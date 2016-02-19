Physiological Substrates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125498029, 9781483262789

Physiological Substrates

1st Edition

Editors: Harman V. S. Peeke Michael J. Herz
eBook ISBN: 9781483262789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 228
Description

Habituation: Physiological Substrates, Volume II, presents research and theory that reflect the fact that habituation has achieved a position of prominence among investigators concerned with the neurobiology of behavior. The current interest appears to have evolved from two previously somewhat separate lines of research which have converged upon a common goal, i.e., the understanding of both the behavioral and physiological bases of habituation. The book contains six chapters and begins with one that compares habituation across invertebrate phyla as well as in various types of surgical preparations, presents a quantitative analysis of habituation, and describes neural correlates of habituation in selected preparations and suggests underlying mechanisms. This is followed by separate chapters on habituation in Gastropoda; the role of the auditory receptor, the auditory nerve, and the first central auditory relay (cochlear nucleus) in auditory habituation; habituation displayed by mammalian visual pathway units; habituation in human averaged evoked potentials; and a dual-process theory of habituation.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Chapter 1. Comparative Aspects of Habituation in Invertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Habituation in Intact Nervous Systems—Selected Examples

III. Ganglionic Changes with Habituation

IV. Plasticity in the Absence of Central Ganglia

V. Habituation in the Absence of a Nervous System—Protozoa

VI. Discussion

References

Chapter 2. Habituation in Gastropoda: Behavioral, Interneuronal, and Endoneuronal Aspects

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Habituation

III. Interneuronal Aspects of Gastropod Habituation

IV. Endoneuronal Habituation

V. General Considerations

References

Chapter 3. Auditory Habituation

I. Introduction

II. What Is Auditory Habituation?

III. What Electrophysiological Changes Occur in the Subcortical Auditory Pathway during Auditory Habituation?

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4. Characteristics of Habituation Displayed by Mammalian Visual Pathway Units

I. An Overview

II. Neural Habituation

III. The Prospectus

References

Chapter 5. Habituation of Averaged Evoked Potentials in Man

I. Introduction

II. Classes of Averaged Evoked Potential Habituation

III. Significances of Evoked Potential Habituation

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. A Dual-Process Theory of Habituation: Neural Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Habituation of Motoneurons

III. Interneuron Substrates of Habituation and Sensitization

IV. Synaptic Mechanisms of Habituation and Sensitization

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

