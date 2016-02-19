Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 3: Physiology of Non-Excitable Cells is a collection of papers presented at the 28th International Congress of Physiology, held in Budapest on July 13-19, 1980. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 36 chapters that cover the various physiological aspects of non-excitable cells and neuronal membranes.

The first two parts describe cellular models of iso-osmotic and epithelial transport. The third part highlights the relationship between cell transport and cellular metabolism. This part also deals with the genetic and hormonal control of cellular transport, as well as the lipoprotein synthesis and secretion by hepatocyte. The fourth part explores cell-to-cell communication through junctional membrane channels and calmodulin. The fifth part examines the temporal structure of biological systems in the sub-second time domains.

This book will be of value to physiologists, cell biologists, researchers, and biology students.