Physiological Mammalogy V2
1st Edition
Description
Physiological Mammalogy, Volume II: Mammalian Reactions to Stressful Environments deals with natural mammalian populations and their adaptations to stressful environments. The book explores the physiology and morphology of reproduction and development; water metabolism; and hibernation. This volume is organized into three chapters and begins with a discussion of aspects of reproduction and embryology that are purely mammalian, emphasizing the mammalian reproductive organs and the evolutionary trends in such organs. The next chapter focuses on water balance in desert rodents. Inasmuch as reproduction is considerably affected by the environment, it also can be considered a process modified by environmental stresses. The final chapter examines hibernation as a mechanism for mammals to avoid periods of unfavorable environment. This chapter also describes the poikilothermic state of mammalian populations during hibernation, along with the consequences of reduced metabolic rate during hibernation. Experimental animal biologists and those who work with mammals will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 Reproduction and Development
Introduction
I. Evolutionary Changes in the Organs of Reproduction
II. Anatomy of the Organs of Reproduction
III. Physiology of the Organs of Reproduction
IV. Implantation and Placentation
V. Development, Gestation, and Birth
VI. Some Factors That Influence the Number of Young Produced
VII. Lactation
VIII. Secondary Sexual Characters
IX. Information That May Be Obtained from Field Studies
References
Chapter 2 Water Metabolism of Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Free Water Intake, by Drinking and in Food
III. Absorption of Water
IV. Oxidation Water
V. Insensible Water Loss
VI. Homoiothermism and Water Metabolism
VII. Urine Water Loss
VIII. Fecal Water Loss
IX. Body and Tissue Water Contents
X. Dehydration
XI. Water Balance and Biological Processes
References
Chapter 3 Hibernation
I. Definition of Hibernation
II. True Hibernation
III. Awake Hibernators during Summer
IV. The Behavior of Hibernators in Autumn
V. Analytical Study of Climatic Factors That Induce Hibernation
VI. Entering into Hibernation and Awakening of Hibernators
VII. The Physiological Mechanism of Hibernation. Artificial Hibernation
VIII. Hibernating Mammals
IX. General Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155250