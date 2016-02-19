Physiology Past, Present and Future - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080254807, 9781483145679

Physiology Past, Present and Future

1st Edition

A Symposium in Honour of Yngve Zotterman

Editors: D. J. Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9781483145679
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 166
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physiology: Past, Present and Future documents the proceedings of a symposium in honor of Yngve Zotterman held in the Department of Physiology, Medical School, University of Bristol on 11-12 July 1979. The idea for the symposium was spurred by the knowledge that Yngve would reach the age of 80 in September 1978 and the belief that he would welcome a meeting to celebrate his great age and achievement, in the company of some of his distinguished friends and collaborators. The symposium discussed advances in several branches of physiology. These include studies on C-fiber afferents in the viscera, skin, and deeper somatic tissues; touch and pain; tactile paths in the nervous systems of mammals; jaw reflexes evoked from the cerebral cortex; thermoreception; and temperature sensitivity of humans and monkeys. Also included are papers on taste cell transduction; how the sense of taste controls appetitive and instrumental behavior; and structural changes in the excitable membrane during excitation. The book concludes with a discussion on future trends, which begins with some challenging remarks by Yngve Zotterman. These remarks are then taken up and developed by the speakers.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

The Saga of the C-Fibers

Touch and Pain-Facts and Concepts, Old and New

Multiple Tactile Paths in the Nervous System of Mammals

Cerebral Control of Jaw Reflexes

Thermoreception

Temperature Sensitivity in Human and Non-Human Primates

Selected Remarks about Taste Cell Transduction

The Sense of Taste and Behavior

Structural Changes in the Excitable Membrane during Excitation

Discussion

Editorial Note

Introduction

Summary

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145679

About the Editor

D. J. Anderson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.