Physiology of Elasmobranch Fishes: Internal Processes, Volume 34B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contents of Physiology of Elasmobranch Fishes: Structure and Interaction with Environment, Volume 34A
- Preface
- List of Abbreviations
- 1. Elasmobranch Cardiovascular System
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cardiovascular Function and Energetics
- 3 Factors Controlling and Effecting Cardiovascular Function
- 4 Signaling Mechanisms Effecting Blood Vessel Diameter
- 5 The Action Potential and Excitation-Contraction (EC) Coupling in Elasmobranch Hearts: The Influences of Environmental, Biochemical, and Molecular Factors
- 6 Practical Applications: Physiology in the Service of Elasmobranch Conservation
- 7 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 2. Control of Breathing in Elasmobranchs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ventilation: Efferent Motor Output to the Respiratory Muscles
- 3 Central Respiratory Rhythm Generation: The Source of the Motor Output
- 4 The Respiratory Pattern: The Conditional Nature of the Output
- 5 Relationships Between Ventilation and Heart Rate
- 6 Afferent Input
- 7 Conclusions
- References
- 3. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport in Elasmobranchs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Blood-Oxygen Transport
- 3 Transport and Elimination of Carbon Dioxide
- 4 Conclusions and Perspectives
- References
- 4. Organic Osmolytes in Elasmobranchs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Osmoconformers Versus Osmoregulators
- 3 Properties of Organic Osmolytes
- 4 Metabolism and Regulation
- 5 Evolutionary Considerations
- 6 Knowledge Gaps and Future Directions
- References
- 5. Regulation of Ions, Acidâ€“Base, and Nitrogenous Wastes in Elasmobranchs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ionoregulation
- 3 Acidâ€“Base Balance
- 4 Nitrogenous Wastes
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 6. Feeding and Digestion in Elasmobranchs: Tying Diet and Physiology Together
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Feeding Habits of Elasmobranchs
- 3 Elasmobranch Gastrointestinal Tract Anatomy
- 4 Digestive Enzymes and Secretions
- 5 Effects of Digestion on Homeostasis
- 6 Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 7. Metabolism of Elasmobranchs (Jaws II)
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evolutionary Context
- 3 Diet and Digestion
- 4 Oxidative Metabolism
- 5 Carbohydrate Metabolism
- 6 Nitrogen Metabolism
- 7 Lipid and Ketone Body Metabolism
- 8 Vitamin Metabolism
- 9 Xenobiotic Metabolism
- 10 Conclusions and Perspectives
- References
- 8. Endocrine Systems in Elasmobranchs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pituitary Gland
- 3 Corticosteroids and Catecholamines
- 4 Gastro-Entero-Pancreatic Hormones
- 5 The Heart as an Endocrine Gland
- 6 The Kidney as an Endocrine Gland
- 7 The Pineal
- 8 Calcium Regulation
- 9 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
- Other Volumes in the Fish Physiology Series
Description
Fish Physiology: Physiology of Elasmobranch Fishes, Volume 34B is a useful reference for fish physiologists, biologists, ecologists, and conservation biologists. Following an increase in research on elasmobranchs due to the plight of sharks in today’s oceans, this volume compares elasmobranchs to other groups of fish, highlights areas of interest for future research, and offers perspective on future problems. Covering measurements and lab-and-field based studies of large pelagic sharks, this volume is a natural addition to the renowned Fish Physiology series.
Key Features
- Provides needed comprehensive content on the physiology of elasmobranchs
- Offers a systems approach between structure and interaction with the environment and internal physiology
- Contains contributions by leading experts in their respective fields, under the guidance of internationally recognized and highly respected editors
- Highlights areas of interest for future research, including perspective on future problems
Readership
Researchers in zoology, marine biology, fish physiology, comparative physiology, and ecology; applied researchers in conservation biology; as well as students and academics in these areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 16th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014370
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012864
About the Editors
Robert Shadwick Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Canada Research Chair, Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver B.C., Canada
Anthony Farrell Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Colin Brauner Editor
The primary goal of his research program is to investigate environmental adaptations (both mechanistic and evolutionary) in relation to gas-exchange, acid-base balance and ion regulation in fish, integrating responses from the molecular, cellular and organismal level. The ultimate goal is to understand how evolutionary pressures have shaped physiological systems among vertebrates and to determine the degree to which physiological systems can adapt/acclimate to natural and anthropogenic environmental changes. This information is crucial for basic biology and understanding the diversity of biological systems, but much of his research conducted to date can also be applied to issues of aquaculture, toxicology and water quality criteria development, as well as fisheries management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada