Physiology of the Amphibia Volume 2
1st Edition
Physiology of the Amphibia, Volume II focuses on the various aspects of amphibian reproduction, both physiological and behavioral, and the interrelationship between these mechanisms and the environment. Organized into five chapters, the book begins with the integrative functions of the amphibian brain. It then describes the cytophysiology of the amphibian adenohypophysis, as well as their reproductive organs and associated sexual structures. It also discusses the physiology of the process of yolk formation, vitellogenesis. The reproductive and courtship patterns and intersexuality among amphibians are also described. This book will be useful to general biologists as a reference source and to students with interests in animal physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volume
1. Integrative Functions of the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Amphibian Neurophysiology and Its Contribution to the Elucidation of Integrative Function of the Vertebrate Central Nervous System
III. Examples of Integrative Functions of the Amphibian Brain
References
2. Cytology of the Adenohypophysis
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of the Adenohypophysis in Rana temporaria
III. The Morphologic Cell Types in the Adenohypophysis of other Amphibia
IV. The Functional Cell Types
References
Appendix
3. Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Reproductive Organs
III. The Male
IV. The Female
V. The Pituitary-Gonadal Axis
References
4. The Physiology of Vitellogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Vitellogenesis as a General Process
III. Vitellogenesis in Xenopus laevis
IV. Functional Morphology of Yolk Formation during Oogenesis
V. Fertilization and the Utilization of Yolk Platelets during Embryogenesis
VI. Cellular Action of Estrogens on Vitellogenin Synthesis
VII. Conclusions
References
5. Reproductive and Courtship Patterns
I. Introduction
II. Reproductive Cycles and Breeding Seasons
III. Location of Breeding Site and Formation of Breeding Aggregations
IV. Factors Associated with Mate and Species Recognition
V. Breeding Behavior and Oviposition
VI. Fecundity, Ovum Size, and Reproductive Patterns
VII. Parental Care and Viviparity
VIII. Adaptations of the Egg Stages
IX. Larval Adaptations
X. Ecological and Life History Aspects of Metamorphosis
References
6. Intersexuality
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Constitution and Sex Differentiation
III. Natural Intersexuality
IV. Epigenetic Factors and Intersexuality
V. Experimental Analysis of Intersexuality
References
Author Index
Species Index
Subject Index
