Phytomanagement of Fly Ash
1st Edition
Description
Phytomanagement of Fly Ash brings together the recent and established knowledge on different aspects of fly ash management, providing a cutting-edge synthesis of scientific and experiential knowledge on contaminated site restoration. Phytomanagement of Fly Ash provides readers with ecologically friendly and cost-effective solutions to decontaminate fly ash polluted sites as well as potential opportunities in phytoremediation that also yield biodiesel, aromatic oil, bio-fortified products and pulp-paper biomass. The book is also focuses on novel topics such as afforestation on fly ash catena, adaptive management, potential sink for carbon sequestration, and ecosystem goods and services. Phytomanagement of Fly Ash is a useful reference for environmental professionals in the coal industry, ecological planners and managers as well as students, practitioners, and policy makers involved in phytoremediation.
Key Features
- Provides a holistic approach to fly ash, covering the ecological, economic and social issues related to its management
- Addresses the multiple industrial uses of fly ash
- Includes strategies to mitigate costs related to fly ash dump restoration
Readership
Ecological engineers, environmental scientists, practitioners, policy makers, industrialist and stakeholders. Government Institutions; Private Institutions; Scientific societies; Non-governmental organization (NGO), Restoration companies
Table of Contents
1. Fly ash properties, multiple uses, threats and management: an introduction
2. Bioremediation of fly ash dumpsites–Holistic approach
3. Scope of fly ash use in agriculture: Prospects and Challenges
4. Opportunities and challenges in fly ash-aided paddy agriculture
5. Microbial responses to fly ash aided soil
6. Reclamation of degraded lands via fly ash application
7. Afforestation on fly ash catena: an adaptive management
8. Fly ash dumps: A potential sink for carbon sequestration
9. Ecosystem goods and services of fly ash ecosystems
10. An appraisal on phytomanagement of fly ash with economic returns
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185445
About the Author
Vimal Chandra Pandey
Dr. Pandey received his Ph.D. in Botany from Dr. R.M.L. Avadh University, Faizabad, UP, India in 2008. He completed his Dr. D.S. Kothari Post-Doctoral Fellowship from the Department of Environmental Science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, UP, India. Dr. Pandey has worked in Plant Ecology and Environmental Sciences Division, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, UP, India and as a consultant at the Council of Science & Technology. Dr. Pandey is an Environmental Botanist, internationally recognized in the field of phytomanagement. His research domain includes phytoremediation, revegetation of fly ash dumps, and restoration of degraded lands with special reference to raising rural livelihoods and maintaining ecosystem services. He has published his research findings in high quality international peer-reviewed journals. He has had over 50 articles published in SCI journals with a cumulative impact factor of 130+, four book chapters, and one book entitled “Phytomanagement of Polluted Sites” (Elsevier 2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India