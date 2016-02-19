Physiotherapy a Psychosocial Approach
1st Edition
Description
Physiotherapy: A Psychosocial Approach provides a variety of topics in the fields of sociology and psychology. This book examines the changing role of physiotherapists as their work shifts from hospital to community settings and as more work with patients and clients who have learning difficulties or are mentally ill.
Organized into 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concepts of complex social prevention in place of medical prevention. This text then the social disadvantages and stress that women experience in terms of low status, low paid employment and their additional responsibilities of childcare and housework, which may also help to explain their high incidence of mental illness. Other chapters consider the marked regional variations in the incidence of disease. The final chapter deals with the sociological and psychological issues of disabled people.
This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapy students, sociologists, social psychologists, and practicing physiotherapists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Society and the Changing Nature of Illness and Disease
2. Inequalities in Health
3. Sex, Gender and Health Care
4. Ethnicity, Health and Health Care
5. Ageism
6. Institutional or Community Living?
7. Ethical Decision-Making in Physiotherapy
8. Communication in Physiotherapy Practice (1)
9. Communication in Physiotherapy Practice (2)
10. Clinical Interviewing
11. The Psychology and Sociology of Pain
12. Why do People Become Patients?
13. Stress: Its Relation to Illness, Hospitalization and Work
14. Health, Health Education and Physiotherapy Practice
15. Defining Disability—Its Implications for Physiotherapy Practice
16. Death, Dying and Bereavement
17. Lay Beliefs About Health and Illness
18. Psychological Development of the Child: Its Implications for Physiotherapy Practice
19. Growing Older: Changes in Mental Performance
20. Teaching and Learning in the Clinical Setting
21. Psychological Aspects of Sports Injuries and Overtraining
22. Addiction
23. Psychophysiological and Somatoform Disorders
24. Cognitive and Perceptual Deficits Following Brain Damage
25. The Powerful Placebo
26. Counselling
27. Psychological Treatment in Physiotherapy Practice
28. Disability: Some Psychological and Sociological Issues
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 18th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142050
About the Editor
Sally French
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK