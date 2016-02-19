Physiological Genetics
Physiological Genetics is a compilation of developments, contributed by experts in the field of physiological genetics. The articles contained in the book covers various accounts of developments in the field. The book starts with an introductory chapter describing genetic factors in developmental gene regulation, followed by discussions on enzyme differentiation, hormonal control of gene expression, biochemical genetics of morphogenesis, cytoplasmic male sterility in maize, plant somatic cell genetics, and the population dynamics of genetic polymorphism. Physiologists, biologists, geneticists, and students will find a valuable reference material.
1 Genetic Factors in Developmental Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Temporal Gene Mutants
III. Properties of Temporal Genes
IV. Homeotic Mutants
V. Intercellular Signals
VI. Conclusions
References
2 Control of Gene Expression and Enzyme Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Isozymes
III. The Enzyme Catalase: General Aspects
IV. The Catalase Gene-Enzyme System of Maize: A Model System
V. Concluding Remarks
References
3 Hormonal Control of Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Induction of Egg White Proteins in the Chick Oviduct
III. Vitellogenin Synthesis in Xenopus Liver
IV. Casein Synthesis in Rat or Mouse Mammary Gland
V. Hormonal Regulation of α-Amylase Synthesis in Barley Aleurone Cells
VI. Ecdysone in Insect Development
VII. Other Systems
VIII. Summary
References
4 Biochemical-Genetic Control of Morphogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Neurospora
III. Mucor
IV. Dictyostelium
V. Conclusions
References
5 Molecular Bases of Cytoplasmic Male Sterility in Maize
I. Introduction
II. The Cytoplasmic Male Sterility Trait
III. Location of Factors Controlling the Cytoplasmic Male Sterility Trait
IV. The S Cytoplasm
V. Thoughts on the cms System and Its Origin
VI. Organization of the Mitochondrial Genome
VII. Summary
References
6 Somatic Cell Genetics of Higher Plants: Appraising the Application of Bacterial Systems to Higher Plant Cells Cultured in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Model Bacterial and Plant Genetic Systems
III. Comparative in Vitro Culture of Representative Bacteria and Plant Cells
IV. Some Attributes of Bacteria and Plant Cells In Vitro
V. Application of Bacterial Systems to Some Problems in Plant Biology
VI. Open Questions
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Genetic Polymorphism among Enzyme Loci
I. Introduction
II. Levels of Enzyme Polymorphism
III. Detecting and Characterizing Variation
IV. Patterns of Variation
V. Coordinate Metabolic Phenotypes
VI. Conclusion
References
Index
