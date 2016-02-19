Physiotherapy a Psychosocial Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750601764, 9781483142050

Physiotherapy a Psychosocial Approach

1st Edition

Editors: Sally French
eBook ISBN: 9781483142050
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th March 1992
Page Count: 428
Description

Physiotherapy: A Psychosocial Approach provides a variety of topics in the fields of sociology and psychology. This book examines the changing role of physiotherapists as their work shifts from hospital to community settings and as more work with patients and clients who have learning difficulties or are mentally ill.

Organized into 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concepts of complex social prevention in place of medical prevention. This text then the social disadvantages and stress that women experience in terms of low status, low paid employment and their additional responsibilities of childcare and housework, which may also help to explain their high incidence of mental illness. Other chapters consider the marked regional variations in the incidence of disease. The final chapter deals with the sociological and psychological issues of disabled people.

This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapy students, sociologists, social psychologists, and practicing physiotherapists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Society and the Changing Nature of Illness and Disease

2. Inequalities in Health

3. Sex, Gender and Health Care

4. Ethnicity, Health and Health Care

5. Ageism

6. Institutional or Community Living?

7. Ethical Decision-Making in Physiotherapy

8. Communication in Physiotherapy Practice (1)

9. Communication in Physiotherapy Practice (2)

10. Clinical Interviewing

11. The Psychology and Sociology of Pain

12. Why do People Become Patients?

13. Stress: Its Relation to Illness, Hospitalization and Work

14. Health, Health Education and Physiotherapy Practice

15. Defining Disability—Its Implications for Physiotherapy Practice

16. Death, Dying and Bereavement

17. Lay Beliefs About Health and Illness

18. Psychological Development of the Child: Its Implications for Physiotherapy Practice

19. Growing Older: Changes in Mental Performance

20. Teaching and Learning in the Clinical Setting

21. Psychological Aspects of Sports Injuries and Overtraining

22. Addiction

23. Psychophysiological and Somatoform Disorders

24. Cognitive and Perceptual Deficits Following Brain Damage

25. The Powerful Placebo

26. Counselling

27. Psychological Treatment in Physiotherapy Practice

28. Disability: Some Psychological and Sociological Issues

Index

About the Editor

Sally French

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK

