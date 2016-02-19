Physiological Basis of Acute Care
1st Edition
Description
The aim of this book is to simplify physiological principles in a logical manner and provide important and relevant content to help care providers better manage their acutely ill patients. First time learners as well as health care professionals needing a short refresher course in physiology will find simple, easy-to-understand, basic physiology that is relevant to both the student and the professional care provider. With a focus on the importance of good oxygen delivery as the basis of sustaining life, this book links the fabric of life together and enables readers to apply the principles of physiology to clinical problems and situations. Understanding why the patient has become unwell and how the patient may present, signs and symptoms of patient deterioration as well as the recommended management of these patients enables the care provider to prioritize care decisions relating to the needs of the acutely ill patient. Thus, care providers will be able to incorporate this new way of examining patients so that care which is often approached in a clinical manner, will now be physiologically driven.
Key Features
• Chapters that link the management of life such as Basis of Life and Physiology of Death for frontline providers.
• Chapters covering important organ systems from airway to kidney, including energy, heat and acid-base balance.
• Special chapters on maternal-foetal, paediatrics, elderly and obesity.
• Clinical implication and application sections within each chapter for students to relate to clinical practice.
• Medical illustrations by Frank Netter, the foremost master of medical illustration.
• 58 fully coloured illustrations, diagrams and charts to enhance learning and understanding.
• Content reviewed by international and Malaysian academicians.
Table of Contents
- What is Physiology?
2. Basis of Life
3. Oxygen Delivery to the Tissues
4. Physiology of the Airway
5. Process of Breathing
6. Cardiovascular Physiology
7. Haemoglobin and Blood
8. Central Nervous System
9. Renal Physiology
10. Physiology of the Liver
11. Heat Balance
12. Acid-Base Balance
13. Fluids and Electrolytes
14. Metabolism, Nutrition and Energy Balance
15. Pain Physiology
16. Physiology of Sepsis
17. Physiology of Obesity
18. Paediatric Physiology
19. Maternal and Foetal Physiology
20. Physiology of the Elderly
21. Physiology of Death
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9789812729958
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789812729637
About the Editor
Yoo Kuen Chan
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anaesthesiology, Faculty of Medicine, University Malaya Medical Centre, Malaysia
Kwee Peng Ng
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Sime Darby Medical Centre, Malaysia