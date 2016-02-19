Physiology, Environment, and Man
1st Edition
Based on a Symposium Conducted by the National Academy of Sciences–National Research Council, August, 1966
Description
Physiology, Environment, and Man is based on a symposium conducted by the National Academy of Sciences-National Research Council, August 1966. While one might expect a textbook to present its field in organized and comprehensive fashion, a symposium necessarily follows more of an illustrative pattern, according to the personal interests or even idiosyncrasies of the participants. It is interesting to note that, in spite of these limitations, the presentations did in fact cover the range of physiological concerns with environmental effects, from the genetic to the temporal, and from the molecular to the holistic. The book opens with a discussion of the National Academy of Sciences-National Research Council’s broad-based critical study of the physiological underpinning of current concepts of biological responses to toxic chemicals and physical stresses. Subsequent chapters deal with topics such as the metabolic fate of common environmental agents; growth and trophic factors in carcinogenesis; environmental factors in aging and mortality; adaptation to heat and cold; and the definition of an optimum environment.
Table of Contents
Foreword
The Bretton Woods Symposium: Physiological Characterization of Health Hazards in Man's Environment
Flow of Environmental Agents in Reaching Their Site of Action
General Principles of Membrane Penetration
Penetration of Membranes by Weak Electrolytes
Absorption from the Gastrointestinal Tract
Absorption from the Skin
Absorption from the Respiratory Tract
Penetration into Red Cells and Platelets
Penetration into the Central Nervous System
Liver
Kidney
Discussion and Conclusions
References
The Metabolic Fate of Common Environmental Agents
Accumulation of Environmental Agents or Their Effects in the Body
References
Interaction of Environmental Agents and Drugs
References
Difficulties in Extrapolating the Results of Toxicity Studies in Laboratory Animals to Man
References
Some Prospects in Toxicology
Effects of Environmental Agents at the Genome Level
Commentary
Effects of Environmental Agents at the Level of Enzyme-Forming Systems
Aflatoxins
Carbon Tetrachloride
Ethionine
Conclusion
References
Commentary
Effects of Environmental Agents at the Enzyme Levels—Air Pollutants
Commentary
Growth and Trophic Factors in Carcinogenesis
Spontaneous Regression of Human Cancer
Dose-Response Relationships in Carcinogenesis
Two-Stage Theory of Carcinogenesis; Tumor Progression; Dependent and Autonomous Tumors
Hormonal Factors in Carcinogenesis
Immunologic Factors in Carcinogenesis
Nutritional Factors in Carcinogenesis
General Conclusions
References
Commentary
The Mechanism of Some Structural Alterations of the Lung Caused by Environmental Stresses
Commentary
Mechanism of Bronchial Response to Inhalants
Current Knowledge and Review of Some of the Literature
State of the Art
Speculations concerning Implications
References
Commentary
Principles and General Concepts of Adaptation
Goals of Environmental Physiology
Criteria of Physiologic Variation
Molecular Mechanisms of Adaptation
Application of the Principles to Man
References
Human Genetic Adaptation
Commentary
Adaptive Cycles
Environmental Factors in Aging and Mortality
I. Background and Definitions
II. Categorical Analysis of Extrinsic Factors Affecting the Rate of Aging
III. On the Possible Modification of the Rate of Aging through Manipulation of the Internal Environment
References
Commentary
Ecologic and Ethnic Adaptations
Adaptation to the Physical Environment
Biologic Factors in the Environment
Cultural Aspects of the Environment
Final Remarks
References
Commentary
Ecological Implications of Individuality in the Context of the Concept of Adaptive Strategy
Commentary
Cross-Adaptation
References
Comments on Cross-Adaptation
Classification of Adaptations
Cross-Adaptation
Methods for Study of Cross-Adaptation or Cross-Acclimation
References
Adaptation to Heat and Cold
Adaptation to Heat
Adaptation to Cold
References
Commentary
Cardiac Disease in the Context of the Future Environment
References
Adaptation and Environmental Control
Review and Comment on "Waste Management and Control"—a Report to the Federal Council for Science and Technology
How is an Optimum Environment Defined?
Culture as Environment
Physiologic Adaptation
Enzyme Adaptation to Toxic Hazards
Enzyme Adaptation to Daily Regimens
Enzyme Adaptation to Fasting
Definition of Optimum Environment
References
Additional References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270043