Physics in the Modern World focuses on the applications of physics in a world dominated by technology and the many ways that physical ideas are manifest in everyday situations, from the operation of rockets and cameras to space travel and X-ray photography. Automobile air bags, drag racing, artificial gravity, and pollution control, as well as appliance economics, musical instruments, radar, and other modern phenomena and devices are discussed to emphasize the way that physical principles are applied in today's world.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to physical ideas, with particular reference to some of the rules by which nature governs the microscopic (or small-scale) world of atoms and the macroscopic (or large-scale) realm of everyday objects, the Earth, planets, and stars. The discussion then turns to the microworld of physics and its fundamental building blocks - electrons, protons, and neutrons - and how they combine to form atoms, molecules, and nuclei. Subsequent chapters explore motion, heat, wave, and energy, as well as the basic forces in nature. Electricity, relativity, liquids and gases, and radiation are also discussed.

This monograph is intended for physics students who are specializing in other disciplines.