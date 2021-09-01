Physiological Systems in Insects
4th Edition
Resources
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Physiological Systems in Insects, Fourth Edition explores why insects have become the dominant animals on the planet. Sections describe the historical investigations that have led us to our current understanding of insect systems. Integrated within a basic physiological framework are modern molecular approaches that provide a glimpse of the genetic and evolutionary frameworks that testify to the unity of life on earth. This updated edition describes advances that have occurred in our understanding of hormone action, metamorphosis, and reproduction, along with new sections on the role of microbiomes, insecticide action and its metabolism, and a chapter on genetics, genomics and epigenetic systems.
The book represents a collaborative effort by two internationally known insect physiologists who have instructed graduate courses in insect physiology. As such, it is the ideal resource for entomologists and those in other fields who may require knowledge of insect systems.
Key Features
- Presents updated information on key physiological principles
- Covers detailed and instructive figures for visual enhancement
- Provides flowing text without the interruption of citations
- Includes evolutionary considerations throughout, also providing a discussion on the implications of molecular techniques and discoveries
- Encourages further reading with a complete bibliography at end of each chapter
Readership
Upper level undergraduate students, graduate students, postdocs, researchers, professors with an interest in or working on entomology, physiology and plant protection. Primarily entomologists – senior undergraduates and graduate students. Entomology faculty also widely use this book as a reference. Life sciences faculty also use this book as a reference. College and graduate student level text book. Researchers in the field of the study
Table of Contents
1. Signaling Systems
2. Integumentary Systems
3. Developmental Systems
4. Reproductive Systems
5. Behavioral Systems
6. Metabolic Systems
7. Circulatory Systems
8. Excretory Systems
9. Respiratory Systems
10. Locomotor Systems
11. Nervous Systems
12. Communication Systems
13. Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetic Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203590
About the Author
Marc Klowden
Marc Klowden is a Professor Emeritus of Entomology in the Department of Plant, Soil, and Entomological Sciences at the University of Idaho. He has been with the university as a professor since 1988. He received his Ph.D. in Biological and Experimental Pathology from the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Klowden has authored all editions to-date of Physiological Systems in Insects, published by Elsevier, and has contributed to nearly 100 journal publications. His areas of expertise include entomology, insect physiology, mosquito behavior and reproduction. Dr. Klowden currently serves as the Editor in Chief of the Journal of Vector Ecology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Entomology, University of Idaho, Moscow ID, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.