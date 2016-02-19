Physiotherapy: A Psychosocial Approach provides a variety of topics in the fields of sociology and psychology. This book examines the changing role of physiotherapists as their work shifts from hospital to community settings and as more work with patients and clients who have learning difficulties or are mentally ill.

Organized into 28 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concepts of complex social prevention in place of medical prevention. This text then the social disadvantages and stress that women experience in terms of low status, low paid employment and their additional responsibilities of childcare and housework, which may also help to explain their high incidence of mental illness. Other chapters consider the marked regional variations in the incidence of disease. The final chapter deals with the sociological and psychological issues of disabled people.

This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapy students, sociologists, social psychologists, and practicing physiotherapists.