Physiological Systems in Insects - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780124158191, 9780124159709

Physiological Systems in Insects

3rd Edition

Authors: Marc Klowden
eBook ISBN: 9780124159709
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158191
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th June 2013
Page Count: 696
Description

Physiological Systems in Insects discusses the roles of molecular biology, neuroendocrinology, biochemistry, and genetics in our understanding of insects. All chapters in the new edition are updated, with major revisions to those covering swiftly evolving areas like endocrine, developmental, behavioral, and nervous systems. The new edition includes the latest details from the literature on hormone receptors, behavioral genetics, insect genomics, neural integration, and much more. Organized according to insect physiological functions, this book is fully updated with the latest and foundational research that has influenced understanding of the patterns and processes of insects and is a valuable addition to the collection of any researcher or student working with insects.

There are about 10 quintillion insects in the world divided into more than one million known species, and some scientists believe there may be more than 30 million species. As the largest living group on earth, insects can provide us with insight into adaptation, evolution, and survival. The internationally respected third edition of Marc Klowden's standard reference for entomologists and researchers and textbook for insect physiology courses provides the most comprehensive analysis of the systems that make insects important contributors to our environment.

Key Features

  • Third edition has been updated with new information in almost every chapter and new figures
  • Includes an extensive up-to-date bibliography in each chapter
  • Provides a glossary of common entomological and physiological terms

Readership

Entomologists, evolutionary biologists and geneticists

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface to the Third Edition

Bibliography

Chapter 1. Signaling Systems

Paracrine Signaling

Endocrine Signaling

Types of Hormone Release Sites in Insects

Early Experiments that Set the Stage for Our Current Understanding

Types of Hormones in Insects

Prothoracicotropic Hormone

Ecdysteroids

The Juvenile Hormones

Other Neuropeptides Found in Insects

Terms for Understanding Signaling Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 2. Integumentary Systems

Insect Growth and Development

Strategies for Growth

Instars, Stadia, and Hidden Phases

Structure of the Integument

Modified Features of the Integument

Chemistry of the Cuticle

The Molting Process

Imaginal Disc Development

Metamorphosis, Cell Reorganization, and Cell Death

Terms for Understanding Integumentary Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 3. Developmental Systems

Morphogens and Developmental Patterns

Insect Eggs

Embryonic Development

Terms for Understanding Developmental Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 4. Reproductive Systems

Female Reproductive Systems

Types of Ovarioles

Vitellogenesis

Endocrinology of Female Reproduction

Ovulation, Fertilization and Oviposition

Male Reproductive Systems

Spermatogenesis

Unconventional Methods of Insect Reproduction

Mating Systems

Terms for Understanding Reproductive Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 5. Behavioral Systems

Ways of Looking at Behavior

Physiology of Learning and Memory

Physiology of Behaviors Accompanying Metamorphosis

Behavioral Modification by Parasites

Terms for Understanding Behavioral Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 6. Metabolic Systems

The Insect Alimentary Tract

Metabolic Processes in Insects

Metabolism of Carbohydrates

Metabolism of Proteins

Metabolism of Lipids

Diapause as a Metabolic Process

Terms for Understanding Metabolic Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 7. Circulatory Systems

Structure of the Insect Circulatory System

Immune Mechanisms in Insects

The Circulatory System and Temperature Variations

Terms for Understanding Circulatory Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 8. Excretory Systems

Major Excretory Products in Insects

Excretory Organs

Hormonal Control of Excretion and Osmoregulation

Storage Excretion

Other Functions of the Malpighian Tubules

Terms for Understanding Excretory Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 9. Respiratory Systems

Supplying Cells with Oxygen

The Tracheal System

Modifications that Increase Oxygen Uptake

Discontinuous Gas Exchange

Aquatic Respiration

Terms for Understanding Respiratory Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 10. Locomotor Systems

Basic Structure of Insect Muscles

Actin, Myosin and Muscle Activation

Types of Skeletal Muscles

Neural Excitation and Modulation of Muscle Contraction

Evolution of Insect Wings

Basic Structure of the Insect Wing

Muscles Involved in Wing Movements

Wing Movements During Flight

Wing Coupling and Control Mechanisms

Flight Muscle Metabolism

Terrestrial Locomotion

Terms for Understanding Locomotor Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 11. Nervous Systems

The Nervous System as a Key to the Evolution of Arthropods

Basic Components of the Insect Nervous System

Maintenance of Electrical Potential and Nervous Transmission

Structure of the Nervous System

Sensing the Environment

Terms for Understanding Nervous Systems

Bibliography

Chapter 12. Communication Systems

Visual Communication

Acoustic Communication

Tactile Communication

Chemical Communication

The Multicomponent Nature of Bee Communication

Terms for Understanding Communication Systems

Bibliography

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Marc Klowden

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Entomology, University of Idaho, Moscow ID

Reviews

"This book has grown considerably since its inception in 2002, when it was just over 400 pages in length, due to the addition of new material to all chapters and major revisions to those dealing with rapidly evolving areas such as endocrinology, development, behavior and neurobiology…Klowden has written a very good book, incorporating new findings with long-established principles in the field of insect physiology."--Bulletin of the Entomological Society of Canada, December 2013
"This textbook from Klowden covers insect physiology with both fidelity to the original sites of discovery — often Drosophila — and notes on generalizability to other phyla…Figures are employed to elucidate the anatomical locations and chemistry of the processes discussed."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

