Physiological Substrates
1st Edition
Description
Habituation: Physiological Substrates, Volume II, presents research and theory that reflect the fact that habituation has achieved a position of prominence among investigators concerned with the neurobiology of behavior. The current interest appears to have evolved from two previously somewhat separate lines of research which have converged upon a common goal, i.e., the understanding of both the behavioral and physiological bases of habituation. The book contains six chapters and begins with one that compares habituation across invertebrate phyla as well as in various types of surgical preparations, presents a quantitative analysis of habituation, and describes neural correlates of habituation in selected preparations and suggests underlying mechanisms. This is followed by separate chapters on habituation in Gastropoda; the role of the auditory receptor, the auditory nerve, and the first central auditory relay (cochlear nucleus) in auditory habituation; habituation displayed by mammalian visual pathway units; habituation in human averaged evoked potentials; and a dual-process theory of habituation.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Chapter 1. Comparative Aspects of Habituation in Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Habituation in Intact Nervous Systems—Selected Examples
III. Ganglionic Changes with Habituation
IV. Plasticity in the Absence of Central Ganglia
V. Habituation in the Absence of a Nervous System—Protozoa
VI. Discussion
References
Chapter 2. Habituation in Gastropoda: Behavioral, Interneuronal, and Endoneuronal Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Habituation
III. Interneuronal Aspects of Gastropod Habituation
IV. Endoneuronal Habituation
V. General Considerations
References
Chapter 3. Auditory Habituation
I. Introduction
II. What Is Auditory Habituation?
III. What Electrophysiological Changes Occur in the Subcortical Auditory Pathway during Auditory Habituation?
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4. Characteristics of Habituation Displayed by Mammalian Visual Pathway Units
I. An Overview
II. Neural Habituation
III. The Prospectus
References
Chapter 5. Habituation of Averaged Evoked Potentials in Man
I. Introduction
II. Classes of Averaged Evoked Potential Habituation
III. Significances of Evoked Potential Habituation
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. A Dual-Process Theory of Habituation: Neural Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Habituation of Motoneurons
III. Interneuron Substrates of Habituation and Sensitization
IV. Synaptic Mechanisms of Habituation and Sensitization
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
