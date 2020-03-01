Physiological and Biotechnological Aspects of Extremophiles
1st Edition
Description
Microbiological, Physiological and Biotechnological Aspects of Extremophiles highlights the current and topical areas of research in this rapidly growing field. Expert authors from around the world provide the latest insights into the mechanisms these fascinating organisms use to survive.
The vast majority of extremophiles are microbes, mainly archaea and bacteria but also some eukaryotes. These microbes live under chemical and physical extremes that are usually lethal to cellular molecules, yet they manage to survive and even thrive. Extremophiles have important practical uses. They are a valuable source of industrially important enzymes and recent research has revealed novel mechanisms and biomolecular structures with a broad range of potential applications in biotechnology, biomining and bioremediation.
Aimed at research scientists, students, microbiologists and biotechnologists this book is essential reading for scientists working with extremophiles and a recommended reference text for anyone interested in the microbiology of these organisms, as well as bioprospecting, biomining, biofuels and extremozymes.
Key Features
- Shows the implications of the physiological adaptations of microbes from extreme habitats that are largely contributed by their biomolecules from basic to applied research
- Provides in-depth knowledge of genomic plasticity and proteome of different extremophiles
- Gives detailed and comprehensive insight about use of genetic engineering as well as genome editing for industrial applications
Readership
Table of Contents
1. Overview of extremophiles
2. Culture dependent and independent approaches for accessing community structure of extremophiles
3. Physiology of thermophiles
4. Quorum sensing in extremophiles
5. Osmoadaptation strategies of extremophiles
6. Comparative study of genome organizations in extremophiles
7. Microbial community structure in saline environment
8. Secretome analysis of extremophiles
9. Cold adaptation in psychrophiles using transcriptome and metatranscriptome
10. Genome editing in extremophiles using CRISPR/Cas9 technology
11. Codon optimization of genes for optimum production of enzymes from extremophiles
12. Structure and application of antifreeze proteins of psychrophiles
13. Understanding the structural basis of adaptation in enzymes from extremophiles
14. Oxidative stress response in halophilies
15. Low temperature active enzymes from psychrotolerant bacteria
16. Role of fatty acids in cold adaptation of psychrophilic bacteria
17. Ecological significance and industrial application of extremophiles
18. Engineering redox-balanced ethanol production in the cellulolytic thermophiles
19. Hydrolases of extremophiles and their implication in the saccharification of agricultural biomass for value added products
20. Lytic polysaccharides monooxygenases of extremophiles
21. Exopolysaccharides of thermophiles: Molecular, structural and rheological properties
22. Degradation of petroleum hydrocarbons and treatment of refinery wastewater by halophilic bacterial
23. Application of halophilic and haloalkaliphilic sulfur-oxidizing bacteria
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183229
About the Editor
Richa Salwan
Dr. Salwan is presently working as Young Scientist under DST funded project at Chandigarh University as Principal Scientist. She has published more than twenty research papers in journals of international reputations. She has also published 6 book chapters and presented her research in international conferences. She has been awarded National post doc fellowship (Npdf- SERB) in 2015 and 2017. She has completed her PhD in Biological Sciences from AcSIR – Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, New Delhi India. She is working on the exploration of extremophiles for industrial relevant enzymes and agricultural benefits.
Affiliations and Expertise
DST Young Scientist, University Centre For Research and Development, Chandigarh University, Punjab, India
Vivek Sharma
Dr. Sharma’s work focuses on molecular aspects of plant beneficial microbes. He has published several research papers in journals including International Journal of Biological macromolecules, Frontiers in Microbiology, European Journal of Plant Pathology, Current Microbiology, Pesticide Biochemistry and Physiology. He is a reviewer in journals of international reputation such as MDPI Pathogens, Molecular Biotechnology, Folia Microbiology, Physiological and Molecular Plant Pathology, Archive of Microbiology etc. Dr. Vivek Sharma did his PhD from CSIR-Institute of Himalyan Bioresource Technology, Palampur Himachal Pradesh, India. Dr. Sharma has qualified CSIR-UGC junior Research Fellowship and awarded DST Young Scientist award under Fast Track Scheme. Dr. Sharma was selected for ARO post doc fellowship at Israel in 2017-18. He is presently working as Assistant Professor in University Centre For Research and Development at Chandigarh University, Punjab. He is having research experience of more than 12 years in exploring molecular attributes of Trichoderma involved in different plant benefits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University Centre For Research and Development, Chandigarh University Punjab, India