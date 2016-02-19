Physiology of Non-Excitable Cells
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 3: Physiology of Non-Excitable Cells is a collection of papers presented at the 28th International Congress of Physiology, held in Budapest on July 13-19, 1980. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 36 chapters that cover the various physiological aspects of non-excitable cells and neuronal membranes.
The first two parts describe cellular models of iso-osmotic and epithelial transport. The third part highlights the relationship between cell transport and cellular metabolism. This part also deals with the genetic and hormonal control of cellular transport, as well as the lipoprotein synthesis and secretion by hepatocyte. The fourth part explores cell-to-cell communication through junctional membrane channels and calmodulin. The fifth part examines the temporal structure of biological systems in the sub-second time domains.
This book will be of value to physiologists, cell biologists, researchers, and biology students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Oxidative Metabolism of Phagocytosing Leukocytes
Physiology of Glial Cells
Models of Iso-osmotic Transport
Models of Flow and Pressure Modulated Isoosmotic Reabsorption in Mammalian Proximal Tubules
Cell Configuration as a Factor in Iso-Osmotic Transport in the Nephron
Sensitivity and Instability in Standing Gradient Flow
Ultrastructure of Epithelia as Related to Models of Iso-Osmotic Transport
Quasi-Isotonic Flows: Approximate Solutions Based upon the Quasi-Isotonic Convection Approximation
Epithelial transport
Epithelial Transport. Introduction
Ionic Transport Properties of the Isolated Urinary Bladder of the Toad
Computer Model of Transporting Epithelial Cells. Analysis of Current-Voltage and Current-Time Curves
Effect of ADH on the Capacitance of Apical Epithelial Membranes
Determination of the Coupling Ratio of the Na-K Pump Responsible for Transepithelial Na Transport by Blockade of K Channels
Effects of HgCl2 on the Apical Membrane and Ion Transport Processes in Turtle Bladder
pH Dependence of Apical Na-Transport in Frog Skin
On the Site of Action of Prostaglandin E1(PGE1) and Oxytocin in a Sodium Transporting Epithelium
Effects of Furosemide and Ethacrynic Acid on Sodium Transfer Across the Parietal Peritoneal Membrane
Epithelial Transport. Concluding Remarks
Relationship of cell transport and metabolism
Relationship Between Membrane Transport and Metabolism. Introductory Remarks
Relationship Between Transport and Metabolism at the Subcellular Level
The Coupling Between Transport and Metabolism: Thermodynamic Aspects
Genetic Control of Cellular Transport
The Hormonal Regulation of Active Electrogenic Na+-K+-transport in Skeletal Muscle
The Regulation of Sugar Transport in the Squid Axon and Giant Barnacle Muscle Fiber
Lipoprotein Synthesis and Secretion by Rat Hepatocyte Cultures: Structural-functional Interrelationships
Relationship Between Membrane Transport and Metabolism. Concluding Remarks
Cell-to-cell Communication
Macromolecules Mediating Cell-Cell Recognition
Cell-to-Cell Communication via Junctional Membrane Channels
Calmodulin as a Mediator of Calcium Actions
Time in Cell Physiology
Time in Cell Biology. Introduction
The time Dimension of Protein Systems
Time Dimension of Cellular Metabolic Processes
Structure and Dynamics at Molecular and Cellular Levels
Membrane Dynamics
Temporal Structure of Spike Sequences as a Basis for Design of Neuronal Networks
Subsecond Time Domains in Biological Systems: Relevance, Problems, Approaches
Time in Cell Biology. Concluding Remarks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189949