Physiological Systems in Insects
3rd Edition
Description
Physiological Systems in Insects discusses the roles of molecular biology, neuroendocrinology, biochemistry, and genetics in our understanding of insects. All chapters in the new edition are updated, with major revisions to those covering swiftly evolving areas like endocrine, developmental, behavioral, and nervous systems. The new edition includes the latest details from the literature on hormone receptors, behavioral genetics, insect genomics, neural integration, and much more. Organized according to insect physiological functions, this book is fully updated with the latest and foundational research that has influenced understanding of the patterns and processes of insects and is a valuable addition to the collection of any researcher or student working with insects.
There are about 10 quintillion insects in the world divided into more than one million known species, and some scientists believe there may be more than 30 million species. As the largest living group on earth, insects can provide us with insight into adaptation, evolution, and survival. The internationally respected third edition of Marc Klowden's standard reference for entomologists and researchers and textbook for insect physiology courses provides the most comprehensive analysis of the systems that make insects important contributors to our environment.
Key Features
- Third edition has been updated with new information in almost every chapter and new figures
- Includes an extensive up-to-date bibliography in each chapter
- Provides a glossary of common entomological and physiological terms
Readership
Entomologists, evolutionary biologists and geneticists
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Third Edition
Bibliography
Chapter 1. Signaling Systems
Paracrine Signaling
Endocrine Signaling
Types of Hormone Release Sites in Insects
Early Experiments that Set the Stage for Our Current Understanding
Types of Hormones in Insects
Prothoracicotropic Hormone
Ecdysteroids
The Juvenile Hormones
Other Neuropeptides Found in Insects
Terms for Understanding Signaling Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 2. Integumentary Systems
Insect Growth and Development
Strategies for Growth
Instars, Stadia, and Hidden Phases
Structure of the Integument
Modified Features of the Integument
Chemistry of the Cuticle
The Molting Process
Imaginal Disc Development
Metamorphosis, Cell Reorganization, and Cell Death
Terms for Understanding Integumentary Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Developmental Systems
Morphogens and Developmental Patterns
Insect Eggs
Embryonic Development
Terms for Understanding Developmental Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 4. Reproductive Systems
Female Reproductive Systems
Types of Ovarioles
Vitellogenesis
Endocrinology of Female Reproduction
Ovulation, Fertilization and Oviposition
Male Reproductive Systems
Spermatogenesis
Unconventional Methods of Insect Reproduction
Mating Systems
Terms for Understanding Reproductive Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 5. Behavioral Systems
Ways of Looking at Behavior
Physiology of Learning and Memory
Physiology of Behaviors Accompanying Metamorphosis
Behavioral Modification by Parasites
Terms for Understanding Behavioral Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 6. Metabolic Systems
The Insect Alimentary Tract
Metabolic Processes in Insects
Metabolism of Carbohydrates
Metabolism of Proteins
Metabolism of Lipids
Diapause as a Metabolic Process
Terms for Understanding Metabolic Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 7. Circulatory Systems
Structure of the Insect Circulatory System
Immune Mechanisms in Insects
The Circulatory System and Temperature Variations
Terms for Understanding Circulatory Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Excretory Systems
Major Excretory Products in Insects
Excretory Organs
Hormonal Control of Excretion and Osmoregulation
Storage Excretion
Other Functions of the Malpighian Tubules
Terms for Understanding Excretory Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 9. Respiratory Systems
Supplying Cells with Oxygen
The Tracheal System
Modifications that Increase Oxygen Uptake
Discontinuous Gas Exchange
Aquatic Respiration
Terms for Understanding Respiratory Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Locomotor Systems
Basic Structure of Insect Muscles
Actin, Myosin and Muscle Activation
Types of Skeletal Muscles
Neural Excitation and Modulation of Muscle Contraction
Evolution of Insect Wings
Basic Structure of the Insect Wing
Muscles Involved in Wing Movements
Wing Movements During Flight
Wing Coupling and Control Mechanisms
Flight Muscle Metabolism
Terrestrial Locomotion
Terms for Understanding Locomotor Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Nervous Systems
The Nervous System as a Key to the Evolution of Arthropods
Basic Components of the Insect Nervous System
Maintenance of Electrical Potential and Nervous Transmission
Structure of the Nervous System
Sensing the Environment
Terms for Understanding Nervous Systems
Bibliography
Chapter 12. Communication Systems
Visual Communication
Acoustic Communication
Tactile Communication
Chemical Communication
The Multicomponent Nature of Bee Communication
Terms for Understanding Communication Systems
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 4th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159709
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158191
About the Author
Marc Klowden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Entomology, University of Idaho, Moscow ID
Reviews
"This book has grown considerably since its inception in 2002, when it was just over 400 pages in length, due to the addition of new material to all chapters and major revisions to those dealing with rapidly evolving areas such as endocrinology, development, behavior and neurobiology…Klowden has written a very good book, incorporating new findings with long-established principles in the field of insect physiology."--Bulletin of the Entomological Society of Canada, December 2013
"This textbook from Klowden covers insect physiology with both fidelity to the original sites of discovery — often Drosophila — and notes on generalizability to other phyla…Figures are employed to elucidate the anatomical locations and chemistry of the processes discussed."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013