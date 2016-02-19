Physiology of the Amphibia Volume 2

Physiology of the Amphibia, Volume II focuses on the various aspects of amphibian reproduction, both physiological and behavioral, and the interrelationship between these mechanisms and the environment. Organized into five chapters, the book begins with the integrative functions of the amphibian brain. It then describes the cytophysiology of the amphibian adenohypophysis, as well as their reproductive organs and associated sexual structures. It also discusses the physiology of the process of yolk formation, vitellogenesis. The reproductive and courtship patterns and intersexuality among amphibians are also described. This book will be useful to general biologists as a reference source and to students with interests in animal physiology.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volume

1. Integrative Functions of the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Amphibian Neurophysiology and Its Contribution to the Elucidation of Integrative Function of the Vertebrate Central Nervous System

III. Examples of Integrative Functions of the Amphibian Brain

References

2. Cytology of the Adenohypophysis

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of the Adenohypophysis in Rana temporaria

III. The Morphologic Cell Types in the Adenohypophysis of other Amphibia

IV. The Functional Cell Types

References

Appendix

3. Reproduction

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Reproductive Organs

III. The Male

IV. The Female

V. The Pituitary-Gonadal Axis

References

4. The Physiology of Vitellogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Vitellogenesis as a General Process

III. Vitellogenesis in Xenopus laevis

IV. Functional Morphology of Yolk Formation during Oogenesis

V. Fertilization and the Utilization of Yolk Platelets during Embryogenesis

VI. Cellular Action of Estrogens on Vitellogenin Synthesis

VII. Conclusions

References

5. Reproductive and Courtship Patterns

I. Introduction

II. Reproductive Cycles and Breeding Seasons

III. Location of Breeding Site and Formation of Breeding Aggregations

IV. Factors Associated with Mate and Species Recognition

V. Breeding Behavior and Oviposition

VI. Fecundity, Ovum Size, and Reproductive Patterns

VII. Parental Care and Viviparity

VIII. Adaptations of the Egg Stages

IX. Larval Adaptations

X. Ecological and Life History Aspects of Metamorphosis

References

6. Intersexuality

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Constitution and Sex Differentiation

III. Natural Intersexuality

IV. Epigenetic Factors and Intersexuality

V. Experimental Analysis of Intersexuality

References

Author Index

Species Index

Subject Index





