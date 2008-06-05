Physiology and Medicine of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416034063, 9781437710953

Physiology and Medicine of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Tom Neuman Stephen Thom
eBook ISBN: 9781437710953
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416034063
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th June 2008
Page Count: 768
Description

Written by internationally recognized leaders in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) research and practice, this exciting new book provides evidence-based, practical, useful information for anyone involved in HBOT. It outlines the physiologic principles that constitute the basis for understanding the clinical implications for treatment and describes recent advances and current research, along with new approaches to therapy. This book is an essential tool for anyone who cares for patients with difficult-to-heal wounds, wounds from radiation therapy, carbon monoxide poisoning, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive coverage of pathophysiology and clinically relevant information so you can master the specialty.
  • Covers the relevance of HBOT in caring for diverse populations including critical care patients, infants and pediatric patients, and divers.
  • Features a section on the technical aspects of HBOT to provide insight into the technology and physics regarding HBO chambers.
  • Presents evidence to support the effectiveness of HBOT as well as the possible side effects.
  • Describes situations where HBOT would be effective through indication-specific chapters on chronic wounds, radiation and crush injuries, decompression sickness, and more.

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710953
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416034063

About the Author

Tom Neuman

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA; Director of Hyperbaric Medical Center, CA

Stephen Thom

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Chief, Hyperbaric Medicine; Medical Director, PennStar Flight, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

