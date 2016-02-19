Physiological Basis of Acute Care

• Chapters that link the management of life such as Basis of Life and Physiology of Death for frontline providers.

• Chapters covering important organ systems from airway to kidney, including energy, heat and acid-base balance.

• Special chapters on maternal-foetal, paediatrics, elderly and obesity.

• Clinical implication and application sections within each chapter for students to relate to clinical practice.

• Medical illustrations by Frank Netter, the foremost master of medical illustration.

• 58 fully coloured illustrations, diagrams and charts to enhance learning and understanding.

• Content reviewed by international and Malaysian academicians.