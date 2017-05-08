Physiology
6th Edition
Description
Renowned physiology instructor Dr. Linda Costanzo’s friendly, logical, easy-to-follow writing style makes Physiology, 6th Edition ideal for coursework and USMLE preparation. Well-designed figures and tables provide handy visuals for procedures or physiologic equations, and step-by-step explanations clarify challenging concepts. This full-color, manageably-sized text offers a comprehensive and consistent overview of core physiologic concepts at the organ system and cellular levels, making complex principles easy to understand.
Key Features
- Information is presented in a short, simple, and focused manner – the perfect presentation for success in coursework and on exams.
- Chapter summaries and "Challenge Yourself" questions at the end of each chapter provide an extensive review of the material and reinforce understanding and retention.
- Equations and sample problems are integrated throughout the text.
- Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Cellular Physiology
Chapter 2. Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter 3. Neurophysiology
Chapter 4. Cardiovascular Physiology
Chapter 5. Respiratory Physiology
Chapter 6. Renal Physiology
Chapter 7. Acid-Base Physiology
Chapter 8. Gastrointestinal Physiology
Chapter 9. Endocrine Physiology
Chapter 10. Reproductive Physiology
Appendix I. Common Abbreviations and Symbols
Appendix II. Normal Values and Constants
Challenge Yourself Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 8th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527378
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511889
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511896
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323478816
About the Author
Linda Costanzo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, Virginia