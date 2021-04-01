Physics of Nuclear Reactors presents a comprehensive analysis of various facets of nuclear reactor physics, dealing with a variety of reactor type and fuel cycle. Editors Rao, Singh and Kannan, together with their team of expert contributors, combine their wealth of knowledge to guide the reader through a toolkit of methods for solving transport equations, understanding the physics of reactor design principles and developing reactor safety strategies. The inclusion of experimental and operational reactor physics makes this a unique reference for those working and researching nuclear power and the fuel cycle in existing power generation sites and experimental facilities. This book also includes radiation physics and shielding techniques, analyzing shield design, neutron monitoring and core operation.

Those involved in the development and operation of nuclear reactors and the fuel cycle will gain a thorough understanding of all elements of nuclear reactor physics and will be able to apply the analysis and solution methods provided to their own work and research. This book looks to future reactors in development and analyses their status alongside challenges they will likely face, before providing worked-through possible solutions.