Physics in the Modern World
1st Edition
Description
Physics in the Modern World focuses on the applications of physics in a world dominated by technology and the many ways that physical ideas are manifest in everyday situations, from the operation of rockets and cameras to space travel and X-ray photography. Automobile air bags, drag racing, artificial gravity, and pollution control, as well as appliance economics, musical instruments, radar, and other modern phenomena and devices are discussed to emphasize the way that physical principles are applied in today's world.
Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to physical ideas, with particular reference to some of the rules by which nature governs the microscopic (or small-scale) world of atoms and the macroscopic (or large-scale) realm of everyday objects, the Earth, planets, and stars. The discussion then turns to the microworld of physics and its fundamental building blocks - electrons, protons, and neutrons - and how they combine to form atoms, molecules, and nuclei. Subsequent chapters explore motion, heat, wave, and energy, as well as the basic forces in nature. Electricity, relativity, liquids and gases, and radiation are also discussed.
This monograph is intended for physics students who are specializing in other disciplines.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to Physical Ideas
Describing and Measuring Things
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
2 The Microworld of Physics
2-1 Basic Units of Matter
2-2 The Nuclear Atom
2-3 The Composition of Nuclei
2-4 Elementary Particles
2-5 Matter in Bulk
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
3 Motion
3-1 Average Speed
3-2 Graphical Representation of Speed
3-3 Acceleration
3-4 Accelerated Motion
3-5 Free Fall
3-6 Vectors
3-7 Motion in Two Dimensions
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
4 Force
4-1 Force and Inertia
4-2 Dynamics
4-3 Action and Reaction
4-4 Statics
4-5 Friction
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
5 Linear Momentum, Torque, and Angular Momentum
5-1 Linear Momentum
5-2 Torque
5-3 Center of Mass
5-4 Angular Momentum
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
6 The Basic Forces in Nature
6-1 Types of Forces
6-2 Planetary Motion
6-3 Universal Gravitation
6-4 Space Travel
6-5 The Electrical Force
6-6 The Nuclear and Weak Forces
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
7 Energy
7-1 Work
7-2 Work Done Against Various Forces
7-3 Power
7-4 Kinetic and Potential Energy
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
8 Energy in Today's World
8-1 How Much Energy Do We Use?
8-2 Water Power
8-3 Fossil Fuels
8-4 Nuclear Energy
8-5 Secondary Energy Sources
8-6 The Storage of Energy
8-7 Energy and the Environment
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
9 Heat
9-1 Thermal Energy
9-2 Thermal Effects on Size
9-3 Heat Calculations
9-4 Heat Transfer
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
10 Liquids and Gases
10-1 Pressure
10-2 Buoyancy
10-3 The Gas Laws
10-4 Kinetic Theory
10-5 Changes of State
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
11 Electricity
11-1 Electrons, Ions, and Current
11-2 Voltage, Work, and Power
11-3 Electrical Resistance
11-4 Electric Circuits
11-5 Electric Currents in Solutions
11-6 Atmospheric Electricity
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
12 Electric and Magnetic Fields
12-1 The Electric Field
12-2 The Electron Charge and the Electron Volt
12-3 Magnetism and the Earth's Magnetic Field
12-4 The Motion of Charged Particles in Magnetic Fields
12-5 Magnetic Fields Produced by Currents
12-6 Fields That Vary with Time
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
13 Waves
13-1 Wave Pulses on Springs and Strings
13-2 Traveling Waves
13-3 Standing Waves
13-4 Sound
13-5 Refraction, Diffraction, and Interference
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
14 Electromagnetic Radiation
14-1 Producing Electromagnetic Waves
14-2 Properties of Electromagnetic Waves
14-3 Polarization
14-4 Photons
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
15 Light
15-1 Basic Features of Light and Light Sources
15-2 Lenses
15-3 Optical Instruments
15-4 Color and Spectra
15-5 Light and Vision
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
16 Relativity
16-1 The Basis of Relativity
16-2 The Velocity of Light
16-3 Relativistic Effects on Time and Length
16-4 Mass and Energy
16-5 The General Theory
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
17 Electrons and Photons
17-1 The Photoelectric Effect
17-2 The Wave Nature of Particles
17-3 Quantum Theory
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
18 The Modern View of Atoms
18-1 The Hydrogen Atom
18-2 Quantum Theory of the Hydrogen Atom
18-3 Complex Atoms and the Periodic Table
18-4 X Rays
18-5 Lasers
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
19 The Structure of Matter
19-1 Ionic Bonds and Ionic Crystals
19-2 Covalent Bonds and Covalent Crystals
19-3 Hydrogen Bonds
19-4 Semiconductors
19-5 Superconductors
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
20 Nuclei and Nuclear Power
20-1 Radioactivity
20-2 Nuclear Masses
20-3 Nuclear Reactions
20-4 Nuclear Fission
20-5 Nuclear Reactors
20-6 Nuclear Fusion
20-7 Nuclear Reactions in the Sun
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
21 Radiation-Effects and Uses
21-1 Radiation and Radiation Effects
21-2 Radiation Techniques in Various Fields
21-3 Biological Effects of Radiation
21-4 Biological and Medical Uses of Radiation
Suggested Readings
Questions and Exercises
Appendix Essential Definitions of Trigonometry
Answers to Odd-Numbered Numerical Exercises
Glossary
Index
