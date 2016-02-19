Physiology and Pathology of Adaptation Mechanisms
1st Edition
Neural – Neuroendocrine – Humoral
Physiology and Pathology of Adaptation Mechanisms: Neural – Neuroendocrine – Humoral is a collection of papers that covers various aspects of the vital physiologic mechanisms involved in adaptive reactions. The title first covers the development of regulatory processes, and then proceeds to tackling the regulatory and adaptive functions of the pituitary-adrenocortical system. Next, the selection deals with the regulation of adaptive hormones, along with topics about adaptation to environmental temperature variation. The text also deals with the neural, neuroendocrine, and hormonal regulatory and adaptation mechanisms. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of biology and medicine. Other evolutionary scientists will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
The Contributors
Foreword
Part I. Development of Regulatory Processes
1. Interrelationships Between the Fetal and Maternal Hypophyseal-Adrenal Axes in Rats and Mice
2. Responsiveness of the Pituitary-Adrenocortical System During Embryonic and Early Postnatal Periods of Life
3. Development of Metabolic Processes and Their Adaptations During Postnatal Life
4. Environmental Factors Influencing Mammalian Growth
Part II. The Pituitary-Adrenocortical System, its Regulation and Adaptive Functions
5. The Pituitary-Adrenocortical System, Its Regulation and Adaptive Functions
6. Influence of Limbic System and Related Structures on the Pituitary-Adrenal Axis
7. Determinants of Individual Differences in the Steroid Response to Stress
8. Adaptation Reaction to Ionizing Radiation
9. Mediated and Direct Effects of ACTH and Corticosteroids in Stress
10. Difference in Emotional Behavior and in Function of the Endocrine System in Genetically-Different Strains of Albino Rats
Part III. Regulation of 'Adaptive Hormones' Other Than ACTH
11. Storage and Release of Neurohypophysial Hormones with Special Reference to the Fine Structure of the Vertebrate Posterior Pituitary
12. The Secretion of Neurohypophysial Hormones in Mammals and Man
13. Hypothalamic Influence on Pituitary Thyrotrophic Function
14. Studies on Gonadotrophin Release During Stressful Situations and the Role of the Central Nervous System
15. Neural Factors in Lactation
Part IV. Adaptation to Environmental Temperature Variations
16. Catecholamines, Corticosteroids and Thyroid Hormones in Nonshivering Thermogenesis under Different Environmental Conditions
17. Physiological Adjustment to Cold
18. Interrelationships of Low Environmental Temperatures on the Actions of Drugs
19. Neural Mechanism of Thermal Regulation under Normal Living Conditions
Part V. Neural, Neuroendocrine and Humoral Regulatory and Adaptation Mechanisms; Some Selected Examples
20. The Nature of Adaptive Reactions and Their Initiation
21. The Receptor Hypothesis of Gene Action
22. Neuro-Hormonal Control of Feeding Behavior
23. Neurohormonal Factors in the Development of Sleep
24. The Role of the Pineal Gland in Environmental Adaptation
25. The Cerebrospinal Fluid as Possible Transmitter Medium
26. Role of Hypoglycemic State in Immune Responses
Index
