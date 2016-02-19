Physiology of Non-Excitable Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080268156, 9781483189949

Physiology of Non-Excitable Cells

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980

Editors: J. Salánki
eBook ISBN: 9781483189949
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 3: Physiology of Non-Excitable Cells is a collection of papers presented at the 28th International Congress of Physiology, held in Budapest on July 13-19, 1980. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 36 chapters that cover the various physiological aspects of non-excitable cells and neuronal membranes.

The first two parts describe cellular models of iso-osmotic and epithelial transport. The third part highlights the relationship between cell transport and cellular metabolism. This part also deals with the genetic and hormonal control of cellular transport, as well as the lipoprotein synthesis and secretion by hepatocyte. The fourth part explores cell-to-cell communication through junctional membrane channels and calmodulin. The fifth part examines the temporal structure of biological systems in the sub-second time domains.

This book will be of value to physiologists, cell biologists, researchers, and biology students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Oxidative Metabolism of Phagocytosing Leukocytes

Physiology of Glial Cells

Models of Iso-osmotic Transport

Models of Flow and Pressure Modulated Isoosmotic Reabsorption in Mammalian Proximal Tubules

Cell Configuration as a Factor in Iso-Osmotic Transport in the Nephron

Sensitivity and Instability in Standing Gradient Flow

Ultrastructure of Epithelia as Related to Models of Iso-Osmotic Transport

Quasi-Isotonic Flows: Approximate Solutions Based upon the Quasi-Isotonic Convection Approximation

Epithelial transport

Epithelial Transport. Introduction

Ionic Transport Properties of the Isolated Urinary Bladder of the Toad

Computer Model of Transporting Epithelial Cells. Analysis of Current-Voltage and Current-Time Curves

Effect of ADH on the Capacitance of Apical Epithelial Membranes

Determination of the Coupling Ratio of the Na-K Pump Responsible for Transepithelial Na Transport by Blockade of K Channels

Effects of HgCl2 on the Apical Membrane and Ion Transport Processes in Turtle Bladder

pH Dependence of Apical Na-Transport in Frog Skin

On the Site of Action of Prostaglandin E1(PGE1) and Oxytocin in a Sodium Transporting Epithelium

Effects of Furosemide and Ethacrynic Acid on Sodium Transfer Across the Parietal Peritoneal Membrane

Epithelial Transport. Concluding Remarks

Relationship of cell transport and metabolism

Relationship Between Membrane Transport and Metabolism. Introductory Remarks

Relationship Between Transport and Metabolism at the Subcellular Level

The Coupling Between Transport and Metabolism: Thermodynamic Aspects

Genetic Control of Cellular Transport

The Hormonal Regulation of Active Electrogenic Na+-K+-transport in Skeletal Muscle

The Regulation of Sugar Transport in the Squid Axon and Giant Barnacle Muscle Fiber

Lipoprotein Synthesis and Secretion by Rat Hepatocyte Cultures: Structural-functional Interrelationships

Relationship Between Membrane Transport and Metabolism. Concluding Remarks

Cell-to-cell Communication

Macromolecules Mediating Cell-Cell Recognition

Cell-to-Cell Communication via Junctional Membrane Channels

Calmodulin as a Mediator of Calcium Actions

Time in Cell Physiology

Time in Cell Biology. Introduction

The time Dimension of Protein Systems

Time Dimension of Cellular Metabolic Processes

Structure and Dynamics at Molecular and Cellular Levels

Membrane Dynamics

Temporal Structure of Spike Sequences as a Basis for Design of Neuronal Networks

Subsecond Time Domains in Biological Systems: Relevance, Problems, Approaches

Time in Cell Biology. Concluding Remarks

Index

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189949

About the Editor

J. Salánki

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.