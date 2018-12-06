Phytomanagement of Polluted Sites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128139127, 9780128139134

Phytomanagement of Polluted Sites

1st Edition

Market Opportunities in Sustainable Phytoremediation

Editors: Vimal Chandra Pandey Kuldeep Bauddh
eBook ISBN: 9780128139134
Paperback ISBN: 9780128139127
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2018
Page Count: 626
Description

Phytomanagement of Polluted Sites: Market Opportunities in Sustainable Phytoremediation brings together recent and established knowledge on different aspects of phytoremediation, providing this information in a single source that offers a cutting-edge synthesis of scientific and experiential knowledge on industrially contaminated site restoration that is useful for both practitioners and scientists. The book gives interested groups, both non-profit and for-profit, methods to manage dumpsites and other contaminated areas, including tactics on how to mitigate costs and even profit from ecological restoration.

Key Features

  • Covers successful examples of turning industrially contaminated sites into ecologically healthy revenue producers
  • Explores examples of phytomanagement of dumpsites from around the globe
  • Provides the tools the reader needs to select specific plant species according to site specificity

Readership

Researchers in Environmental Science, Environmental Managers

Table of Contents

1. Phytoremediation: From theory towards practices
2. Market opportunities in sustainable phytoremediation
3. Ecological Restoration of Coal Mine Degraded Lands – Topsoil Management, Pedogenesis, Carbon Sequestration and Mine Pit Limnology
4. Ecorestoration of fly ash deposits by native plant species at thermal power stations (Serbia)
5. Ecorestoration of polluted aquatic ecosystems through rhizofiltration
6. Floral species in pollution remediation and augmentation of micrometeorological conditions and microclimate: An integrated approach
7. Phytoremediation of Air Pollutants: Prospects and Challenges
8. A review of phytoremediation prospects of arsenic contaminated water and soil
9. Aromatic crops in phytoremediation: From contaminated to waste dump sites
10. Rehabilitation of uranium contaminated sites by phytoremediation and natural attenuation
11. A sustainable phytoremediation strategies for river water rejuvenation
12. Restoration of pesticide contaminated sites through plants
13. Adaption mechanisms in plants under heavy metal stress conditions during phytoremediation
14. Application of soil quality indicators for phytorestoration of mine spoil
15. Rhizoremediation of polluted sites: harnessing plant-microbe interactions
16. Phytoremediation of red mud deposits through natural succession
17. Eco-restoration potential of vegetation for contaminated water bodies
18. Phytomanagement of chromium contaminated brown fields
19. Techno-economics perspectives of bioremediation of wastewater, dewatering and biofuel production from
microalgae
20. Exploring the potential and opportunities of recent tools for removal of hazardous materials from environments
21. Recent advances, challenges and opportunities in bioremediation of hazardous materials
22. Economics, Technology and Environmental Protection: A Critical Analysis of Phytomanagement Technologies

About the Editor

Vimal Chandra Pandey

Dr. Vimal Chandra Pandey is currently working as a consultant at Council of Science & Technology, Uttar Pradesh, India. Prior to his current position, he worked in the Plant Ecology and Environmental Sciences Division, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, UP, India. Dr. Pandey is an Environmental Botanist, Internationally recognized in the area of phytomanagement of fly ash. His research domain area is phytoremediation, revegetation of fly ash dumps, restoration of degraded lands with special reference to raising rural livelihoods and maintaining ecosystem services.

Affiliations and Expertise

Council of Science and Technology, Uttar Pradesh, India

Kuldeep Bauddh

Dr. Kuldeep Bauddh is currently an Assistant Professor of Environmental Science at the Centre for Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, India. Dr. Bauddh is currently engaged in teaching in key areas of environmental sciences like Environmental Pollution and Management, Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Toxicology, Soil Science, and Hazardous Waste Management. He is also an Associate Editor of the journal “Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability” as well as the co-editor of the magazine “Kahaar”. His main research areas are phytoremediation, ecological restoration and slow release fertilizers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi India

