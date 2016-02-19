Physiology, Environment, and Man is based on a symposium conducted by the National Academy of Sciences-National Research Council, August 1966. While one might expect a textbook to present its field in organized and comprehensive fashion, a symposium necessarily follows more of an illustrative pattern, according to the personal interests or even idiosyncrasies of the participants. It is interesting to note that, in spite of these limitations, the presentations did in fact cover the range of physiological concerns with environmental effects, from the genetic to the temporal, and from the molecular to the holistic. The book opens with a discussion of the National Academy of Sciences-National Research Council’s broad-based critical study of the physiological underpinning of current concepts of biological responses to toxic chemicals and physical stresses. Subsequent chapters deal with topics such as the metabolic fate of common environmental agents; growth and trophic factors in carcinogenesis; environmental factors in aging and mortality; adaptation to heat and cold; and the definition of an optimum environment.

Foreword

The Bretton Woods Symposium: Physiological Characterization of Health Hazards in Man's Environment

Flow of Environmental Agents in Reaching Their Site of Action

General Principles of Membrane Penetration

Penetration of Membranes by Weak Electrolytes

Absorption from the Gastrointestinal Tract

Absorption from the Skin

Absorption from the Respiratory Tract

Penetration into Red Cells and Platelets

Penetration into the Central Nervous System

Liver

Kidney

Discussion and Conclusions

The Metabolic Fate of Common Environmental Agents

Accumulation of Environmental Agents or Their Effects in the Body

Interaction of Environmental Agents and Drugs

Difficulties in Extrapolating the Results of Toxicity Studies in Laboratory Animals to Man

Some Prospects in Toxicology

Effects of Environmental Agents at the Genome Level

Commentary

Effects of Environmental Agents at the Level of Enzyme-Forming Systems

Aflatoxins

Carbon Tetrachloride

Ethionine

Conclusion

Commentary

Effects of Environmental Agents at the Enzyme Levels—Air Pollutants

Commentary

Growth and Trophic Factors in Carcinogenesis

Spontaneous Regression of Human Cancer

Dose-Response Relationships in Carcinogenesis

Two-Stage Theory of Carcinogenesis; Tumor Progression; Dependent and Autonomous Tumors

Hormonal Factors in Carcinogenesis

Immunologic Factors in Carcinogenesis

Nutritional Factors in Carcinogenesis

General Conclusions

Commentary

The Mechanism of Some Structural Alterations of the Lung Caused by Environmental Stresses

Commentary

Mechanism of Bronchial Response to Inhalants

Current Knowledge and Review of Some of the Literature

State of the Art

Speculations concerning Implications

Commentary

Principles and General Concepts of Adaptation

Goals of Environmental Physiology

Criteria of Physiologic Variation

Molecular Mechanisms of Adaptation

Application of the Principles to Man

Human Genetic Adaptation

Commentary

Adaptive Cycles

Environmental Factors in Aging and Mortality

I. Background and Definitions

II. Categorical Analysis of Extrinsic Factors Affecting the Rate of Aging

III. On the Possible Modification of the Rate of Aging through Manipulation of the Internal Environment

Commentary

Ecologic and Ethnic Adaptations

Adaptation to the Physical Environment

Biologic Factors in the Environment

Cultural Aspects of the Environment

Final Remarks

Commentary

Ecological Implications of Individuality in the Context of the Concept of Adaptive Strategy

Commentary

Cross-Adaptation

Comments on Cross-Adaptation

Classification of Adaptations

Cross-Adaptation

Methods for Study of Cross-Adaptation or Cross-Acclimation

Adaptation to Heat and Cold

Adaptation to Heat

Adaptation to Cold

Commentary

Cardiac Disease in the Context of the Future Environment

Adaptation and Environmental Control

Review and Comment on "Waste Management and Control"—a Report to the Federal Council for Science and Technology

How is an Optimum Environment Defined?

Culture as Environment

Physiologic Adaptation

Enzyme Adaptation to Toxic Hazards

Enzyme Adaptation to Daily Regimens

Enzyme Adaptation to Fasting

Definition of Optimum Environment

