Physiological Systems in Insects - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128203590

Physiological Systems in Insects

4th Edition

Author: Marc Klowden
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128203590
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 816
Description

Physiological Systems in Insects, Fourth Edition explores why insects have become the dominant animals on the planet. Sections describe the historical investigations that have led us to our current understanding of insect systems. Integrated within a basic physiological framework are modern molecular approaches that provide a glimpse of the genetic and evolutionary frameworks that testify to the unity of life on earth. This updated edition describes advances that have occurred in our understanding of hormone action, metamorphosis, and reproduction, along with new sections on the role of microbiomes, insecticide action and its metabolism, and a chapter on genetics, genomics and epigenetic systems.

The book represents a collaborative effort by two internationally known insect physiologists who have instructed graduate courses in insect physiology. As such, it is the ideal resource for entomologists and those in other fields who may require knowledge of insect systems.

Key Features

  • Presents updated information on key physiological principles
  • Covers detailed and instructive figures for visual enhancement
  • Provides flowing text without the interruption of citations
  • Includes evolutionary considerations throughout, also providing a discussion on the implications of molecular techniques and discoveries
  • Encourages further reading with a complete bibliography at end of each chapter

Readership

Upper level undergraduate students, graduate students, postdocs, researchers, professors with an interest in or working on entomology, physiology and plant protection. Primarily entomologists – senior undergraduates and graduate students. Entomology faculty also widely use this book as a reference. Life sciences faculty also use this book as a reference. College and graduate student level text book. Researchers in the field of the study

Table of Contents

1. Signaling Systems
2. Integumentary Systems
3. Developmental Systems
4. Reproductive Systems
5. Behavioral Systems
6. Metabolic Systems
7. Circulatory Systems
8. Excretory Systems
9. Respiratory Systems
10. Locomotor Systems
11. Nervous Systems
12. Communication Systems
13. Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetic Systems

Details

No. of pages:
816
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128203590

About the Author

Marc Klowden

Marc Klowden is a Professor Emeritus of Entomology in the Department of Plant, Soil, and Entomological Sciences at the University of Idaho. He has been with the university as a professor since 1988. He received his Ph.D. in Biological and Experimental Pathology from the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Klowden has authored all editions to-date of Physiological Systems in Insects, published by Elsevier, and has contributed to nearly 100 journal publications. His areas of expertise include entomology, insect physiology, mosquito behavior and reproduction. Dr. Klowden currently serves as the Editor in Chief of the Journal of Vector Ecology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Entomology, University of Idaho, Moscow ID, USA

