Physiology of the Amphibia
1st Edition
Description
Physiology of the Amphibia, Volume III consists of 10 chapters beginning with a discussion on amphibian color changes and the various aspects of the molting cycle. Possessing a skin more suitable for life in the water, the amphibians need to prevent excessive water loss from their body to the environment; hence, an additional mechanism for reducing the hazards of desiccation in many anuran species is described. This book also tackles the physiology of amphibian cells in culture. Furthermore, the animals' nervous, visual, and auditory systems; their immunity; and metamorphosis are explained in this text. This reference will be useful to general biologists and to students with interests in animal physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Color Change
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Chromatophores
III. The Control of Color Change
IV. Mechanisms of Hormone Action on Pigment Cells
V. Cellular Associations in Color Change
VI. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
2. Physiology of Molting
I. Introduction
II. Frequency of Molting
III. General Aspects of Hormonal Control
IV. Phases of the Molting Cycle
V. Control of the Molting Frequency
VI. Water Permeability and Ion Transport in Relation to Molting
VII. Molting and Desquamation in Other Vertebrates
VIII. Biological Significance of Molting
IX. Appendix
References
3. Ground Substance: an Anuran Defense Against Desiccation
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Distribution
III. Conclusions
References
4. The Physiology of Amphibian Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Stability of Cell Type
III. Physical Parameters Which Affect Cell Growth
IV. Metabolism of Cultured Cells
V. Special Studies
VI. Culture Methods
VII. Available Cell Lines and Their Sources
References
5. Immune Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Histogenesis and Anatomy of the Immune System
III. Adult Cervical Organs in Rana catesbeiana
IV. Immunological Tolerance and Development of Immunity in Larval Anurans
V. Transplantation Immunity in Larval Anurans
VI. Role of the Thymus Gland: Transplantation Immunity
VII. Transplantation Immunity in Adult Urodeles
VIII. Transplantation Immunity In Adult Caecilians (Apoda)
IX. Cellular Immunity
X. Lymphoid Organ Response to Antigen
XI. Ontogenetic Emergence of Immunoglobulins in Anuran Larvae
XII. Antibody Synthesis in Adults
XIII. Immunoglobulin Characteristics in Adult Anurans
XIV. Tumors of the Lymphoid System
XV. New Approach to Relationship between the Thymus, Other Lymphoid Organs, and the Endocrine System
XVI. Summary
References
6. Pathology in the Amphibia
I. Introduction
II. Developmental Abnormalities
III. Infectious Diseases
IV. Protozoal Infestations
V. Infestation by Helminths
VI. Leeches, Flies, and Crustaceans
VII. Fungal Infection
VIII. Tumors
IX. Conclusion
References
7. The Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Development and Experimental Embryology
III. Structural Elements of the Central Nervous System
IV. Functional Morphology
V. Motor Apparatus and Reflex Arcs (Effector Systems)
VI. Olfactory System
VII. Visual System
VIII. Lateral-Line and Vestibular Systems
IX. Gustatory and Chemoreceptive Systems
X. Autonomic System
XI. Neuroendocrine Systems
XII. Ventricular System, Ependymal Lining, and Circumventricular Organs
XIII. Choroid Plexuses
XIV. Paraphysis
XV. Final Conclusions: Causal Relationships between Structure and Function
References
8. The Visual System
I. Introduction
II. The Retina: First-Order Processing
III. Behavioral Correlates of Retinal-Tectal Selectivity
IV. Functions of the Optic Tectum
V. Ipsilateral Tectal Units
VI. Subtectal Regions: Multimodal Integration
VII. Visual Function of the Dorsal Thalamus
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
9. The Auditory System
I. Introduction
II. Sound Communication in Anurans
III. Auditory Receptor Organization
IV. Auditory Pathways
V. Auditory Neurophysiological Studies
References
10. The Biology of Metamorphosis
I. Introduction
II. The Biological Significance of Metamorphosis
III. The Scope of Metamorphosis
IV. Staging of Anuran Development: Normal Tables
V. Endocrine Aspects of Metamorphosis
VI. Endocrine Aspects of Neoteny
VII. Survey of Metamorphic Transformations
VIII. Environmental Aspects of Metamorphosis
IX. Theories of Metamorphosis
References
Author Index
Species Index
Subject Index
