Hearts and Heart-Like Organs, Volume 2: Physiology provides anatomical and physiological perspectives of the heart from invertebrates to humans. This book deals with the physiology of the heart, its evolution, and the effects of hormones, stress, exercise, hypoxia, bed rest, and the control of the coronary system. Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the effects of hormones on the heart and the diversity of types of humoral agents that influence cardiac function. This text then examines the precursors in prostaglandin biosynthesis. Other chapters consider the synthesis of thyroid hormone that occurs within the follicles of the thyroid gland and proceeds through a series of steps. This book discusses as well the concepts of cardiac function, including the neural control of the heart and biochemical mechanisms of adrenergic and cholinergic regulation of myocardial contractility. The final chapter deals with the various factors of coronary resistance. This book is a valuable resource for cardiologists and physiologists.
Table of Contents
1 Effects of Hormones on the Heart
I. General Concepts
II. Corticosteroids
III. Pancreatic Hormones
IV. Renin—Angiotensin System
V. Pituitary Hormones
References
2 Prostaglandins and the Heart
I. A Historical Outline
II. Chemistry and Biochemistry of Prostaglandins
III. Cardiac Biosynthesis of Prostaglandins
IV. Physiological and Pharmacological Interference with Cardiac Biosynthesis
V. Effects of Prostaglandins on Cardiac Tissue
VI. Physiological Significance of Cardiac Prostaglandins
VII. Cigarette Smoking, Nicotine, and Cardiac Prostaglandins
References
3 Thyroid Hormone Effects on the Heart
I. Thyroid Hormone Synthesis, Metabolism, and Mechanisms of Action
II. Thyroid Hormone Excess: Its Effects on the Heart
III. Thyroid Hormone Deficiency: Its Effects on the Heart
IV. Summary
References
4 Catecholamines and the Heart
I. Historical Background
II. Catecholamine Metabolism: Biosynthesis, Storage, Release, and Inactivation
III. Adrenergic Receptors and Responses
IV. Neural Regulation of the Heart
V. Adrenergic Involvement in Cardiac Pathophysiology
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Emotion and the Heart
I. Emotional Stress as a Major Risk Factor in Coronary Heart Disease
II. Emotional Stress and Standard Coronary Risk Factors
III. Pathogenetic Interrelationship between Psychic Stress and Dietary Fat
IV. Emotional Stress and Tobacco Consumption
V. Emotional Stress and the Pathogenesis of Atherosclerosis
VI. The Mastery of Stress
VII. Stress, Adaptation, and Evolution
VIII. Augmented Sympathetic Arousal and Ischemic Heart Disease
IX. Primary and Secondary Prevention in Ischemic Heart Disease
References
6 The Nature of Stress and Its Relation to Cardiovascular Disease
I. Stress and Adaptation
II. Stress and Cardiovascular Disease
References
7 Hypoxia and the Heart
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical and Histological Changes of the Hypoxic Heart
III. Coronary Vessels and Coronary Flow
IV. Myocardial Metabolism
V. Cardiovascular Function
VI. Oxygen Transport: Pulmonary, Hematologic, and Tissue Adaptations
VII. Adrenergic and Other Hormonal Activities
VIII. Exercise Tolerance—Myocardial Resistance to Ischemia or Necrosis
IX. Conclusions
References
8 The Heart and Exercise Training
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Training on the Cardiac Muscle Cell
III. Effects of Training on Papillary Muscle and Isolated Heart
IV. Effects of Training in the Intact Animal and Human
V. Conclusions
References
9 Cardiac Hypertrophy
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Aspects of Cardiac Enlargement
III. Cellular Responses During Heart Growth
IV. Future Directions and Considerations
References
10 Effects of Bedrest and Weightlessness on the Heart
I. Introduction
II. Mission Experience
III. Physiological Responses Associated with Postural Changes
IV. Changes in Resting Hemodynamic Parameters Resulting from Bedrest, Immersion, and Immobilization
V. Conclusions
References
11 Chemical and Nervous Control of the Coronary System
I. Hemodynamics of Coronary Circulation
II. Regulation of Coronary Resistance
III. Mechanism of Myocardial Reactive Hyperemia
IV. Coronary Reserve in Normal and Hypertrophic Hearts
V. Autoregulation of Coronary Flow
VI. Coronary Flow Responses to Natural Stresses
VII. Local Metabolic Control of Coronary Resistance
VIII. Neural Regulation of Coronary Resistance: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Regulation of Coronary Blood Flow
IX. Conclusions
References
Index
- 588
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9781483257358