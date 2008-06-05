Physiology and Medicine of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Written by internationally recognized leaders in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) research and practice, this exciting new book provides evidence-based, practical, useful information for anyone involved in HBOT. It outlines the physiologic principles that constitute the basis for understanding the clinical implications for treatment and describes recent advances and current research, along with new approaches to therapy. This book is an essential tool for anyone who cares for patients with difficult-to-heal wounds, wounds from radiation therapy, carbon monoxide poisoning, and more.