Training Group Scholarships for master and doctorate programs provided by TUBITAK; Scientific Encouragement Award-2014 given by Pharmacy Academy, Association of Turkish Pharmacists; Patent Encouragement Award of Gazi University; The Best Oral/Poster Presentation Awards in scientific meetings worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacognosy, Faculty of Pharmacy, Gazi University, Ankara, Turkey
Davide Barreca
Davide Barreca is an Assistant Professor of biochemistry at the University of Messina. He is specialized in isolation, identification, and analysis of antioxidant and biological function of flavonoids present in natural matrices and their interaction with biological macromolecules. He received his Ph.D. degree in 2006 and postdoctoral fellowship in 2010 from the University of Messina, focusing the topic of its studies on the antioxidant and prooxidant activity of some poliphenols of natural source on cells culture. Most of his research projects concentrate on separation and identification of unknown flavonoids, structural-activity elucidation, and biochemical analysis of their health promoting properties, exploring their suitable employment in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, as well as nutraceutical food supplements. He is author of 72 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 15 chapters in books, and 60 conference proceedings. He is also author of a university textbook on biochemistry of nutrition, reviewer in 20 international scientific journals, and evaluator of research proposals in national and European calls.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of biochemistry, University of Messina
Haroon Khan
Prof. Dr. Haroon Khan has obtained the degree of B. Pharm (1999), M. Phil (2005), and PhD (2011) from the Department of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar. He started his career as a lecturer from the Gandhara College of Pharmacy, Gandhara University, Peshawar and currently, Professor of Pharmacy at the Department of Pharmacy, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Pakistan. He has more than seventeen years of experience in pharmacy teaching, research and professional expertise in various fields of pharmaceutical sciences. Dr. Khan has 162 publications, including research, review, and editorial in various national and international reputable journals with considerable impact factor while several others are submitted or in the process of submission. His research focus is phytomedicines including phytopharmacological and phytochemical investigations of extracts/isolated compounds in collaboration with numerous national and international research groups. The scientific contribution of Dr. Khan has been acknowledged by the Pakistan Council for Science and Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) and awarded Research Productivity four times 2011-2014. He has also published three books with LAMBERT Academic publishers, Germany and four chapters. He is also the editorial board member of various international journals. Additionally, he is supervising many post-graduate scholars in various research projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmacy, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Pakistan