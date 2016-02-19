Physiological Mammalogy V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956743, 9780323155250

Physiological Mammalogy V2

1st Edition

Editors: William Mayer
eBook ISBN: 9780323155250
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 338
Description

Physiological Mammalogy, Volume II: Mammalian Reactions to Stressful Environments deals with natural mammalian populations and their adaptations to stressful environments. The book explores the physiology and morphology of reproduction and development; water metabolism; and hibernation. This volume is organized into three chapters and begins with a discussion of aspects of reproduction and embryology that are purely mammalian, emphasizing the mammalian reproductive organs and the evolutionary trends in such organs. The next chapter focuses on water balance in desert rodents. Inasmuch as reproduction is considerably affected by the environment, it also can be considered a process modified by environmental stresses. The final chapter examines hibernation as a mechanism for mammals to avoid periods of unfavorable environment. This chapter also describes the poikilothermic state of mammalian populations during hibernation, along with the consequences of reduced metabolic rate during hibernation. Experimental animal biologists and those who work with mammals will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 Reproduction and Development

Introduction

I. Evolutionary Changes in the Organs of Reproduction

II. Anatomy of the Organs of Reproduction

III. Physiology of the Organs of Reproduction

IV. Implantation and Placentation

V. Development, Gestation, and Birth

VI. Some Factors That Influence the Number of Young Produced

VII. Lactation

VIII. Secondary Sexual Characters

IX. Information That May Be Obtained from Field Studies

References

Chapter 2 Water Metabolism of Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Free Water Intake, by Drinking and in Food

III. Absorption of Water

IV. Oxidation Water

V. Insensible Water Loss

VI. Homoiothermism and Water Metabolism

VII. Urine Water Loss

VIII. Fecal Water Loss

IX. Body and Tissue Water Contents

X. Dehydration

XI. Water Balance and Biological Processes

References

Chapter 3 Hibernation

I. Definition of Hibernation

II. True Hibernation

III. Awake Hibernators during Summer

IV. The Behavior of Hibernators in Autumn

V. Analytical Study of Climatic Factors That Induce Hibernation

VI. Entering into Hibernation and Awakening of Hibernators

VII. The Physiological Mechanism of Hibernation. Artificial Hibernation

VIII. Hibernating Mammals

IX. General Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155250

