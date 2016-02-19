Physics in the Modern World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124722774, 9780323145312

Physics in the Modern World

1st Edition

Authors: Jerry Marion
eBook ISBN: 9780323145312
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 582
Description

Physics in the Modern World focuses on the applications of physics in a world dominated by technology and the many ways that physical ideas are manifest in everyday situations, from the operation of rockets and cameras to space travel and X-ray photography. Automobile air bags, drag racing, artificial gravity, and pollution control, as well as appliance economics, musical instruments, radar, and other modern phenomena and devices are discussed to emphasize the way that physical principles are applied in today's world.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to physical ideas, with particular reference to some of the rules by which nature governs the microscopic (or small-scale) world of atoms and the macroscopic (or large-scale) realm of everyday objects, the Earth, planets, and stars. The discussion then turns to the microworld of physics and its fundamental building blocks - electrons, protons, and neutrons - and how they combine to form atoms, molecules, and nuclei. Subsequent chapters explore motion, heat, wave, and energy, as well as the basic forces in nature. Electricity, relativity, liquids and gases, and radiation are also discussed.

This monograph is intended for physics students who are specializing in other disciplines.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction to Physical Ideas

Describing and Measuring Things

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

2 The Microworld of Physics

2-1 Basic Units of Matter

2-2 The Nuclear Atom

2-3 The Composition of Nuclei

2-4 Elementary Particles

2-5 Matter in Bulk

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

3 Motion

3-1 Average Speed

3-2 Graphical Representation of Speed

3-3 Acceleration

3-4 Accelerated Motion

3-5 Free Fall

3-6 Vectors

3-7 Motion in Two Dimensions

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

4 Force

4-1 Force and Inertia

4-2 Dynamics

4-3 Action and Reaction

4-4 Statics

4-5 Friction

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

5 Linear Momentum, Torque, and Angular Momentum

5-1 Linear Momentum

5-2 Torque

5-3 Center of Mass

5-4 Angular Momentum

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

6 The Basic Forces in Nature

6-1 Types of Forces

6-2 Planetary Motion

6-3 Universal Gravitation

6-4 Space Travel

6-5 The Electrical Force

6-6 The Nuclear and Weak Forces

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

7 Energy

7-1 Work

7-2 Work Done Against Various Forces

7-3 Power

7-4 Kinetic and Potential Energy

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

8 Energy in Today's World

8-1 How Much Energy Do We Use?

8-2 Water Power

8-3 Fossil Fuels

8-4 Nuclear Energy

8-5 Secondary Energy Sources

8-6 The Storage of Energy

8-7 Energy and the Environment

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

9 Heat

9-1 Thermal Energy

9-2 Thermal Effects on Size

9-3 Heat Calculations

9-4 Heat Transfer

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

10 Liquids and Gases

10-1 Pressure

10-2 Buoyancy

10-3 The Gas Laws

10-4 Kinetic Theory

10-5 Changes of State

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

11 Electricity

11-1 Electrons, Ions, and Current

11-2 Voltage, Work, and Power

11-3 Electrical Resistance

11-4 Electric Circuits

11-5 Electric Currents in Solutions

11-6 Atmospheric Electricity

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

12 Electric and Magnetic Fields

12-1 The Electric Field

12-2 The Electron Charge and the Electron Volt

12-3 Magnetism and the Earth's Magnetic Field

12-4 The Motion of Charged Particles in Magnetic Fields

12-5 Magnetic Fields Produced by Currents

12-6 Fields That Vary with Time

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

13 Waves

13-1 Wave Pulses on Springs and Strings

13-2 Traveling Waves

13-3 Standing Waves

13-4 Sound

13-5 Refraction, Diffraction, and Interference

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

14 Electromagnetic Radiation

14-1 Producing Electromagnetic Waves

14-2 Properties of Electromagnetic Waves

14-3 Polarization

14-4 Photons

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

15 Light

15-1 Basic Features of Light and Light Sources

15-2 Lenses

15-3 Optical Instruments

15-4 Color and Spectra

15-5 Light and Vision

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

16 Relativity

16-1 The Basis of Relativity

16-2 The Velocity of Light

16-3 Relativistic Effects on Time and Length

16-4 Mass and Energy

16-5 The General Theory

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

17 Electrons and Photons

17-1 The Photoelectric Effect

17-2 The Wave Nature of Particles

17-3 Quantum Theory

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

18 The Modern View of Atoms

18-1 The Hydrogen Atom

18-2 Quantum Theory of the Hydrogen Atom

18-3 Complex Atoms and the Periodic Table

18-4 X Rays

18-5 Lasers

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

19 The Structure of Matter

19-1 Ionic Bonds and Ionic Crystals

19-2 Covalent Bonds and Covalent Crystals

19-3 Hydrogen Bonds

19-4 Semiconductors

19-5 Superconductors

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

20 Nuclei and Nuclear Power

20-1 Radioactivity

20-2 Nuclear Masses

20-3 Nuclear Reactions

20-4 Nuclear Fission

20-5 Nuclear Reactors

20-6 Nuclear Fusion

20-7 Nuclear Reactions in the Sun

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

21 Radiation-Effects and Uses

21-1 Radiation and Radiation Effects

21-2 Radiation Techniques in Various Fields

21-3 Biological Effects of Radiation

21-4 Biological and Medical Uses of Radiation

Suggested Readings

Questions and Exercises

Appendix Essential Definitions of Trigonometry

Answers to Odd-Numbered Numerical Exercises

Glossary

Index

