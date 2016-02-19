Physiological Genetics is a compilation of developments, contributed by experts in the field of physiological genetics. The articles contained in the book covers various accounts of developments in the field. The book starts with an introductory chapter describing genetic factors in developmental gene regulation, followed by discussions on enzyme differentiation, hormonal control of gene expression, biochemical genetics of morphogenesis, cytoplasmic male sterility in maize, plant somatic cell genetics, and the population dynamics of genetic polymorphism. Physiologists, biologists, geneticists, and students will find a valuable reference material.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

1 Genetic Factors in Developmental Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Temporal Gene Mutants

III. Properties of Temporal Genes

IV. Homeotic Mutants

V. Intercellular Signals

VI. Conclusions

References

2 Control of Gene Expression and Enzyme Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. Isozymes

III. The Enzyme Catalase: General Aspects

IV. The Catalase Gene-Enzyme System of Maize: A Model System

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3 Hormonal Control of Gene Expression

I. Introduction

II. Hormonal Induction of Egg White Proteins in the Chick Oviduct

III. Vitellogenin Synthesis in Xenopus Liver

IV. Casein Synthesis in Rat or Mouse Mammary Gland

V. Hormonal Regulation of α-Amylase Synthesis in Barley Aleurone Cells

VI. Ecdysone in Insect Development

VII. Other Systems

VIII. Summary

References

4 Biochemical-Genetic Control of Morphogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Neurospora

III. Mucor

IV. Dictyostelium

V. Conclusions

References

5 Molecular Bases of Cytoplasmic Male Sterility in Maize

I. Introduction

II. The Cytoplasmic Male Sterility Trait

III. Location of Factors Controlling the Cytoplasmic Male Sterility Trait

IV. The S Cytoplasm

V. Thoughts on the cms System and Its Origin

VI. Organization of the Mitochondrial Genome

VII. Summary

References

6 Somatic Cell Genetics of Higher Plants: Appraising the Application of Bacterial Systems to Higher Plant Cells Cultured in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Model Bacterial and Plant Genetic Systems

III. Comparative in Vitro Culture of Representative Bacteria and Plant Cells

IV. Some Attributes of Bacteria and Plant Cells In Vitro

V. Application of Bacterial Systems to Some Problems in Plant Biology

VI. Open Questions

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

7 Genetic Polymorphism among Enzyme Loci

I. Introduction

II. Levels of Enzyme Polymorphism

III. Detecting and Characterizing Variation

IV. Patterns of Variation

V. Coordinate Metabolic Phenotypes

VI. Conclusion

References

Index