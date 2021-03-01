Phytomedicine
1st Edition
A Treasure of Pharmacologically Active Products from Plants
Phytomedicine: A Treasure of Pharmacologically Active Products from Plants aims to present updated knowledge of plant-based medicines in terms of their research and development, production, and utilization, from the viewpoint of sustainability and by using the latest technologies. The book explores different phytometabolites on a mass scale, coupled with the efficacy, performance and applicability on target organisms to treat curable and fatal diseases.
Readers will find a coherent package of phytotherapeutic information regarding inclusive assortment of research based, scientific amplitude of metabolites from the plant world encompassing various action plans. Information is presented sequentially regarding phytochemistry, biological activity and the serviceable aspects of bioactive compounds. The book also addresses various advancements and achievements of novel drugs from plants using molecular and enzymatic activities, and various technological tools in an ecofriendly fashion.
- Discusses phytotherapeutic properties for a wide range of medical conditions, including anti-pyretic, anti-infective, anti-malarial, Anti-AIDS, anti-diabetic, anti-cancerous, immune-modulatory applications
- Includes a discussion of synergistic effects of formulations and antagonistic drug interactions
- Addresses advancements and achievements of novel plant-based drugs using molecular, enzymatic activities and various technological tools in an eco-friendly fashion
Scholars, researchers, and other stakeholders in plant science, natural/alternative medicine, pharmacology and phytopharmacology
1. Phyomedicines Diversity, extraction and conservation strategies
2. Biotechnological approaches for conservation of medicinal plants
3. Plant biotechnologies for processing raw products in Phytomedicines
4. Phytomedicine and Phyto-nanocomposites
5. Herbal Medicine Old practice and modern perspectives
6. Bioactive compounds obtained from plants, their pharmacological applications and encapsulation
7. Medicinal plants and their traditional uses
8. Perspectives of phytotherapeutics diagnosis and cure
9. Ethnobotanical perspectives in the treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases
10. Health benefits of bioactive compounds from microalgae
11. Some Special Diets Used as Neutraceuticals in Unani Medicine with Modern Aspect
12. Phytomedicines synergistic and antagonistic interactions phytometabolites-drug
13. Role of genetically modified plants repository in biopharmaceutical industries
14. Role of Phytomedicines in Metabolic Disorders
15. Artemisia amygdalina Decne - A Rich Repository of Pharmacologically Vital Phytoconstituents
16. Bioprospecting of Endophytic fungi for Antibacterial and Antifungal activities
17. Bioprospecting appraisal of Himalayan Pindrow Fir for pharmacological applications
18. Date Palm (Phoenix dactylifera L.) Secondary Metabolites Bioactivity and Pharmaceutical Potential
19. The inhibitory role of the metabolites of Moringa oleiferaseeds in cancer cells by apoptosis and cell cycle arre
20. The Medicinal properties of Olaxsubscorpioidea
21. Phyto-therapeutic Agents for Neurodegenerative Disorder A Neuro-pharmacological Review
22. Hepatotoxicity, its physiological pathways and control measures using natural phytochemicals and plant metabolites
23. Nano-sized Delivery Systems for Plant-derived Therapeutic Compounds and their Synthetic Derivative for Ca
24. Potential anti-oxidative response of bioactive products from Ganoderma lucidum and Podophyllum hexandrum
25. Phytomedicine and the COVID pandemic
26. Phytopharmaceutical marketing A case study of USPs used for phytomedicine promotion
- 800
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st March 2021
- Academic Press
- 9780128241097
Rouf Ahmad Bhat
Rouf Ahmad Bhat is an assistant professor specializing in limnology, toxicology, phytochemistry, and phytoremediation at Cluster University Srinagar (J&K), India, whose research currently focuses on discovering diverse capacities of plants for use in aquatic pollution. Dr. Bhat has been teaching graduate and post graduate students of Environmental Sciences for the past two years, and has presented and participated in numerous state, national and international conferences, seminars, workshops and symposiums. He has previously worked as an associate Environmental Expert in the World Bank funded Flood Recovery Project and Environmental Support Staff in Asian Development Bank (ADB). He has received many awards, appreciations and recognitions for his services to the science of water testing, air and noise analysis. He is an author of more than 50 scientific articles and 15 book chapters and has published 10 books with international publishers, and has served as an editorial board member and reviewer of reputed international journals.
Cluster University Srinager, Srinagar, India
Khalid Rehman Hakeem
Khalid R. Hakeem is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science at King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia. After completing his PhD in Plant Ecophysiology and Molecular Biology in 2011, he was a Lecturer at the University of Kashmir and later joined Universiti Putra Malaysia as a post-doctorate fellow and assistant professor. He has more than 10 years of experience in Plant Eco-Physiology, Biotechnology & Molecular biology, Medicinal plant research, Plant-Microbe-soil interactions as well as in Environmental studies. He has edited 34 books, authored 50 book chapters, and produced over 120 research publications with international publishers.
Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Moonisa Aslam Dervash
Moonisa Aslam Dervash is an assistant professor at Cluster University Srinagar, with specializations in mesofauna, phyto-chemistry, and carbon sequestration. She is the author of numerous research articles and has published several books with international publishers.
Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Cluster University Srinagar, Srinagar, India
