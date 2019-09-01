Phytonutrients in Food

Prof. Dr. Haroon Khan has obtained the degree of B. Pharm (1999), M. Phil (2005), and PhD (2011) from the Department of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar. He started his career as a lecturer from the Gandhara College of Pharmacy, Gandhara University, Peshawar and currently, Professor of Pharmacy at the Department of Pharmacy, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Pakistan. He has more than seventeen years of experience in pharmacy teaching, research and professional expertise in various fields of pharmaceutical sciences. Dr. Khan has 162 publications, including research, review, and editorial in various national and international reputable journals with considerable impact factor while several others are submitted or in the process of submission. His research focus is phytomedicines including phytopharmacological and phytochemical investigations of extracts/isolated compounds in collaboration with numerous national and international research groups. The scientific contribution of Dr. Khan has been acknowledged by the Pakistan Council for Science and Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) and awarded Research Productivity four times 2011-2014. He has also published three books with LAMBERT Academic publishers, Germany and four chapters. He is also the editorial board member of various international journals. Additionally, he is supervising many post-graduate scholars in various research projects.