Physiology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323478816, 9780323527378

Physiology

6th Edition

Authors: Linda Costanzo
eBook ISBN: 9780323527378
eBook ISBN: 9780323511889
eBook ISBN: 9780323511896
Paperback ISBN: 9780323478816
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th May 2017
Page Count: 528
Description

Renowned physiology instructor Dr. Linda Costanzo’s friendly, logical, easy-to-follow writing style makes Physiology, 6th Edition ideal for coursework and USMLE preparation. Well-designed figures and tables provide handy visuals for procedures or physiologic equations, and step-by-step explanations clarify challenging concepts. This full-color, manageably-sized text offers a comprehensive and consistent overview of core physiologic concepts at the organ system and cellular levels, making complex principles easy to understand.

Key Features

  • Information is presented in a short, simple, and focused manner – the perfect presentation for success in coursework and on exams.

  • Chapter summaries and "Challenge Yourself" questions at the end of each chapter provide an extensive review of the material and reinforce understanding and retention.

  • Equations and sample problems are integrated throughout the text.

  • Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book as well as new materials (outlined above) designed to produce a more rounded learning experience.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Cellular Physiology

Chapter 2. Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 3. Neurophysiology

Chapter 4. Cardiovascular Physiology

Chapter 5. Respiratory Physiology

Chapter 6. Renal Physiology

Chapter 7. Acid-Base Physiology

Chapter 8. Gastrointestinal Physiology

Chapter 9. Endocrine Physiology

Chapter 10. Reproductive Physiology

Appendix I. Common Abbreviations and Symbols

Appendix II. Normal Values and Constants

Challenge Yourself Answers

Details

No. of pages: 528
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323527378
Paperback ISBN:
9780323478816

About the Author

Linda Costanzo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, Virginia

