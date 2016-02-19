Physiology and Pathology of Adaptation Mechanisms: Neural – Neuroendocrine – Humoral is a collection of papers that covers various aspects of the vital physiologic mechanisms involved in adaptive reactions. The title first covers the development of regulatory processes, and then proceeds to tackling the regulatory and adaptive functions of the pituitary-adrenocortical system. Next, the selection deals with the regulation of adaptive hormones, along with topics about adaptation to environmental temperature variation. The text also deals with the neural, neuroendocrine, and hormonal regulatory and adaptation mechanisms. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of biology and medicine. Other evolutionary scientists will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents



The Contributors

Foreword

Part I. Development of Regulatory Processes

1. Interrelationships Between the Fetal and Maternal Hypophyseal-Adrenal Axes in Rats and Mice

2. Responsiveness of the Pituitary-Adrenocortical System During Embryonic and Early Postnatal Periods of Life

3. Development of Metabolic Processes and Their Adaptations During Postnatal Life

4. Environmental Factors Influencing Mammalian Growth

Part II. The Pituitary-Adrenocortical System, its Regulation and Adaptive Functions

5. The Pituitary-Adrenocortical System, Its Regulation and Adaptive Functions

6. Influence of Limbic System and Related Structures on the Pituitary-Adrenal Axis

7. Determinants of Individual Differences in the Steroid Response to Stress

8. Adaptation Reaction to Ionizing Radiation

9. Mediated and Direct Effects of ACTH and Corticosteroids in Stress

10. Difference in Emotional Behavior and in Function of the Endocrine System in Genetically-Different Strains of Albino Rats

Part III. Regulation of 'Adaptive Hormones' Other Than ACTH

11. Storage and Release of Neurohypophysial Hormones with Special Reference to the Fine Structure of the Vertebrate Posterior Pituitary

12. The Secretion of Neurohypophysial Hormones in Mammals and Man

13. Hypothalamic Influence on Pituitary Thyrotrophic Function

14. Studies on Gonadotrophin Release During Stressful Situations and the Role of the Central Nervous System

15. Neural Factors in Lactation

Part IV. Adaptation to Environmental Temperature Variations

16. Catecholamines, Corticosteroids and Thyroid Hormones in Nonshivering Thermogenesis under Different Environmental Conditions

17. Physiological Adjustment to Cold

18. Interrelationships of Low Environmental Temperatures on the Actions of Drugs

19. Neural Mechanism of Thermal Regulation under Normal Living Conditions

Part V. Neural, Neuroendocrine and Humoral Regulatory and Adaptation Mechanisms; Some Selected Examples

20. The Nature of Adaptive Reactions and Their Initiation

21. The Receptor Hypothesis of Gene Action

22. Neuro-Hormonal Control of Feeding Behavior

23. Neurohormonal Factors in the Development of Sleep

24. The Role of the Pineal Gland in Environmental Adaptation

25. The Cerebrospinal Fluid as Possible Transmitter Medium

26. Role of Hypoglycemic State in Immune Responses

Index

