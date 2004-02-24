Physiotherapy
3rd Edition
A Psychosocial Approach
Description
Innovative, analytical and stimulating, this 3rd edition of Physiotherapy: A Psychosocial Approach completely updates the text and aims to provide readers with a solid understanding of their field. This new edition introduces new topics of relevance to physical therapists. It includes many new authors who have knowledge and experience of physical therapy and physical therapy education and who are experts in their particular fields.
Key Features
- The text offers a comprehensive exploration of the psychological and sociological factors as they apply to health, illness, impairment, and disability.
- Wide range of topics covered includes material on the details of interpersonal communication and the impact of political factors on health status.
- The issues covered in this volume are relevant to readers from all countries.
Table of Contents
Part 1: The nature of health and illness
1. Introduction
2. Change, diversity and influences on patterns of health and ill-health
3. Health, health education and physiotherapy practice
4. Coping with illness
5. Ageing in a social context: implications for health and social care
Part 2: The psychosocial context of health and illness
6. Sex gender and health care
7. Health care for people from ethnic minority groups
8. The psychology of pain
9. The sociology of pain
10. Recent perspectives on child development in relation to physiotherapy practice
11. The subjective experience of illness
12. Loss, bereavement and grief
Part 3: Patients and practitioners
13. Professions and professional work
14. Interpersonal communication
15. Moral decision–making in specific contexts
Part 4: Psychosocial aspects of physiotherapy practice
16. Defining disability: implications for physiotherapy practice
17. Psychological interventions in chronic illness
18. Counseling and enabling relationships
19. Researching together: a participatory approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 24th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037658
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750653299
About the Author
Sally French
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK
Julius Sim
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Health Care Research School of Health and Rehabilitation, Keele University, Keele, UK Professor of Health Care Research